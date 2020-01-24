Slide 1 of 28
129 Alma Ave., Rohnert Park - $569,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,214 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 0.18 acres
Mid-century marvelous: This updated mid-century modern home features an easy open floor plan and updates throughout. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Katie & Jake Taylor, Keller Williams Realty)
Slide 2 of 28
Designer details: An updated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white granite countertops.
Slide 3 of 28
Updates galore: A renovated living room with a raised ceiling at 129 Alma Avenue.
Slide 4 of 28
Interior: A remodeled bathroom with custom tile work, a jetted tub, skylight and dual vanities.
Slide 5 of 28
Backyard bliss: An expansive deck for entertaining at 129 Alma Avenue.
Slide 6 of 28
929 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa - $499,950
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,002 square feet. Year built: 1952. Lot size: 0.14 acres
Bennett Valley beauty: Situated in a coveted neighborhood in east Santa Rosa, this conveniently located Santa Rosa home is close to parks, shopping and transportation. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ken Schrier, RE/MAX Marketplace)
Slide 7 of 28
Interior: Renovations to this mid-century ranch include updated kitchen appliances, dual pane windows and upgraded doors.
Slide 8 of 28
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 929 Yulupa Avenue.
Slide 9 of 28
Room to play: A large fenced-in backyard with room for kids and pets.
Slide 10 of 28
1308 Pacific Ave., Petaluma - $589,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 square feet. Year built: 1966. Lot size: 0.14 acres.
Family matters: This spacious four-bedroom ranch is affordably priced for Petaluma, where the average home sells for $694,700. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ted Weber, Compass)
Slide 11 of 28
Entertainer's delight: Sliding glass doors unite interior and exterior spaces for entertaining at 1308 Pacific Avenue.
Slide 12 of 28
Cook's kitchen: Park your kids at the breakfast bar or keep an eye on them through the kitchen pass-through at 1308 Pacific Avenue.
Slide 13 of 28
More to love: A paved bit of patio space ideal for backyard barbecues with guests.
Slide 14 of 28
2606 Silver Spur Drive, Santa Rosa - $589,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,866 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 0.13 acres
Room to breath: This spacious Santa Rosa home has been updated throughout. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Annaliese Hiatt Quisisem, RE/MAX Gold)
Slide 15 of 28
Raise the roof: A large central gathering space with cathedral ceilings at 2606 Silver Spur Drive.
Slide 16 of 28
Go with the flow: The modern kitchen flows into a family room with a fireplace at 2606 Silver Spur Drive.
Slide 17 of 28
More to love: The three-car garage has room for a third vehicle, workshop or gym.
Slide 18 of 28
Bonus round: A master suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet at 2606 Silver Spur Drive.
Slide 19 of 28
Ooh la la exterior: The landscaped, level backyard has a large deck, raised garden beds and a retractable awning.
Slide 20 of 28
8821 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park - $549,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,176 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 0.15 acres
Location, location, location: This L section Rohnert Park home is conveniently located close to downtown Cotati, Oliver's market, the SMART Train and more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jennifer Wiltermood, RE/MAX Marketplace)
Slide 21 of 28
Interior: A wood burning fireplace warms the family room at 8821 Lancaster Drive.
Slide 22 of 28
Renovation station: An updated kitchen with light colored cabinets and stainless steel appliances at 8821 Lancaster Drive.
Slide 23 of 28
Backyard bliss: A covered bit of patio space provides protection from the sun at 8821 Lancaster Drive.
Slide 24 of 28
9721 Binggelli Drive, Windsor - $575,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,204 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 0.16 acres
Home sweet home: This updated seventies ranch features a two-car garage and a spacious fenced-in corner lot. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mila Vass, West Coast Real Estate)
Slide 25 of 28
Interior: An updated kitchen with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of natural light.
Slide 26 of 28
Spread out: A spacious living room with space for extra-large furniture at 9721 Bingelli Drive.
Slide 27 of 28
Age in style: Updates at 9721 Binggelli Drive include the addition of an easy walk-in shower making life easier for any mobility challenged members of your family.
Slide 28 of 28
Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles at 9721 Binggelli Drive.