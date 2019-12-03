Fore! Wine Country luxury home with putting green on the market in Santa Rosa for $2,475,000
3588 Kelsey Knolls, Santa Rosa - $2,475,000
5 beds, 5 baths, 4,596 square feet. Year built: 2001. Lot size: 1.06 acres.
Wine Country dream home: This Mediterranean-style luxury compound features custom fixtures and finishes throughout. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michelle Rossi, Keller Williams Real Estate)
Fun and games: Squeeze in a little golf on your very own 4-hole putting green.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Go with the flow: An easy open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Gourmet kitchen: A chef's cookery with a gas range, stone counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances.
Designer details: A decorative back-splash behind the stove is just one of the custom finishes in this Mediterranean-style abode.
Entertainer's dream: Host your next holiday feast in this cozy formal dining room.
Indoor/outdoor design: French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Breathtaking vistas: Kick back with a glass of Pinot and enjoy valley views from a balcony at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Age in place: An easy first-floor master suite at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
King of the castle: Cozy up next to a fireplace in the master suite.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Rest and relax: A massive tub for soaking away holiday stress.
Wine anyone? A wine cellar for stashing away all your dusty vintages at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Sweet dreams: One of five spacious bedrooms in this expansive East Santa Rosa retreat.
Fun for the whole family: A media/family room with patio access at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Interior: The large laundry room will accommodate your immediate family and a gaggle of holiday guests.
Work from home: A deluxe office suite with a reception area and...
Private executive office.
Old World charm: Ivy climbs the walls of this stylish Mediterranean abode.
Backyard bliss: An expansive patio with room for entertaining in-laws or executives.
More to love: A hot tub with views of downtown Santa Rosa next to the guest house at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Custom details: An outdoor fountain is lined with decorative Spanish tiles at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Foodie's delight: An outdoor kitchen will impress the family chef.
Let there be light: Natural light floods the guesthouse at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Guest house interior: A super-sized living room for hosting your next Superbowl party.
A formal affair: A separate dining room in the guest house at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Parking for holiday guests: A three-car attached and two-car detached garage will accommodate visitors and residents at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Got solar? A fully paid for photovoltaic system cuts down on energy bills at 3588 Kelsey Knolls.
Squeeze in a little putting practice before Christmas dinner in northeast Santa Rosa. 3588 Kelsey Knolls is a Mediterranean-style five-bedroom, five-bathroom with an expansive main residence, detached guest house and four-hole putting green.
The primary residence features a gourmet kitchen, first-floor master suite, wine cellar, great room and Old World style balcony with views of twinkling city lights.
On top of that, there’s a deluxe home office with a reception area and enclosed executive suite.
Visiting clients or in-laws can stay in the detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house complete with a kitchenette, formal dining area, and fireplace-warmed living room.
In between dinner and drinks there is an outdoor kitchen, patio, fountain, putting green and hot tub for entertaining into the wee hours of the night.
3588 Kelsey Knolls in Santa Rosa is listed by Michelle Rossi at Keller Williams Realty.