GLEN ELLEN
Median home value: $972,736
13543 Railroad St., Glen Ellen - $799,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,548 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 0.25 acres
Location, location, location: Conveniently located in downtown Glen Ellen, this home features extensive renovations and an easy open floor plan with interior and exterior living spaces. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett/Sotheby’s International Realty)
PENNGROVE
Median home value: $915,130
865 Rainshine Court, Penngrove - $940,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,602 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 0.5 acres.
Country cutie: Priced just over the median home value, this custom-built Byron Nelson home features beautifully landscaped yards with two small ponds and a large gazebo. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Shawn Hermosillo/W Real Estate)
BODEGA BAY
Median home value: $881,067
20730 Heron Drive, Bodega Bay - $899,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,849 square feet. Year built: 1982. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Breathtaking vistas: Situated in one of the most desirable locations in the Bodega Harbour, this coastal cutie features dramatic views of Point Reyes, the Pacific Ocean, Inner Bay and Bodega Head. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kris Lepore/Sonoma Coast Living)
SEBASTOPOL
Median home value: $808,090
11375 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol - $749,999
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,386 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 0.76 acres.
West County wonder: Priced to sell, this rural Sebastopol property includes a backyard grandmother unit with a full bathroom and kitchen. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mel Fox/ Fox & Company Inc.)
THE SEA RANCH
Median home value: $797,165
35621 Timber Ridge Road, The Sea Ranch - $719,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,962 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 0.44
Modern living: Built in the quintessential Sea Ranch style, this contemporary home features exposed beam ceilings, walls of windows, a hot tub and picturesque coastal views. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg/The Coastal Real Estate Co.)
SONOMA
Median home value: $749,686
914 Country Meadow Lane, Sonoma - $750,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,630 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 5,662.
Family matters: Priced just over the median home value, this Sonoma two-story home comes with an updated kitchen, large deck and a raised bed garden. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Juliette Andrews/Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)
HEALDSBURG
Median home value: $742,826
201 Solar Way, Healdsburg - $679,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,152 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 0.25 acres
Mid-century marvelous: This remodeled Healdsburg ranch features an updated kitchen, new wood laminate floors and fresh paint inside and out. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Natalee Tappin/Vanguard Properties)
PETALUMA
Median home value: $694,740
710 Judith Court, Petaluma - $629,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,549 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 3,484 square feet.
Room for everyone: This spacious family home features hardwood floors, a built-in fireplace, vaulted ceilings, an expansive patio, spa and gardens. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Drew Nicoll/W Real Estate)
WINDSOR
Median home value: $628,355
332 Shannon Way, Windsor -$629,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,559 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Move-in-ready: Priced just slightly over town’s median home value, this charming Windsor home boasts a remodeled kitchen and a master suite with a luxury bathroom. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Megan Price/Realty One)
JENNER
Median home value: $615,245
22152 Koftinow, Jenner - $749,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,717 square feet. Year built: 2008.
Forest sanctuary: Although it is priced significantly over the town median, we couldn’t resist including this Jenner estate. The charming traditional home includes warm lodge-like interiors, an open-concept great room, a wood-burning stove and a plenty of coastal acreage to explore. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy McKusick/Vanguard Properties)
SANTA ROSA
Median home price: $574,747
618 Corlano Ave., Santa Rosa - $569,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,632 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Bennett Valley ranch: Situated in one of Santa Rosa’s most beloved family neighborhoods, this single-story mid-century home features hardwood floors, a large kitchen and a generous family room with a fireplace. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin)
COTATI
Median home value: $574,320
933 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati - $410,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,052 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 871 square feet.
Convenient locale: It may look small from the outside, but this Cotati planned unit development boasts three bedrooms and an expansive living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. What’s more, the home is situated in a prime location closed to the SMART Train, Oliver’s Market and Sonoma State. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark Miller/CENTURY 21)
ROHNERT PARK
Median home value: $545,666
512 Baron Drive, Rohnert Park - $499,950
3 bed, 1 bath, 960 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Family affair: This cozy Rohnert Park family home is within walking distance of schools, pools and parks. The single-family residence comes with dual pane windows, hardwood floors and a low maintenance backyard. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kenneth Schrier, RE/MAX Marketplace)
CLOVERDALE
Median home value: $541,198
485 Josephine Drive, Cloverdale - $549,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,514 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 7,840 square feet.
Friday night entertainment: This charming country ranch is within walking distance to downtown shopping, dining, farmers markets and the summertime entertainment provided by Friday Night Live. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tedi Spain/Windermere Platinum Real Estate)
FORESTVILLE
Median home value: $527,142
10878 River Drive, Forestville - $550,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,243 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 7,840 square feet.
Private retreat: This large single-level home comes with open beam ceilings, a brick fireplace and a large deck for entertaining. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Viola & Patrick Pedersen/Coldwell Banker)
GUERNEVILLE
Median home value: $439,941
14910 Drake Road, Guerneville - $420,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 780 square feet.
Russian River getaway: Although it is close to the river (flooded in 2005 and 2019) the living quarters of his beachfront home are raised for easy clean up. The home is value-priced well below the median and features new appliances and a tankless water heater. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Savvy Lane Inc.)
MONTE RIO
Median home value: $432,256
19577 Crescent Drive, Monte Rio - $424,900
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,068 square feet. Year built: 1930.
Brick house: Steps away from the Northwood Golf Course, this rustic Russian River cottage features a remodeled kitchen with a hammered tin ceiling and a gas cooktop. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sue Mobley/Russian River Realty Co.)