Experience the opulence of the Old World right here at home with this Italianate villa in northeast Santa Rosa. Dripping with all of the whimsy of a Tuscan manor, 740 Shiloh Terrace will transport you to another place and time.

From the moment you enter the main gate the home appears set apart. Strolling past manicured gardens, expansive terraces and fountains you will encounter the imposing 4,310-square-foot main residence. A 26-foot octagon tower lends the home a sense of grandeur.

The interior is equally impressive, with four spacious bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, formal and informal dining spaces, a living room, family room, library and solarium.

There is plenty of marble and stonework throughout the home, but rooms are anything but cold. An abundance of fireplaces keep things warm and cozy throughout the villa.

740 Shiloh Terrace is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker residential brokerage.

