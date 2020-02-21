Tucked away on a 12.4-acre picturesque plot in west Petaluma, lies an Old World style estate that is both luxurious and eco-conscious.

The two-home compound features a four-bedroom, five-bathroom 3,955-square-foot main residence and a detached 638-square-foot guesthouse.

Designed by Plath and Company architect David Buergler, the estate features a LEED Platinum certification – the highest standard in sustainable building.

The home takes the motto of “reduce, reuse, recycle” to an entirely different level with interiors that feature 100-year-old wood beam ceilings, salvaged barn wood floors, recycled granite counters and reclaimed concrete floor tiles. On the outside of the home are lush gardens and plenty of room for a trail system on the sprawling 12.4-acre estate. Energy at the villa comes courtesy of a solar energy system and water comes from a well and 25,000-gallon rainwater collection tank.

The compound is so eco-conscious you might forget about the high-end amenities. The home features a massive gourmet kitchen with a fireplace at one end and a gigantic island work space at the other. The four spacious bedrooms are each serviced by their own bathrooms and the central living space features breathtaking views of San Antonio Valley.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

1000 Longhorn Lane in Petaluma is listed by John Hammer at Coldwell Banker Realty.