Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the home's proximity to a horseshoe shaped cove.

More to love: A bit of paved patio space ideal for a fire-pit at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Let it all sink in: Soak away the stress of the day in the oceanfront hot tub.

Exterior: Plenty of room on the deck for a barbecue or bar.

Romantic retreat: Grab a glass of bubbly and cuddle up by the fire or on a private deck with your sweetheart.

Built-in style: An entertainment center and fireplace in a master suite at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

King of the castle: Skylights provide a bit of natural light in a bedroom at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Backyard bliss : Enjoy your morning cup of coffee and crosswords on the sunny seaside deck.

Comfort and style: Settle in with a good book on the cozy window seat.

Interior: Pull up a chair at the wrap-around bar and share a cocktail or two with the chef.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open concept design.

View with a room: Watch the sun set on the ocean while preparing dinner at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Foodie's delight: An extra-large kitchen with plenty of counter-space at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Raise the roof: Soaring cathedral-style exposed beam ceilings in the great room at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Inspiring locale: Draw inspiration from the natural surroundings for your next novel or work of art.

Sunset stunner: Watch the sun tuck behind the waves at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Breathtaking vistas: The name says it all million-dollar views surround 22200 Pacific View Drive.

22200 Pacific View Drive, Jenner - $2,999,999 2 beds, 4 baths, 3,654 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 1.72 acres. Coastal cutie: Located in the Timber Cove gated community, this stunning seaside getaway boasts panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from nearly every home in the house. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Reba Correia /The Coastal Real Estate Co.)

The sound of waves crashing along the shore will whisk you away to dreamland in this breathtaking Sonoma Coast retreat. 22200 Pacific View Drive is a two-bedroom, four-bathroom 3,654-square-foot home set upon the coastal bluffs in Jenner.

The lodge-like retreat features an expansive great room with exposed beam ceilings and large picture windows that frame ocean views. Tucked away in nearly every room in the house are fireplaces or wood-burning stoves that keep things warm and cozy on cold Sonoma nights.

The home includes a gourmet kitchen with a stainless-steel double-fridge, Viking gas stove, stone counters and stylish open cabinetry. The chef in the family can chat with guests while cooking at a wrap-around breakfast bar.

When dinner and cocktails are through friends and family can settle in to one of four expansive suites or take a soak in the hot tub on the deck.

With views like these, you may never want to leave. But the home is a short drive away from options for fine dining and live music at the Timber Cove Lodge.

22200 Pacific View Drive, Jenner is listed by Reba Correia at The Coastal Real Estate Company.