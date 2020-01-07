Old world meets new: English country-style estate in Freestone listed for $1,895,000
Slide 1 of 26
12413 Elliott Lane, Freestone - $1,895,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 4,287 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 2.66 acres
Jolly old manor house: This traditional English country-style estate features many recent upgrades. Click through our gallery to take a look inside. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Thomas Wurst, Engel & Völkers)
Slide 2 of 26
Country classic: A brick framed entryway welcomes you into the home.
Slide 3 of 26
Interior: A expansive living room ideal for entertaining guests at 12413 Elliott Lane.
Slide 4 of 26
Let there be light: Large picture windows allow in plenty of natural light at 12413 Elliot Lane.
Slide 5 of 26
Supersize me: An expansive living room with space for extra-large furniture at 12413 Elliott Lane.
Slide 6 of 26
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace keeps things warm and cozy on cold Freestone nights.
Slide 7 of 26
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.
Slide 8 of 26
Updates galore: The recently remodeled home features stylish modern farmhouse fixtures and finishes.
Slide 9 of 26
Fit for a king: A regal English manor study complete with floor-to-ceiling shelving and a place by the window to curl up with a good book.
Slide 10 of 26
Regal retreat: A classic country manor bathroom with a stained-glass window and a full tub.
Slide 11 of 26
Indoor/outdoor floor plan: Sliding glass doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 12413 Elliott Lane.
Slide 12 of 26
Old world panache: A cozy turret family room on the second-story at 12413 Elliot Lane.
Slide 13 of 26
Regal retreat: A spacious master bedroom fit for a king.
Slide 14 of 26
Ooh la la luxury: A master bathroom with a dual vanity, walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking.
Slide 15 of 26
Bonus round: Room for your clothes and his in the walk-in closet at 12413 Elliot Lane
Slide 16 of 26
A family affair: A cozy little upstairs room for the kids at 12413 Elliott Lane.
Slide 17 of 26
More to love: A guest apartment can be accessed through a separate entrance.
Slide 18 of 26
Granny's delight: A one-bedroom apartment with a full kitchen and bath is ready to welcome visiting in-laws and guests.
Slide 19 of 26
Car-lover's abode: Room for multiple vehicles at 12413 Elliot Lane.
Slide 20 of 26
Art escape: Create your next masterpiece in this light-filled studio.
Slide 21 of 26
Green with envy: Start your summer veggies early in the greenhouse at 12413 Elliot Lane.
Slide 22 of 26
Wine anyone? A climate-controlled wine cellar just add shelving and a few dusty vintages.
Slide 23 of 26
Entertainer's escape: A massive deck for hosting outdoor shindigs at 12413 Elliot Lane.
Slide 24 of 26
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the size and grandeur of the estate.
Slide 25 of 26
Backyard beauty: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the sunset on the gazebo at 12413 Elliott Lane.
Slide 26 of 26
Wine lover's dream estate: A bonus garage for creating your own Cabernet, Pinot or Chardonnay.
Tucked away in a redwood forest on the edge of sleepy Freestone is an English-country style manor that marries old world aesthetics with modern conveniences. 12413 Elliott Lane is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,287-square-foot home with a decidedly British exterior and a thoroughly Californian interior.
With a dash of “Downton Abbey” and a twist of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” the estate welcomes you in through a landscaped private drive, sprawling lawns and a flagstone walkway. The park-like 2.7-acre campus includes a gazebo, greenhouse, goldfish pond, waterfall and rolling hills.
As you approach the main residence the grandeur of the manor estate hits you. The home looks massive, with a hip and valley roof, turret and a large deck for entertaining.
Inside the home takes on a more modern minimalist look, characteristic of the modern farmhouse. The muted colors and floral wallpaper of a traditional English country manor are replaced by a crisp white color palate and large picture windows that draw the outside in. There is a contemporary cook’s kitchen with a gas stove and stainless steel appliances, a study with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a guest apartment with a separate entrance and a full kitchen.
On top of that the home just feels luxurious with an art studio, spa-like master bathroom, fireplace, wine cellar and bonus garage for making your own pinot or chardonnay.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
12413 Elliott Lane in Freestone is listed by Thomas Wurst at Engel & Völkers real estate.