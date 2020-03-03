Take a trip to sunny Italy without leaving Sonoma County! A stylish Mediterranean-style villa minutes from downtown Healdsburg is on the market for $4,425,000.

Surrounded by Dry Creek Valley vineyards and views of the Maycamas Mountains beyond, 5959 W. Dry Creek Road is a wine and food lover’s dream come true. The elegant Italianate estate features a money-making two-acre zinfandel vineyard contracted to Passalacqua Winery and over 1000 olive trees which produce up to 25 gallons of cold-pressed olive oil a year.  In between vineyards and orchards, you will find flower and vegetable gardens, Old World-style terraces, and an outdoor kitchen.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors connect the outdoor living spaces with those indoors. The centerpiece of the home is an expansive great room with cathedral ceilings, large picture windows, a fireplace, and rustic farmhouse chandelier. There are three spacious bedrooms in the home, each with its own private bathroom, and to top it all off there is a 1000-bottle wine room and a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances.

Just the thought of it makes me crave a glass of vino and a plate of charcuterie.

