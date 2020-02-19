There is no question about it, Sonoma County real estate prices are high. The median home price in Sonoma County is $624,398, more than double the cost of the average home nationally of  $244,054. But deals can still be found if you hunt for them. Cloverdale with a median home price of $541,198 is one of the most affordable places to buy a home in Sonoma County.

Properties range from historic farmhouses to modern ranch-style homes with all the bells and whistles. Home to a number of boutique shops and artisan eateries, Cloverdale was named as one of the “coolest small towns in America” by  Budget Travel magazine in 2010.

Since then, the city has added to its roster of farm-to-table eateries, third-wave coffee shops, and tasting rooms. Plus, the summertime draw of the Friday Night Live concert series and seasonal farmers markets add to the appeal of the quaint small town.

Scrolling through the listings in Cloverdale recently, a number of attractive homes popped up with features like large backyards and updated amenities.

