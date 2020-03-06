Just across the street from the historic McDonald Mansion, is another classic Colonial fit for the silver screen.

Built in 1984, 1001 McDonald Place is a relatively new construction in terms of McDonald District development. The spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,264-square-foot Southern Colonial features high-end fixtures and expansive gathering spaces ideal for entertaining.

Downstairs there is a formal living room, gourmet kitchen, den, billiards room, laundry nook, and formal dining area.

Although it was built in the 1980s, it evokes the classical elegance of a bygone era.  There is even a first-floor bedroom for live-in help or grandparents.

Upstairs there’s a second family room, two generous bedrooms and a luxurious master suite.

The original McDonald mansion (the one across the street) was featured in Disney’s “Pollyanna,” and this one also has big-screen potential. It seems like the perfect setting for a holiday family film.

1001 McDonald Place in Santa Rosa is listed by Cheryl Peterson at W Real Estate. 

 

 