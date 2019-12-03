Squeeze in a little putting practice before Christmas dinner in northeast Santa Rosa. 3588 Kelsey Knolls is a Mediterranean-style five-bedroom, five-bathroom with an expansive main residence, detached guest house and four-hole putting green.

The primary residence features a gourmet kitchen, first-floor master suite, wine cellar, great room and Old World style balcony with views of twinkling city lights.

On top of that, there’s a deluxe home office with a reception area and enclosed executive suite.

Visiting clients or in-laws can stay in the detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house complete with a kitchenette, formal dining area, and fireplace-warmed living room.

In between dinner and drinks there is an outdoor kitchen, patio, fountain, putting green and hot tub for entertaining into the wee hours of the night.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

3588 Kelsey Knolls in Santa Rosa is listed by Michelle Rossi at Keller Williams Realty.