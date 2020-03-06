McDonald neighborhood Colonial listed for $1,350,000
1001 McDonald Place, Santa Rosa - $1,350,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 3,264 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 0.26 acres
Picture perfect: This classic colonial home evokes the style and class of a bygone era. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cheryl Peterson, W Real Estate)
Location, location, location: This charming family homes sits across the street from the historic McDonald Mansion in one of Santa Rosa's most coveted neighborhoods.
Warm welcome: A classic red front door welcomes you into the foyer.
Luxe life: A formal living room with plantation shutters at 1001 McDonald Place.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the family room at 1001 McDonald Place.
Let there be light: A mixture of natural and recessed lighting in the family room.
Fun and games: The sunny game room/atrium at 1001 McDonald Place.
Classic elegance: Room for a 16-person table in the dining room.
Go with the flow: A pass-through window unites cooking and dining areas at 1001 McDonald Place.
Gourmet delights: A chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and plenty of counter space.
More to love: A cozy breakfast nook for your morning coffee and crosswords.
Upstairs/Downstairs: 1001 McDonald Place features a modern first floor suite with direct patio access.
Age in place: A first floor bathroom with an easy walk-in shower.
Work from home: See clients in this refined home office.
Bonus round: Grab a book and settle in for a good read in this second-story family room.
Romance is in the air: Cozy up next to the fireplace with your sweetheart in the master suite.
Ooh la la luxury: Some of the other rooms may need a little updating but this opulent master bathroom is oooh so gorgeous.
Double the fun: A second upstairs bathroom with his and hers sinks.
Fun in the sun: Catch a few rays on this sunny backyard patio.
Backyard bliss: A large paved patio ideal for backyard barbecues and drinks.
Green with envy: A manicured backyard with a fountain and bit of green lawn for kids or pets.
Just across the street from the historic McDonald Mansion, is another classic Colonial fit for the silver screen.
Built in 1984, 1001 McDonald Place is a relatively new construction in terms of McDonald District development. The spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,264-square-foot Southern Colonial features high-end fixtures and expansive gathering spaces ideal for entertaining.
Downstairs there is a formal living room, gourmet kitchen, den, billiards room, laundry nook, and formal dining area.
Although it was built in the 1980s, it evokes the classical elegance of a bygone era. There is even a first-floor bedroom for live-in help or grandparents.
Upstairs there’s a second family room, two generous bedrooms and a luxurious master suite.
The original McDonald mansion (the one across the street) was featured in Disney’s “Pollyanna,” and this one also has big-screen potential. It seems like the perfect setting for a holiday family film.
1001 McDonald Place in Santa Rosa is listed by Cheryl Peterson at W Real Estate.