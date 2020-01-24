Age in style: Updates at 9721 Binggelli Drive include the addition of an easy walk-in shower making life easier for any mobility challenged members of your family.

8821 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park - $549,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,176 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 0.15 acres Location, location, location: This L section Rohnert Park home is conveniently located close to downtown Cotati, Oliver's market, the SMART Train and more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jennifer Wiltermood , RE/MAX Marketplace)

2606 Silver Spur Drive, Santa Rosa - $589,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,866 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 0.13 acres Room to breath: This spacious Santa Rosa home has been updated throughout. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Annaliese Hiatt Quisisem , RE/MAX Gold)

Cook's kitchen: Park your kids at the breakfast bar or keep an eye on them through the kitchen pass-through at 1308 Pacific Avenue.

1308 Pacific Ave., Petaluma - $589,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 square feet. Year built: 1966. Lot size: 0.14 acres. Family matters: This spacious four-bedroom ranch is affordably priced for Petaluma, where the average home sells for $694,700. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ted Weber , Compass)

929 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa - $499,950 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,002 square feet. Year built: 1952. Lot size: 0.14 acres Bennett Valley beauty: Situated in a coveted neighborhood in east Santa Rosa, this conveniently located Santa Rosa home is close to parks, shopping and transportation. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ken Schrier, RE/MAX Marketplace)

129 Alma Ave., Rohnert Park - $569,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,214 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 0.18 acres Mid-century marvelous: This updated mid-century modern home features an easy open floor plan and updates throughout. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Katie & Jake Taylor , Keller Williams Realty)

The current national standard for housing affordability is that no family should pay more than 30 percent of its household income on shelter costs. For those of us earning around the median household income of $76,753, an “affordable” mortgage would be around $1,918* per month in Sonoma County. That limits your housing options to homes around $410,000, which we all know are in short supply in Sonoma County. If your household income (that’s assuming two wage earners) is above $100,000 you should be able to afford a little bit more and the good news is there are a number of great-looking homes currently on the market in that sweet spot between $500,000 and $600,000.

*with 20% down on a 30-year fixed mortgage with an interest rate of 3.7%