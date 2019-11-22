Slide 1 of 29 236 Wikiup Meadows Drive, Santa Rosa - $539,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,527 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size 5,662 square feet.

Home for the holidays: Give your kids the gift of a new home for the holidays. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jonathan Bruington, W Real Estate)

Slide 2 of 29 Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the backyard pool.

Slide 3 of 29 Classic luxury: A chandelier, fireplace and stylish wood flooring tn the living room at 236 Wikiup Meadows Drive.

Slide 4 of 29 Family matters: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner in this easy open-concept living space.

Slide 5 of 29 Backyard bliss: Room for a playhouse, patio set and barbecue in the backyard at 236 Wikiup Meadows Drive.

Slide 6 of 29 839 Second St., Santa Rosa - $475,000

2 beds, 1bath, 833 square feet. Year built: 1885. Lot size: 4,000 square feet.

Vintage charmer: This classic 19th century bungalow features period details throughout. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark Gold, Century 21)

Slide 7 of 29 Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 839 Second Street.

Slide 8 of 29 Downtown living: This Santa Rosa sweetheart is conveniently located on Second Street, just a few minutes from downtown shopping, entertainment and food.

Slide 9 of 29 Classic details: Vintage wainscoting in the formal dining room at 839 Second Street.

Slide 10 of 29 Green with envy: A cozy bit of green space ideal for outdoor contemplation.

Slide 11 of 29 Man Cave: A semi-finished shed is ready for its man cave or she shed transformation.

Slide 12 of 29 8010 Manor Court, Rohnert Park - $550,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,364 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 3,970 square feet.

Rohnert Park remodel: This renovated two-story home features new interior and exterior paint, laminate floors and carpet. (Photos Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Ferl, W Real Estate)

Slide 13 of 29 Updates galore: A charming remodeled living room with new laminate floors, a fireplace, cathedral ceilings and a chandelier.

Slide 14 of 29 Go with the flow: A kitchen pass-through unites cooking and dining spaces at 8010 Manor Court.

Slide 15 of 29 Exterior: The fenced-in backyard is in need of a little renovation, but there are nice sunny spaces for a raised bed garden or a few fruit trees.

Slide 16 of 29 17620 Johnson Ave., Sonoma - $609,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,155 square feet. Year built: 1976. Lot size: 3,920 square feet.

Mid-century modern: This sweet 60's single-story features interior and exterior updates. Click further to see more. (Photos Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 17 of 29 Let there be light: A large picture window provides plenty of natural light in the living room at 17620 Johnson Avenue.

Slide 18 of 29 Cook's delight: An updated kitchen with natural wood cabinetry, granite counter-tops and plenty of storage space.

Slide 19 of 29 Dine al fresco: A large covered patio for hosting backyard barbecues with friends and family.

Slide 20 of 29 Green thumb needed: A couple of raised beds are waiting for an avid gardener to help them reach their full potential.

Slide 21 of 29 336 Mountain View Drive, Healdsburg - $555,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,150 square feet. Year built: 1976. Lot size: 3,920 square feet.

Wine country sweetheart: This cute as a button ranch-style abode is close to downtown Healdsburg and the Russian River. Click further to see more. (Photos Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Vera Bulcke, 707-477-2583)

Slide 22 of 29 Interior: A fireplace warms the living room at 336 Mountain View Drive.

Slide 23 of 29 Classic details: Hardwood floors and built-in cabinetry inside 336 Mountain View Drive.

Slide 24 of 29 Interior: Custom cabinetry and granite counters in the kitchen at 336 Mountain View Drive.

Slide 25 of 29 1614 Calle Ranchero, Petaluma

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,388 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 0.14 acres

Location, location, location: This contemporary Petaluma home is conveniently located near parks, shopping and the 101. Click further to see more. (Photos Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Margaret Kent, RE/MAX Gold)

Slide 26 of 29 Raise the roof: A stylish great room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and an easy open floor plan.

Slide 27 of 29 Interior: Stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen at 1614 Calle Ranchero.

Slide 28 of 29 King of the castle: A spacious master suite with a little built-in nook for a small office.