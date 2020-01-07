Tucked away in a redwood forest on the edge of sleepy Freestone is an English-country style manor that marries old world aesthetics with modern conveniences. 12413 Elliott Lane is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,287-square-foot home with a decidedly British exterior and a thoroughly Californian interior.

With a dash of “Downton Abbey” and a twist of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” the estate welcomes you in through a landscaped private drive, sprawling lawns and a flagstone walkway. The park-like 2.7-acre campus includes a gazebo, greenhouse, goldfish pond, waterfall and rolling hills.

As you approach the main residence the grandeur of the manor estate hits you. The home looks massive, with a hip and valley roof, turret and a large deck for entertaining.

Inside the home takes on a more modern minimalist look, characteristic of the modern farmhouse.  The muted colors and floral wallpaper of a traditional English country manor are replaced by a crisp white color palate and large picture windows that draw the outside in. There is a contemporary cook’s kitchen with a gas stove and stainless steel appliances, a study with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a guest apartment with a separate entrance and a full kitchen.

On top of that the home just feels luxurious with  an art studio, spa-like master bathroom, fireplace, wine cellar and bonus garage for making your own pinot or chardonnay.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

12413 Elliott Lane in Freestone is listed by Thomas Wurst at Engel & Völkers real estate. 

 