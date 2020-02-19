Location, location, location: 103 N. Jefferson Street is within walking distance to downtown Cloverdale coffee shops, restaurants, galleries and more.

103 N. Jefferson St. , Cloverdale - $659,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,654 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 6,900 square feet. Mid-century marvelous : This updated 1950s home has been remodeled inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by John Dayton, Dayton & Tremont Real Estate)

Green with envy: It may need a little T.L.C., but there is plenty of room for growing vegetables on this 1.03-acre ranch.

Double the fun: Plenty of room for storing agricultural equipment in the two-bay barn.

Upgrades galore: Completely remodeled in 2018, the home features an stylish modern kitchen with a farmhouse sink and Viking gas stove.

Interior: Designed for modern living this country ranch features an open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

26590 River Road , Cloverdale - $649,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,576 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 1.03 acres. Fun in the sun: Solar panels help to cut down energy costs at this private Cloverdale ranch. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Kenney & Tedi Spain , Windermere Platinum)

305 Clover Springs Drive , Cloverdale - $688,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,871 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 8,276 square feet. Going, going... This Cloverdale home is listed as "contingent" but we had to include it just to show you the backyard. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debbie Adler, Vanguard Properties)

Bonus round: French doors lead to a roomy den with built-in shelving and cabinets - ideal for a home office, craft room or library.

Open concept design: This Clover Springs property features an open floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of the home.

Home is where the hearth is: A gas fireplace warms the living room at 239 Red Mountain Drive.

239 Red Mountain Drive , Cloverdale - $590,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,750 square feet. Year built: 1999. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Senior special: Located in the coveted Clover Springs 55+ community, this modern ranch-style home offers a stylish modern interior and access to trails on a 250+/- acre preserve nearby. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debbie Adler, Vanguard Properties)

Take the plunge: Set on a nearly quarter-acre yard, the remodeled farmhouse at 236 E. Third Street features a large patio, pool, and plenty of green space for kids and pets.

Ooh la la interiors: The remodeled master bathroom features a walk-in shower and his and hers vanities.

Go with the flow: Sliding glass doors unite the master suite with the backyard patio at 236 E. Third Street.

Designer details: The living room at 236 E. Third Street features a modern gas fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases and storage.

236 E. Third St., Cloverdale - $699,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,851 square feet. Year built: 1883. Lot size: 0.37 acres. Historic gem: One of the oldest homes in Cloverdale, this classic farmhouse has been lovingly renovated inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of owner. Property listed by Chad Verbish , Vanguard Properties)

There is no question about it, Sonoma County real estate prices are high. The median home price in Sonoma County is $624,398, more than double the cost of the average home nationally of $244,054. But deals can still be found if you hunt for them. Cloverdale with a median home price of $541,198 is one of the most affordable places to buy a home in Sonoma County.

Properties range from historic farmhouses to modern ranch-style homes with all the bells and whistles. Home to a number of boutique shops and artisan eateries, Cloverdale was named as one of the “coolest small towns in America” by Budget Travel magazine in 2010.

Since then, the city has added to its roster of farm-to-table eateries, third-wave coffee shops, and tasting rooms. Plus, the summertime draw of the Friday Night Live concert series and seasonal farmers markets add to the appeal of the quaint small town.

Scrolling through the listings in Cloverdale recently, a number of attractive homes popped up with features like large backyards and updated amenities.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.