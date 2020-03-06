Green with envy: A manicured backyard with a fountain and bit of green lawn for kids or pets.

Fun in the sun: Catch a few rays on this sunny backyard patio.

Double the fun: A second upstairs bathroom with his and hers sinks.

Ooh la la luxury: Some of the other rooms may need a little updating but this opulent master bathroom is oooh so gorgeous.

Romance is in the air: Cozy up next to the fireplace with your sweetheart in the master suite.

Bonus round: Grab a book and settle in for a good read in this second-story family room.

Work from home : See clients in this refined home office.

Age in place: A first floor bathroom with an easy walk-in shower.

More to love: A cozy breakfast nook for your morning coffee and crosswords.

Gourmet delights: A chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and plenty of counter space.

Go with the flow: A pass-through window unites cooking and dining areas at 1001 McDonald Place.

Classic elegance: Room for a 16-person table in the dining room.

Fun and games: The sunny game room/atrium at 1001 McDonald Place.

Let there be light: A mixture of natural and recessed lighting in the family room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the family room at 1001 McDonald Place.

Warm welcome: A classic red front door welcomes you into the foyer.

Location, location, location: This charming family homes sits across the street from the historic McDonald Mansion in one of Santa Rosa's most coveted neighborhoods.

1001 McDonald Place , Santa Rosa - $1,350,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,264 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 0.26 acres Picture perfect: This classic colonial home evokes the style and class of a bygone era. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cheryl Peterson , W Real Estate)

Just across the street from the historic McDonald Mansion, is another classic Colonial fit for the silver screen.

Built in 1984, 1001 McDonald Place is a relatively new construction in terms of McDonald District development. The spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,264-square-foot Southern Colonial features high-end fixtures and expansive gathering spaces ideal for entertaining.

Downstairs there is a formal living room, gourmet kitchen, den, billiards room, laundry nook, and formal dining area.

Although it was built in the 1980s, it evokes the classical elegance of a bygone era. There is even a first-floor bedroom for live-in help or grandparents.

Upstairs there’s a second family room, two generous bedrooms and a luxurious master suite.

The original McDonald mansion (the one across the street) was featured in Disney’s “Pollyanna,” and this one also has big-screen potential. It seems like the perfect setting for a holiday family film.

1001 McDonald Place in Santa Rosa is listed by Cheryl Peterson at W Real Estate.