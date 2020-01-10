More to love: Grab a bottle of bubbly and soak in the bubbles at 740 Shiloh Terrace.

Entertainer's abode: Watch the sunset from the terrace of this regal Italianate home.

European flair: A fountain provides a bit of Old-World elegance to a patio at 740 Shiloh Terrace.

Round and around we go: Second floor bedrooms converge at the central octagon tower.

More to love: A cozy window seat/storage bench in a bedroom at 740 Shiloh Terrace.

Family matters: A bonus family room with fireplace can be found adjacent to the kitchen.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Let there be light: Catch some rays in the solarium at 740 Shiloh Terrace.

Interior: An informal space for breakfast or a game of cards.

Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 740 Shiloh Terrace.

A formal affair: Open the French doors for a little fresh air in the formal dining room at 740 Shiloh Terrace.

Bonus round: And speaking of reading, check out this amazing library with a bonus window seat.

Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up with a good book beside the living room fireplace.

Rest and relax: Grab a glass of your favorite Italian varietal and relax on the covered porch at 740 Shiloh Terrace.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the home shows the privacy afforded to the 8.07 acre lot.

European garden: Over eight acres of manicured gardens and sprawling lawns surround 740 Shiloh Terrace.

Old world charmer: A colonnade adds architectural interest to the exterior of the home.

Architectural estate: The 26-foot octagon tower is a unique architectural feature that can be seen as you approach the home.

740 Shiloh Terrace , Santa Rosa - $3,500,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,310 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 8.07 acres. La Dolce Vita: Get a taste for the sweet life right here in Sonoma County with this Italianate villa in Santa Rosa. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp , Coldwell Banker)

Experience the opulence of the Old World right here at home with this Italianate villa in northeast Santa Rosa. Dripping with all of the whimsy of a Tuscan manor, 740 Shiloh Terrace will transport you to another place and time.

From the moment you enter the main gate the home appears set apart. Strolling past manicured gardens, expansive terraces and fountains you will encounter the imposing 4,310-square-foot main residence. A 26-foot octagon tower lends the home a sense of grandeur.

The interior is equally impressive, with four spacious bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, formal and informal dining spaces, a living room, family room, library and solarium.

There is plenty of marble and stonework throughout the home, but rooms are anything but cold. An abundance of fireplaces keep things warm and cozy throughout the villa.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

740 Shiloh Terrace is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker residential brokerage.

