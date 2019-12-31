The sound of waves crashing along the shore will whisk you away to dreamland in this breathtaking Sonoma Coast retreat. 22200 Pacific View Drive is a two-bedroom, four-bathroom 3,654-square-foot home set upon the coastal bluffs in Jenner.

The lodge-like retreat features an expansive great room with exposed beam ceilings and large picture windows that frame ocean views.  Tucked away in nearly every room in the house are fireplaces or wood-burning stoves that keep things warm and cozy on cold Sonoma nights.

The home includes a gourmet kitchen with a stainless-steel double-fridge, Viking gas stove, stone counters and stylish open cabinetry. The chef in the family can chat with guests while cooking at a wrap-around breakfast bar.

When dinner and cocktails are through friends and family can settle in to one of four expansive suites or take a soak in the hot tub on the deck.

With views like these, you may never want to leave. But the home is a short drive away from options for fine dining and live music at the Timber Cove Lodge.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate. 

22200 Pacific View Drive, Jenner is listed by  Reba Correia at The Coastal Real Estate Company. 

 