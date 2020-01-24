During the holidays we featured a bunch of  homes dripping with amenities from the gate to the grotto. Now we turn to homes that may not be as fancy, but are way more affordable.

The current national standard for housing affordability is that no family should pay more than 30 percent of its household income on shelter costs. For those of us earning around the median household income of $76,753, an “affordable” mortgage would be around $1,918* per month in Sonoma County. That limits your housing options to homes around $410,000, which we all know are in short supply in Sonoma County. If your household income (that’s assuming two wage earners) is above $100,000 you should be able to afford a little bit more and the good news is there are a number of great-looking homes currently on the market in that sweet spot between $500,000 and $600,000.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the homes currently on the market between $450,000 and $600,000.

*with 20% down on a 30-year fixed mortgage with an interest rate of 3.7%