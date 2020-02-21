Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the two homes, gardens, patio and parking.

Entertainer's abode: Stay warm next to the fire-pit on the patio at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Exterior: An ideal spot for your morning coffee and crosswords at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the garage apartment at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and soak in the tub at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Designer details: Plenty of natural wood and light in the one-bedroom garage apartment.

Let there be light: A skylight illuminates a hallway at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in a bathroom at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Fun for the whole family: Room for your immediate family and overnight guests in the estate's five bedrooms.

King of the castle: Treetop views from a bedroom at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Home office: Squeeze in a little work in this cozy corner office.

Reduce, reuse, recycle: A salvaged granite island is the centerpiece of the gourmet kitchen.

Eco-chic estate: One-hundred-year-old reclaimed wood beams support the ceiling in the kitchen at 1000 Longhorn Lane.

Classical elegance: Although it was built in 2011, the regal entrance to the home is reminiscent of Old-World Mediterranean villas.

1000 Longhorn Lane, Petaluma - $3,249,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 4,613 square feet. Year built: 2011. Lot size: 12.38 acres. Green with envy: Designed with the highest standards of sustainability in mind, this eco-chic estate is as "green" as it is beautiful. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by John Hammer at Coldwell Banker Realty)

Tucked away on a 12.4-acre picturesque plot in west Petaluma, lies an Old World style estate that is both luxurious and eco-conscious.

The two-home compound features a four-bedroom, five-bathroom 3,955-square-foot main residence and a detached 638-square-foot guesthouse.

Designed by Plath and Company architect David Buergler, the estate features a LEED Platinum certification – the highest standard in sustainable building.

The home takes the motto of “reduce, reuse, recycle” to an entirely different level with interiors that feature 100-year-old wood beam ceilings, salvaged barn wood floors, recycled granite counters and reclaimed concrete floor tiles. On the outside of the home are lush gardens and plenty of room for a trail system on the sprawling 12.4-acre estate. Energy at the villa comes courtesy of a solar energy system and water comes from a well and 25,000-gallon rainwater collection tank.

The compound is so eco-conscious you might forget about the high-end amenities. The home features a massive gourmet kitchen with a fireplace at one end and a gigantic island work space at the other. The four spacious bedrooms are each serviced by their own bathrooms and the central living space features breathtaking views of San Antonio Valley.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

1000 Longhorn Lane in Petaluma is listed by John Hammer at Coldwell Banker Realty.