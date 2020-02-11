Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 225 Clear Ridge Drive.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the spacious outdoor entertainment area and pool.

Hobbyists delight: A stylish shelving unit and workbench in the garage at 225 Cedar Ridge Drive.

Double the fun: Two tiers of decks provide a plethora of opportunities for entertaining outdoors.

Interior: One of four spacious bedrooms in the contemporary retreat.

Wine anyone? A showcase wine room with its own private tasting suite.

Sweet dreams: Direct access to the surrounding deck from a bedroom at 225 Clear Ridge Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the formal living room at 225 Clear Ridge Drive.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 225 Cedar Ridge Drive.

Gourmet kitchen: The foodie in the family will be impressed by the Wolf gas range and stainless steel appliances.

Entertainer's abode: Chat with guests while preparing hors d'oeuvres at the large kitchen island.

Fun in the sun: A sunny spot for catching some rays at 225 Clear Ridge Drive.

Backyard Bliss: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 225 Clear Ridge Drive.

225 Clear Ridge Drive , Healdsburg - $3,695,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,430 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 1.5 acres. Eichler-inspired: Joseph Eichler may have popularized the style in the 1950s, but contemporary homes influenced by the architect's distinct style are still being built today. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kellie Larson , RE/MAX)

Fancy a mid-century modern home with 21st-century conveniences? A brand-new luxury estate inspired by the architecture of the Joesph Eichler is on the market in Healdsburg for $3,695,000.

Although Eichler did not design it himself, the home at 225 Clear Ridge Drive pays homage to the master. Rising to stardom in baby-boom era, Joseph Eichler is widely credited with bringing modern architecture to the masses. His firm built 11,000 homes in Northern and Southern California between 1949 and 1966, many which are still standing today.

Designed to pull the outdoors in, Eichler homes typically contain floor-to-ceiling windows, gabled ceilings, wood paneling and glazed walls. 225 Clear Ridge Drive exhibits some of the characteristics of these early homes, adding its own modern flavor.

Inside you will find those quintessentially Eichler walls of windows and an easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family. On top of that, there are four generous bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, laundry alcove, media room and workshop. But the pièce de résistance is the showcase wine room with accompanying tasting suite.

Stepping outdoors, there is a sparkling pool with a fountain and expansive decks for entertaining. Views of undisturbed natural beauty surround the 1.5-acre lot on the edge of the Healdsburg Open Space Preserve.

