Wine lover's dream estate: A bonus garage for creating your own Cabernet, Pinot or Chardonnay.

Backyard beauty: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the sunset on the gazebo at 12413 Elliott Lane.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the size and grandeur of the estate.

Wine anyone? A climate-controlled wine cellar just add shelving and a few dusty vintages.

Green with envy: Start your summer veggies early in the greenhouse at 12413 Elliot Lane.

Art escape: Create your next masterpiece in this light-filled studio.

Granny's delight: A one-bedroom apartment with a full kitchen and bath is ready to welcome visiting in-laws and guests.

More to love: A guest apartment can be accessed through a separate entrance.

A family affair: A cozy little upstairs room for the kids at 12413 Elliott Lane.

Bonus round: Room for your clothes and his in the walk-in closet at 12413 Elliot Lane

Old world panache: A cozy turret family room on the second-story at 12413 Elliot Lane.

Fit for a king: A regal English manor study complete with floor-to-ceiling shelving and a place by the window to curl up with a good book.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace keeps things warm and cozy on cold Freestone nights.

Supersize me: An expansive living room with space for extra-large furniture at 12413 Elliott Lane.

Let there be light: Large picture windows allow in plenty of natural light at 12413 Elliot Lane.

12413 Elliott Lane , Freestone - $1,895,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,287 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 2.66 acres Jolly old manor house: This traditional English country-style estate features many recent upgrades. Click through our gallery to take a look inside. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Thomas Wurst , Engel & Völkers)

Tucked away in a redwood forest on the edge of sleepy Freestone is an English-country style manor that marries old world aesthetics with modern conveniences. 12413 Elliott Lane is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,287-square-foot home with a decidedly British exterior and a thoroughly Californian interior.

With a dash of “Downton Abbey” and a twist of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” the estate welcomes you in through a landscaped private drive, sprawling lawns and a flagstone walkway. The park-like 2.7-acre campus includes a gazebo, greenhouse, goldfish pond, waterfall and rolling hills.

As you approach the main residence the grandeur of the manor estate hits you. The home looks massive, with a hip and valley roof, turret and a large deck for entertaining.

Inside the home takes on a more modern minimalist look, characteristic of the modern farmhouse. The muted colors and floral wallpaper of a traditional English country manor are replaced by a crisp white color palate and large picture windows that draw the outside in. There is a contemporary cook’s kitchen with a gas stove and stainless steel appliances, a study with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a guest apartment with a separate entrance and a full kitchen.

On top of that the home just feels luxurious with an art studio, spa-like master bathroom, fireplace, wine cellar and bonus garage for making your own pinot or chardonnay.

12413 Elliott Lane in Freestone is listed by Thomas Wurst at Engel & Völkers real estate.