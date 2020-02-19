Slide 1 of 26
236 E. Third St., Cloverdale - $699,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,851 square feet. Year built: 1883. Lot size: 0.37 acres.
Historic gem: One of the oldest homes in Cloverdale, this classic farmhouse has been lovingly renovated inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of owner. Property listed by Chad Verbish, Vanguard Properties)
Designer details: The living room at 236 E. Third Street features a modern gas fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases and storage.
Foodie's delight: A remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of counter space and a walk-in pantry.
Go with the flow: Sliding glass doors unite the master suite with the backyard patio at 236 E. Third Street.
Ooh la la interiors: The remodeled master bathroom features a walk-in shower and his and hers vanities.
Take the plunge: Set on a nearly quarter-acre yard, the remodeled farmhouse at 236 E. Third Street features a large patio, pool, and plenty of green space for kids and pets.
239 Red Mountain Drive, Cloverdale - $590,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,750 square feet. Year built: 1999. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Senior special: Located in the coveted Clover Springs 55+ community, this modern ranch-style home offers a stylish modern interior and access to trails on a 250+/- acre preserve nearby. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debbie Adler, Vanguard Properties)
Home is where the hearth is: A gas fireplace warms the living room at 239 Red Mountain Drive.
Open concept design: This Clover Springs property features an open floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of the home.
Bonus round: French doors lead to a roomy den with built-in shelving and cabinets - ideal for a home office, craft room or library.
305 Clover Springs Drive, Cloverdale - $688,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,871 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 8,276 square feet.
Going, going... This Cloverdale home is listed as "contingent" but we had to include it just to show you the backyard. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debbie Adler, Vanguard Properties)
Elegant abode: This easy open concept great room comes with hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry and a gas fireplace.
Gourmet luxury: A super-sized kitchen with plenty of space for preparing holiday feasts.
Formal affair: A classic chandelier hangs over the dining room table at 305 Clover Springs Drive.
Backyard bliss: The backyard patio features an extended flagstone area with a multi-tier water feature.
26590 River Road, Cloverdale - $649,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,576 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 1.03 acres.
Fun in the sun: Solar panels help to cut down energy costs at this private Cloverdale ranch. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Kenney & Tedi Spain, Windermere Platinum)
Interior: Designed for modern living this country ranch features an open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.
View with a room: Large picture windows frame hillside views at 26590 River Road.
Upgrades galore: Completely remodeled in 2018, the home features an stylish modern kitchen with a farmhouse sink and Viking gas stove.
Double the fun: Plenty of room for storing agricultural equipment in the two-bay barn.
Green with envy: It may need a little T.L.C., but there is plenty of room for growing vegetables on this 1.03-acre ranch.
103 N. Jefferson St., Cloverdale - $659,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,654 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 6,900 square feet.
Mid-century marvelous: This updated 1950s home has been remodeled inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by John Dayton, Dayton & Tremont Real Estate)
Location, location, location: 103 N. Jefferson Street is within walking distance to downtown Cloverdale coffee shops, restaurants, galleries and more.
Minimalist modern: This chic contemporary kitchen features a grey subway tile back-splash and a gas range.
Interior: A large living room with a fireplace at 103 N. Jefferson Street.
Built-in beauty: An updated bedroom with built-in shelving at 103. N. Jefferson Street.