Own a piece of Sonoma County wine-making history! The Colony House at Alexander Valley’s fabled Asti Winery is listed for just under $3 million.

The tiny hamlet of Asti, once home to a population of Italian Swiss immigrants, helped popularize wine in the United States in the 1950s.

Established in 1881 by Northern Italian immigrant Andrea Sbarbaro, the town grew up around the Italian Swiss Colony, a winery that produced raffia-covered bottles of affordably priced table wine.

The winery prospered, giving prominent Italian families the chance to build substantial villas near the winery estate.

The 1912 Colonial at 26495 Asti Road in Cloverdale is one of these historic properties still remaining.

This enchanting 16-acre estate includes a main residence, guest house, caretaker’s cottage, equipment storage barn,  several outbuildings, gorgeous gardens and more than seven acres planted to cabernet sauvignon.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek! 

26495 Asti Road in Cloverdale is listed by Mariann Ilaria & John Stackelberg at Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty. 