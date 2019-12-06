Work from home: A sweet office for squeezing in a bit of paperwork at home.

35279 Spyglass Lane , The Sea Ranch - $615,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,372 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 0.52 acres. O.G. Cottage: A true Sea Ranch classic this sixties cottage features large picture windows that frame views of a seasonal creek, redwoods and ferns. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Ortman, Kennedy & Associates)

880 River Beach Road , The Sea Ranch - $649,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,775 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 0.66 acres VRBO potential: This seaside home has been a successful vacation rental and is available with most of the furnishings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Ortman, Kennedy & Associates)

Interior: Cozy up next to the propane fireplace on a built-in window seat.

41374 Leeward Road , The Sea Ranch - $799,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,782 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 10,018 square feet. Value priced model: This contemporary meadow facing home has been recently remodeled. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg , The Coastal Real Estate Co)

Suite life: A private patio for you and your sweetheart with a massaging hot tub.

Let there be light: A skylight illuminates the refurbished kitchen at 398 Grey Whale Road.

398 Grey Whale Road, The Sea Ranch - $1,239,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,722 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 0.28 acres. Upgrades galore: Local designer Gayle Forester upgraded this nineties model between 2012 and 2018 with a new gas range, refurbished bathrooms, new flooring, tile, hardwood floors a propane fireplace and Tesla charging station. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg , The Coastal Real Estate Co)

More to love: In addition to the main residence there is a two-story detached addition with an office, library, media center, studio and storage.

35292 Timber Ridge Road , The Sea Ranch- $1,245,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,470 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 1.6 acres The Landmark: Built by William Turnbull Jr. of the dream team MLTW, this 1968 classic is the only Sea Ranch home to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg , The Coastal Real Estate Co.)

Go with the flow: An open concept great room at 83 Galleons Reach.

83 Galleons Reach , The Sea Ranch - $2,100,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,636 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 0.52 acres The energy efficient model: Upgraded for 2019, this 2004 construction features a whole house generator and solar panels. The 2018 PG&E bill was reportedly only $315. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Marianne Harder/The Coastal Real Estate Co.)

Driving north to Gualala for Thanksgiving last week, we passed through The Sea Ranch coastal community designed by Bay Area architects MLTW (Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull, Whitaker) in the 1960s.

The iconic homes helped to establish the nature-inspired minimalist style, later known as “Sea Ranch Vernacular,” characterized by sloped wind-deflecting roofs, large picture windows and barn-inspired interiors constructed with rough-hewn timbers.

These contemporary estates may be attempting to “blend in” with their natural surroundings but they stand out dramatically from their more traditional coastal neighbors. Their uniqueness may be inspiring to some and jarring others but whether you love them or hate them the original homes are important historical landmarks that have inspired generations of architects from sea to shining sea.

