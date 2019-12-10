Are your in-laws visiting for the holidays? A two-home Craftsman compound just hit the market in Healdsburg with a separate guest house for grandma and gramps.

The luxury compound features a spacious two-bedroom 2,385-square-feet main residence with two en suite bathrooms, an office and a gourmet kitchen.

The chef in the family will be well-equipped for the holidays with a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry.

If indoor cooking isn’t your thing, there is an outdoor kitchen and covered patio for dining al fresco.

The second home offers two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a living room, office, laundry room and full kitchen. As an added bonus, the guest home includes a spacious wine cellar. Although you may want to lock away the good stuff when visitors come to town.

1017 Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg is listed by Kimberly Maffia with Vanguard Properties.

 