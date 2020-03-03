Secret garden: I mean come on, could it get any prettier.

More to love: Let the festivities continue into the wee hours of the night beside the cozy outdoor fire-pit.

Backyard bliss: Get your grill on at the outdoor kitchen.

Summer veggies: An aerial view of the property shows a raised bed garden and a bit of green lawn for the kids.

Wine anyone? Two acres of Zinfandel with room to expand on the four acre vineyard estate.

Breakfast bliss: The perfect place for your morning coffee and crosswords at 5959 W. Dry Creek Road.

Room to breathe: Plenty of room to stretch out in this massive second-story suite.

Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork on the weekends from your home office.

Nothing to "wine" about here: Room for all of your dusty vintages in the 1000 bottle wine room.

Double the fun: Not one but two Viking ovens in the kitchen at 5959 Dry Creek Road.

Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 5959 W. Dry Creek Road.

Room with a view: Dry Creek Valley vistas can be glimpsed behind a wall of windows at 5959 W. Dry Creek Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 5959 W. Dry Creek Road.

5959 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $4,425,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,000 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 4 acres La Dolce Vita: Life is beautiful at this Mediterranean-style estate surrounded by vineyards, gardens and mountain vistas. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's. Property listed by Michael Fanelli, Sotheby's International Realty)

Take a trip to sunny Italy without leaving Sonoma County! A stylish Mediterranean-style villa minutes from downtown Healdsburg is on the market for $4,425,000.

Surrounded by Dry Creek Valley vineyards and views of the Maycamas Mountains beyond, 5959 W. Dry Creek Road is a wine and food lover’s dream come true. The elegant Italianate estate features a money-making two-acre zinfandel vineyard contracted to Passalacqua Winery and over 1000 olive trees which produce up to 25 gallons of cold-pressed olive oil a year. In between vineyards and orchards, you will find flower and vegetable gardens, Old World-style terraces, and an outdoor kitchen.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors connect the outdoor living spaces with those indoors. The centerpiece of the home is an expansive great room with cathedral ceilings, large picture windows, a fireplace, and rustic farmhouse chandelier. There are three spacious bedrooms in the home, each with its own private bathroom, and to top it all off there is a 1000-bottle wine room and a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances.

Just the thought of it makes me crave a glass of vino and a plate of charcuterie.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

5959 W. Dry Creek Road is listed by Michael Fanelli at Sotheby’s International Realty.