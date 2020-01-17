Historic Italian Swiss Colony farmhouse asks $2,995,000
Slide 1 of 20
26495 Asti Road, Cloverdale - $2,995,000
6 beds, 4 baths, 4,804 square feet. Year built: 1912. Lot size: 16 acres.
Wine Country Dream Estate: This vintage colonial estate was built on the grounds of the historic Italian Swiss Colony winery in the town of Asti. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mariann Ilaria & John Stackelberg at Artisan Sotheby's International Realty)
Slide 2 of 20
Colonial Charm: This classic turn-of-the-century home features a spacious front porch for taking in vineyard views.
Slide 3 of 20
Vineyard: Over seven acres of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes surround the stately manor house.
Slide 4 of 20
Exterior: Relax with a glass of Prosecco on the front porch at 26495 Asti Road.
Slide 5 of 20
Built-in bliss: Plenty of built-in shelving in the living room at 26495 Asti Road.
Slide 6 of 20
A formal affair: A refined space for enjoying a meal with friends and a little instrumental music.
Slide 7 of 20
Foodie's delight: A modern gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, central island and plenty of storage space.
Slide 8 of 20
Bonus round: A sweet little breakfast nook for enjoying your morning coffee and crosswords.
Slide 9 of 20
Pantry: Have a few recent vintages on hand in this convenient butler's pantry.
Slide 10 of 20
Home office: Working from home will be a cinch in this light-filled study.
Slide 11 of 20
Book lover's paradise: The bibliophile in me is impressed by the wall-to-wall shelving in this light-filled library.
Slide 12 of 20
Sun and games: The bright and cheery solarium is the ideal spot for curling up with a good book or playing a game of Scrabble.
Slide 13 of 20
Scrub a dub dub: The modern laundry room at 26495 Asti Road.
Slide 14 of 20
Sweet dreams: Although many of the bedrooms are a bit dated, this one is modern, warm and inviting.
Slide 15 of 20
Interior: And speaking of reading spaces, this fireside bedroom spot looks perfect to me.
Slide 16 of 20
Extras: Stroll across the sprawling green lawn to the caretaker's residence on the estate.
Slide 17 of 20
Go with the flow: An easy open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing in the caretaker's residence.
Slide 18 of 20
Frozen in time: This classic master bedroom sure is big, but it is also in need of major renovations.
Slide 19 of 20
More to love: A storage barn for housing all your agricultural odds and ends.
Slide 20 of 20
Pump some iron: A bonus fitness studio will help you stay in shape all year long.
Own a piece of Sonoma County wine-making history! The Colony House at Alexander Valley’s fabled Asti Winery is listed for just under $3 million.
The tiny hamlet of Asti, once home to a population of Italian Swiss immigrants, helped popularize wine in the United States in the 1950s.
Established in 1881 by Northern Italian immigrant Andrea Sbarbaro, the town grew up around the Italian Swiss Colony, a winery that produced raffia-covered bottles of affordably priced table wine.
The winery prospered, giving prominent Italian families the chance to build substantial villas near the winery estate.
The 1912 Colonial at 26495 Asti Road in Cloverdale is one of these historic properties still remaining.
This enchanting 16-acre estate includes a main residence, guest house, caretaker’s cottage, equipment storage barn, several outbuildings, gorgeous gardens and more than seven acres planted to cabernet sauvignon.
Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!
26495 Asti Road in Cloverdale is listed by Mariann Ilaria & John Stackelberg at Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.