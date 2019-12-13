Country kitchen: All the basics are there, add some modern tile-work and update the appliances for a wider appeal.

14996 Foothill Blvd, Guerneville - $279,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 839 square feet. Year built: 1938. Lot size: 0.73 acres. Contractor's special: This one is admittedly a fixer upper. Zoned as a duplex, the upper level offers a livable work space, while the bottom dwelling requires restoration. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Nancy Moak/Compass)

VRBO Potential: An established vacation rental, this Russian River home could serve double duty as a summer home and lucrative investment opportunity.

17425 River Lane , Guerneville - $315,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 480 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 3,049 square feet. Guerneville getaway: Just a few steps away from the beach, this Russian River home features a large private patio for barbecuing and entertaining in the sun. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cindy Romero /Berkshire Hathaway)

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the great room at 14880 Rotunda Way.

Farmhouse chic: This rustic cook's kitchen features an electric stove and central island for added work-space.

14880 Rotunda Way, Guerneville - $299,000 1 bed (w/bonus suite) 1 bath, 540 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 3,484 square feet. Redwood retreat: This cozy forest getaway is a ten minute walk to Russian River beaches and a short stroll to the Rio Nido Roadhouse, community pool and dog park. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Danielle Cohen /Vanguard Properties)

The median home price in Sonoma County is $660,000 according to the latest Press Democrat housing report compiled by staff writer Martin Espinoza and Compass real estate agent Rick Laws. That is more than double the median listed price for homes across the nation. According to Zillow, homes listed on its site average around $285,000 while they sell for $48,000 less than the asking price on average.

With the possibility of floods and fires in our future, some Sonoma County residents are pondering relocation.

In other cities across the nation, $285,000 can buy you a whole lot more house. In the Charlotte, North Carolina, suburb of Gastonia, you can buy a recently remodeled historic four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $274,900.

In the Amador County town of Pioneer, $265,000 buys you an immaculate two-bedroom home in the woods near some of California’s best trails for hiking.

If you are willing to shell out a few more bucks, for $499,900 can buy you a historic farm in Astoria, Oregon with 1920s Craftsman, several outbuildings and 1.65 fertile acres.

What does the U.S. median home price buy in Sonoma County you may ask?

Click through our gallery above to see homes priced at or slightly above* the national average.

*With only a couple move-in-ready properties listed under the median, we expanded our list to $315,000 to offer a more robust sample.