Interior: An extra washer and dryer for tackling guest laundry at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Wine anyone? A convenient space for storing dusty vintages at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Bedroom: A comfortable escape from the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

Romantic retreat: A cozy balcony for enjoying your morning coffee or cocoa.

Interior: Built-in cabinetry in an office at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Home for the holidays: A second fireplace keeps things warm and cozy in the guest residence.

More to love: A second two-bedroom carriage house at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Exterior: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in a bathroom at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

King of the castle: Kick back and relax in the master bedroom.

Reading nook: A sofa fits in perfectly in the master suite window alcove.

Designer details: A walk-in shower with decorative tile-work and bench for the mobility challenged.

Built-ins galore: A bit of unused hallway space is outfitted with custom cabinetry for satisfying all your storage needs.

Scrub a dub dub: An indoor laundry room in the main residence.

Bonus round: Saddle up to the backyard bar and grill at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Dine al fresco: A covered patio space for dining under the stars.

Classic details: Period-inspired wainscoting in the foyer at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Family matters: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner in this cozy breakfast nook.

Foodie's delight: Cook your next holiday feast on professional appliances in the kitchen at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking and dining seamlessly flow together at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room of the main residence at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

1017 Sunnyside Drive , Healdsburg - $1,699,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,600 square feet. Year built: 2016. Lot size: 9,243 square feet. Everything old is new again : This recently constructed Craftsman revives the construction techniques of bygone eras. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kimberly Maffia , Vanguard Properties)

Are your in-laws visiting for the holidays? A two-home Craftsman compound just hit the market in Healdsburg with a separate guest house for grandma and gramps.

The luxury compound features a spacious two-bedroom 2,385-square-feet main residence with two en suite bathrooms, an office and a gourmet kitchen.

The chef in the family will be well-equipped for the holidays with a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry.

If indoor cooking isn’t your thing, there is an outdoor kitchen and covered patio for dining al fresco.

The second home offers two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a living room, office, laundry room and full kitchen. As an added bonus, the guest home includes a spacious wine cellar. Although you may want to lock away the good stuff when visitors come to town.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

1017 Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg is listed by Kimberly Maffia with Vanguard Properties.