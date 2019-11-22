According to recent Zillow reports, the median home price in Sonoma County is $629,400,  a decline of 2.3% over last year.

Although the average price of homes currently listed in Sonoma County is $699,000, homes are selling for around $619,300, indicating a possible shift to a buyers market. The change may offer a bit of comfort to first time home buyers or Kincade fire victims hoping to find an “affordable” home in a sea of million-dollar listings.

Of the large cities analyzed by Zillow, Sebastopol is the most expensive, with listings averaging around $832,300. Guerneville, with a median home price of $416,000, is the the least expensive with homes costing less than half as much on average as those in neighboring Sebastopol.

More good news can be derived from the quality of homes available at or below the county median.  A listing around $629,400 may have three bedrooms, two baths, a spacious backyard and a pool.

There are even homes below the county median home price in notoriously expensive cities like Healdsburg or Sonoma.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the homes that are currently on the market at or below $629,400.