Pump some iron: A bonus fitness studio will help you stay in shape all year long.

More to love: A storage barn for housing all your agricultural odds and ends.

Frozen in time: This classic master bedroom sure is big, but it is also in need of major renovations.

Go with the flow: An easy open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing in the caretaker's residence.

Extras: Stroll across the sprawling green lawn to the caretaker's residence on the estate.

Interior: And speaking of reading spaces, this fireside bedroom spot looks perfect to me.

Sweet dreams: Although many of the bedrooms are a bit dated, this one is modern, warm and inviting.

Sun and games: The bright and cheery solarium is the ideal spot for curling up with a good book or playing a game of Scrabble.

Book lover's paradise: The bibliophile in me is impressed by the wall-to-wall shelving in this light-filled library.

Home office: Working from home will be a cinch in this light-filled study.

Pantry: Have a few recent vintages on hand in this convenient butler's pantry.

Bonus round: A sweet little breakfast nook for enjoying your morning coffee and crosswords.

Foodie's delight: A modern gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, central island and plenty of storage space.

A formal affair: A refined space for enjoying a meal with friends and a little instrumental music.

Built-in bliss: Plenty of built-in shelving in the living room at 26495 Asti Road.

Exterior: Relax with a glass of Prosecco on the front porch at 26495 Asti Road.

Vineyard: Over seven acres of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes surround the stately manor house.

Colonial Charm: This classic turn-of-the-century home features a spacious front porch for taking in vineyard views.

26495 Asti Road , Cloverdale - $2,995,000 6 beds, 4 baths, 4,804 square feet. Year built: 1912. Lot size: 16 acres. Wine Country Dream Estate: This vintage colonial estate was built on the grounds of the historic Italian Swiss Colony winery in the town of Asti. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mariann Ilaria & John Stackelberg at Artisan Sotheby's International Realty)

Own a piece of Sonoma County wine-making history! The Colony House at Alexander Valley’s fabled Asti Winery is listed for just under $3 million.

The tiny hamlet of Asti, once home to a population of Italian Swiss immigrants, helped popularize wine in the United States in the 1950s.

Established in 1881 by Northern Italian immigrant Andrea Sbarbaro, the town grew up around the Italian Swiss Colony, a winery that produced raffia-covered bottles of affordably priced table wine.

The winery prospered, giving prominent Italian families the chance to build substantial villas near the winery estate.

The 1912 Colonial at 26495 Asti Road in Cloverdale is one of these historic properties still remaining.

This enchanting 16-acre estate includes a main residence, guest house, caretaker’s cottage, equipment storage barn, several outbuildings, gorgeous gardens and more than seven acres planted to cabernet sauvignon.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!

26495 Asti Road in Cloverdale is listed by Mariann Ilaria & John Stackelberg at Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.