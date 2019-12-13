The median home price in Sonoma County is $660,000 according to the latest Press Democrat housing report compiled by staff writer Martin Espinoza and Compass real estate agent Rick Laws. That is more than double the median listed price for homes across the nation. According to Zillow, homes listed on its site average around $285,000 while they sell for $48,000 less than the asking price on average.
With the possibility of floods and fires in our future, some Sonoma County residents are pondering relocation.
In other cities across the nation, $285,000 can buy you a whole lot more house. In the Charlotte, North Carolina, suburb of Gastonia, you can buy a recently remodeled historic four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $274,900.
In the Amador County town of Pioneer, $265,000 buys you an immaculate two-bedroom home in the woods near some of California’s best trails for hiking.
If you are willing to shell out a few more bucks, for $499,900 can buy you a historic farm in Astoria, Oregon with 1920s Craftsman, several outbuildings and 1.65 fertile acres.
What does the U.S. median home price buy in Sonoma County you may ask?
*With only a couple move-in-ready properties listed under the median, we expanded our list to $315,000 to offer a more robust sample.