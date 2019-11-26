Everything old is new again, or in this case re-purposed and recycled. A rustic Wine Country complex is on the market in Healdsburg with a barn-inspired main residence and a second vintage barn that has been given a new life as a up-cycled guest house.

The two-bedroom main residence features floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, walls of windows and million-dollar Dry Creek Valley views. The rustic style is reminiscent of the Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull & Whitaker homes built at The Sea Ranch in the 1960s.

Outside of the  big house you will find a sparkling pool, spa, raised bed garden, bocce court and 7 acres of old vine zinfandel.

Strolling down the garden path you will run into the second converted-barn house. This picturesque retreat features a spacious great room, lofted bedroom and a large deck.

Both homes have gas stoves and stainless steel appliances.

The 27.34 acre estate is just minutes away from Healdsburg and the Russian River.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!

1805 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Todd and Lisa Sheppard at Sotheby’s International Realty.