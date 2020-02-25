Romance is in the air: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the sunset over the Mayacamas at 100 Campbell Creek Road.

More to love: Room for multiple vehicles at 100 Campbell Creek Road.

Let it all sink in: A bathroom with a large bathtub in the guest residence at 100 Campbell Creek Road.

Fun for the whole family: A two-bedroom guest house was built in 2009 to accommodate visiting in-laws and overnight guests.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 100 Campbell Creek Road.

Breathtaking vistas: Views of rolling vineyards and the Mayacamas beyond from the patio at 100 Campbell Creek Road.

Bedroom: A spacious bedroom with tree-top views in the main residence at 100 Campbell Road.

Interior: Share a bottle of Pinot with your sweetheart next to the fireplace at 100 Campbell Road.

More to love: An extra-large en suite bathroom with a massive tub for soaking.

King of the castle: A fireplace adds a bit of romance to the first-floor master suite.

Let there be light: Enjoy your morning tea or coffee in this light-filled breakfast nook.

Go with the flow: French doors unite interior and exterior dining spaces at 100 Campbell Road.

Home is where the hearth is: One of three fireplaces in the spacious 4,600-square-foot main residence.

Raise the roof: Soaring ceilings with rustic exposed beams in the great room at 100 Campbell Creek Road.

100 Campbell Creek Road , Napa - $8,500,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 5,600 square feet. Year: 2002. Lot: 47 acres. Ooh la la luxury: Once the home of a successful Hollywood producer, this French-style chateau will transport you to another place and time. Click through our gallery to preview the estate. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's. Property listed by Hillary Ryan and Ginger Martin at Sotheby's International Realty)

An Old World-style mansion fit for the silver screen is on the market in Napa for $8.5 million.

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate was once the home of Hollywood writer and producer Steven Bochco, the man behind the scenes of such T.V. hits as “Hill Street Blues, “L.A. Law,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “N.Y.P.D. Blue.”

Built in 2002 as a retreat for the Bochco family from the hustle and bustle of L.A. life, 100 Campbell Road transports the visitor to another place and time with inviting spaces that, like Hollywood sets, capture the essence of far-away locales.

The classical French chateau features a 4,600-square-foot main residence with an open indoor/outdoor design and ideally appointed bonus spaces that reflect the grandeur of the palatial estate. There are three spacious bedrooms including a first-floor master suite with French doors that open up onto a private patio.

In addition, there is a powder room, kitchen breakfast nook, great room, library/theater, and a formal dining room. The cook in the family will be impressed by the French country kitchen with a Viking gas stove, Miele dishwasher and butcher block island at the center of the room.

Overnight guests can stay in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house which copies the elegant style of the main chateau. Both homes feature soaring ceilings with exposed beams, French limestone flooring, and fireplaces for staying warm on cold Napa nights.

Views of rolling vineyards and the Mayacamas mountains surround the estate as well as olive orchards, grapevines, a pool and a manicured garden as resplendent as Versailles.

100 Campbell Creek Road in Napa listed by Hillary Ryan and Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty