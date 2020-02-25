An Old World-style mansion fit for the silver screen is on the market in Napa for $8.5 million.
This five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate was once the home of Hollywood writer and producer Steven Bochco, the man behind the scenes of such T.V. hits as “Hill Street Blues, “L.A. Law,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “N.Y.P.D. Blue.”
Built in 2002 as a retreat for the Bochco family from the hustle and bustle of L.A. life, 100 Campbell Road transports the visitor to another place and time with inviting spaces that, like Hollywood sets, capture the essence of far-away locales.
The classical French chateau features a 4,600-square-foot main residence with an open indoor/outdoor design and ideally appointed bonus spaces that reflect the grandeur of the palatial estate. There are three spacious bedrooms including a first-floor master suite with French doors that open up onto a private patio.
In addition, there is a powder room, kitchen breakfast nook, great room, library/theater, and a formal dining room. The cook in the family will be impressed by the French country kitchen with a Viking gas stove, Miele dishwasher and butcher block island at the center of the room.
Overnight guests can stay in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house which copies the elegant style of the main chateau. Both homes feature soaring ceilings with exposed beams, French limestone flooring, and fireplaces for staying warm on cold Napa nights.
Views of rolling vineyards and the Mayacamas mountains surround the estate as well as olive orchards, grapevines, a pool and a manicured garden as resplendent as Versailles.
100 Campbell Creek Road in Napa listed by Hillary Ryan and Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty