Slide 1 of 24
83 Galleons Reach, The Sea Ranch - $2,100,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 2,636 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 0.52 acres
The energy efficient model: Upgraded for 2019, this 2004 construction features a whole house generator and solar panels. The 2018 PG&E bill was reportedly only $315. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Marianne Harder/The Coastal Real Estate Co.)
Slide 2 of 24
View with a room: A wall of windows captures ocean views at 83 Galleons Reach.
Slide 3 of 24
Go with the flow: An open concept great room at 83 Galleons Reach.
Slide 4 of 24
Bonus round: This expansive seaside retreat features Santos mahogany wood floors, radiant heat, a detached studio and a master suite with a fireplace and ocean views.
Slide 5 of 24
35292 Timber Ridge Road, The Sea Ranch- $1,245,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,470 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 1.6 acres
The Landmark: Built by William Turnbull Jr. of the dream team MLTW, this 1968 classic is the only Sea Ranch home to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg, The Coastal Real Estate Co.)
Slide 6 of 24
Lodge life: This classic post and beam redwood construction was built by master craftsman Matthew Silvia.
Slide 7 of 24
Upgrades galore: Remodeled in 2011, the modern gourmet kitchen includes vertical grain Douglas fir cabinets and Viking appliances.
Slide 8 of 24
More to love: In addition to the main residence there is a two-story detached addition with an office, library, media center, studio and storage.
Slide 9 of 24
398 Grey Whale Road, The Sea Ranch - $1,239,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,722 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 0.28 acres.
Upgrades galore: Local designer Gayle Forester upgraded this nineties model between 2012 and 2018 with a new gas range, refurbished bathrooms, new flooring, tile, hardwood floors a propane fireplace and Tesla charging station. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg, The Coastal Real Estate Co)
Slide 10 of 24
Raise the roof: Vaulted ceilings in the great room at 398 Grey Whale Road.
Slide 11 of 24
Let there be light: A skylight illuminates the refurbished kitchen at 398 Grey Whale Road.
Slide 12 of 24
Suite life: A private patio for you and your sweetheart with a massaging hot tub.
Slide 13 of 24
41374 Leeward Road, The Sea Ranch - $799,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,782 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 10,018 square feet.
Value priced model: This contemporary meadow facing home has been recently remodeled. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg, The Coastal Real Estate Co)
Slide 14 of 24
Interior: Cozy up next to the propane fireplace on a built-in window seat.
Slide 15 of 24
Open floor plan: Space for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 41374 Leeward Road.
Slide 16 of 24
Sweet dreams: A romantic master suite with a fireplace and meadow views.
Slide 17 of 24
880 River Beach Road, The Sea Ranch - $649,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,775 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 0.66 acres
VRBO potential: This seaside home has been a successful vacation rental and is available with most of the furnishings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Ortman, Kennedy & Associates)
Slide 18 of 24
Architectural escape: Floor to ceiling windows and cathedral ceilings at 880 River Beach Road.
Slide 19 of 24
Gourmet delights: A stylish modern kitchen with a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances.
Slide 20 of 24
Sweet escape: A fireplace warms the master suite at 880 River Beach Road.
Slide 21 of 24
35279 Spyglass Lane, The Sea Ranch - $615,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,372 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 0.52 acres.
O.G. Cottage: A true Sea Ranch classic this sixties cottage features large picture windows that frame views of a seasonal creek, redwoods and ferns. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Ortman, Kennedy & Associates)
Slide 22 of 24
Interior: A quintessentially Sea Ranch living room with rough-hewn wood paneling and vaulted ceilings.
Slide 23 of 24
Bedroom: A cozy cottage bedroom with peaceful forest views.
Slide 24 of 24
Work from home: A sweet office for squeezing in a bit of paperwork at home.