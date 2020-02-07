MONTE RIO Median home value: $432,256 19577 Crescent Drive, Monte Rio - $424,900 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,068 square feet. Year built: 1930. Brick house: Steps away from the Northwood Golf Course, this rustic Russian River cottage features a remodeled kitchen with a hammered tin ceiling and a gas cooktop. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sue Mobley/ Russian River Realty Co.)

GUERNEVILLE Median home value: $439,941 14910 Drake Road, Guerneville - $420,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 780 square feet. Russian River getaway: Although it is close to the river (flooded in 2005 and 2019) the living quarters of his beachfront home are raised for easy clean up. The home is value-priced well below the median and features new appliances and a tankless water heater. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Savvy Lane Inc. )

FORESTVILLE Median home value: $527,142 10878 River Drive, Forestville - $550,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,243 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. Private retreat: This large single-level home comes with open beam ceilings, a brick fireplace and a large deck for entertaining. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Viola & Patrick Pedersen /Coldwell Banker)

CLOVERDALE Median home value: $541,198 485 Josephine Drive, Cloverdale - $549,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,514 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. Friday night entertainment: This charming country ranch is within walking distance to downtown shopping, dining, farmers markets and the summertime entertainment provided by Friday Night Live. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tedi Spain /Windermere Platinum Real Estate)

ROHNERT PARK Median home value: $545,666 512 Baron Drive, Rohnert Park - $499,950 3 bed, 1 bath, 960 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Family affair: This cozy Rohnert Park family home is within walking distance of schools, pools and parks. The single-family residence comes with dual pane windows, hardwood floors and a low maintenance backyard. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kenneth Schrier, RE/MAX Marketplace)

COTATI Median home value: $574,320 933 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati - $410,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,052 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 871 square feet. Convenient locale: It may look small from the outside, but this Cotati planned unit development boasts three bedrooms and an expansive living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. What’s more, the home is situated in a prime location closed to the SMART Train, Oliver’s Market and Sonoma State. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark Miller /CENTURY 21)

SANTA ROSA Median home price: $574,747 618 Corlano Ave., Santa Rosa - $569,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,632 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Bennett Valley ranch: Situated in one of Santa Rosa’s most beloved family neighborhoods, this single-story mid-century home features hardwood floors, a large kitchen and a generous family room with a fireplace. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Viani/ Redfin)

JENNER Median home value: $615,245 22152 Koftinow, Jenner - $749,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,717 square feet. Year built: 2008. Forest sanctuary: Although it is priced significantly over the town median, we couldn’t resist including this Jenner estate. The charming traditional home includes warm lodge-like interiors, an open-concept great room, a wood-burning stove and a plenty of coastal acreage to explore. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy McKusick /Vanguard Properties)

WINDSOR Median home value: $628,355 332 Shannon Way, Windsor -$629,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,559 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Move-in-ready: Priced just slightly over town’s median home value, this charming Windsor home boasts a remodeled kitchen and a master suite with a luxury bathroom. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Megan Price/ Realty One)

PETALUMA Median home value: $694,740 710 Judith Court, Petaluma - $629,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,549 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 3,484 square feet. Room for everyone: This spacious family home features hardwood floors, a built-in fireplace, vaulted ceilings, an expansive patio, spa and gardens. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Drew Nicoll/ W Real Estate)

HEALDSBURG Median home value: $742,826 201 Solar Way, Healdsburg - $679,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,152 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 0.25 acres Mid-century marvelous: This remodeled Healdsburg ranch features an updated kitchen, new wood laminate floors and fresh paint inside and out. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Natalee Tappin /Vanguard Properties)

SONOMA Median home value: $749,686 914 Country Meadow Lane, Sonoma - $750,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,630 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 5,662. Family matters: Priced just over the median home value, this Sonoma two-story home comes with an updated kitchen, large deck and a raised bed garden. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Juliette Andrews /Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)

THE SEA RANCH Median home value: $797,165 35621 Timber Ridge Road, The Sea Ranch - $719,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,962 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 0.44 Modern living: Built in the quintessential Sea Ranch style, this contemporary home features exposed beam ceilings, walls of windows, a hot tub and picturesque coastal views. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg /The Coastal Real Estate Co.)

SEBASTOPOL Median home value: $808,090 11375 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol - $749,999 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,386 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 0.76 acres. West County wonder: Priced to sell, this rural Sebastopol property includes a backyard grandmother unit with a full bathroom and kitchen. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mel Fox/ Fox & Company Inc.)

BODEGA BAY Median home value: $881,067 20730 Heron Drive, Bodega Bay - $899,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,849 square feet. Year built: 1982. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Breathtaking vistas: Situated in one of the most desirable locations in the Bodega Harbour, this coastal cutie features dramatic views of Point Reyes, the Pacific Ocean, Inner Bay and Bodega Head. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kris Lepore/ Sonoma Coast Living)

PENNGROVE Median home value: $915,130 865 Rainshine Court, Penngrove - $940,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,602 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 0.5 acres. Country cutie: Priced just over the median home value, this custom-built Byron Nelson home features beautifully landscaped yards with two small ponds and a large gazebo. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Shawn Hermosillo /W Real Estate)

GLEN ELLEN Median home value: $972,736 13543 Railroad St., Glen Ellen - $799,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,548 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 0.25 acres Location, location, location: Conveniently located in downtown Glen Ellen, this home features extensive renovations and an easy open floor plan with interior and exterior living spaces. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett /Sotheby’s International Realty)

Depending on who you ask the median home price is anywhere between $620,000 and $695,000 in Sonoma County. The realty website Zillow tracks an additional metric called the median home value, which averages what homes are listed for and what they actually sell for. As of last month, the median home value in Sonoma County is around $624,398.

All these prices shift around a bit depending on where you are located. Jack London’s picturesque Valley of the Moon, ranks among one of the most expensive areas in the county, with four towns listed above $740,000. Glen Ellen is the priciest community, with homes valued around $972,738.

The vacation destinations along the Russian River rank among some of the most affordable places to invest, with homes priced below $550,000. If you aren’t afraid of the threat of occasional flooding, homes in Guerneville can be found for less than $440,000.

With some 5,300 homes lost in Sonoma County during the firestorm of 2017, the market has been fluctuating. June 2018 saw home prices reach an all-time high of $700,000, but since then prices are stabilizing.

Despite the threat of floods and fires throughout 2019, local broker associate, Doug Solwick with Coldwell Banker is optimistic about 2020.

“It became a more balanced market toward the end of the year,” he said. And he predicted that barring any unforeseen economic trouble, it would continue that way.

To see what the median home price will buy you in Sonoma County by city, click through our gallery above.

*Sample and not a comprehensive list of communities studied by Zillow, where data is available.