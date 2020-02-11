Fancy a mid-century modern home with 21st-century conveniences? A brand-new luxury estate inspired by the architecture of the Joesph Eichler is on the market in Healdsburg for $3,695,000.

Although Eichler did not design it himself, the home at 225 Clear Ridge Drive pays homage to the master. Rising to stardom in baby-boom era, Joseph Eichler is widely credited with bringing modern architecture to the masses. His firm built 11,000 homes in Northern and Southern California between 1949 and 1966, many which are still standing today.

Designed to pull the outdoors in, Eichler homes typically contain floor-to-ceiling windows, gabled ceilings, wood paneling and glazed walls. 225 Clear Ridge Drive exhibits some of the characteristics of these early homes, adding  its own modern flavor.

Inside you will find those quintessentially Eichler walls of windows and an easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family. On top of that, there are four generous bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, laundry alcove, media room and workshop. But the pièce de résistance is the showcase wine room with accompanying tasting suite.

Stepping outdoors, there is a sparkling pool with a fountain and expansive decks for entertaining. Views of undisturbed natural beauty surround the 1.5-acre lot on the edge of the Healdsburg Open Space Preserve.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

225 Clear Ridge Drive in Healdsburg is listed by luxury homes specialist Kellie Larson at RE/MAX.

 

 

 