Bedroom: A large bedroom for visiting in-laws or tenants at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Interior: A second set of French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces in the second home.

Open concept design: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Easy breezy: French doors open up onto a country kitchen in the second residence at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Green with envy: Plenty of room for a small subsistence garden among the raised beds and sprawling lawns on the estate.

More to love: A second converted barn-house at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the entertainer's yard separating the two homes.

Take the plunge: A puddle-shaped pool in the backyard at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Fun and games: A large bocce set in the backyard at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Exterior: Room for a barbecue set, backyard bar or fire-pit on the deck at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Dine under the stars: A bit of outdoor patio space for dining al fresco.

Interior: An indoor laundry room with plenty of shelving.

Sweet dreams: Catch some Zzzs in the dreamy loft bedroom.

King of the castle: A large master suite with a private bathroom at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Vintage details: A classic gas stove is surrounded by mismatched shelving at 1805 Dry Creek Road, match the cabinetry for a more cohesive design.

Cook's kitchen: A contemporary eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.

Indoor/outdoor design: Interior and exterior dining spaces seamlessly flow together at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Interior: Built-in shelving in the open-concept great room at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Raise the roof: Wood paneling stretches from floor to cathedral ceiling at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood burning stove keeps things warm and cozy at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing blend into one at 1805 Dry Creek Valley Road.

Round and around we go: A circular staircase leads up to second story bedrooms at 1805 Dry Creek Road.

Sea Ranch inspired: The coastal retreats built by Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull & Whitaker in the sixties inspired generations of barn houses with contemporary iterations reverberating to this very day.

1805 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $3,499,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,872 square feet. Year built: 1910. Lot size: 27.34 acres Country classic: There is certain timeless beauty to vintage barns, this Wine Country compound takes the design concept to a new level with two barn-inspired residences on a lucrative vineyard lot. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by of Todd & Lisa Sheppard , Sotheby's International Realty)

Everything old is new again, or in this case re-purposed and recycled. A rustic Wine Country complex is on the market in Healdsburg with a barn-inspired main residence and a second vintage barn that has been given a new life as a up-cycled guest house.

The two-bedroom main residence features floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, walls of windows and million-dollar Dry Creek Valley views. The rustic style is reminiscent of the Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull & Whitaker homes built at The Sea Ranch in the 1960s.

Outside of the big house you will find a sparkling pool, spa, raised bed garden, bocce court and 7 acres of old vine zinfandel.

Strolling down the garden path you will run into the second converted-barn house. This picturesque retreat features a spacious great room, lofted bedroom and a large deck.

Both homes have gas stoves and stainless steel appliances.

The 27.34 acre estate is just minutes away from Healdsburg and the Russian River.

1805 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Todd and Lisa Sheppard at Sotheby’s International Realty.