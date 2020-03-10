Slide 1 of 21
1849 Vermillion Way, Santa Rosa - $798,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,300 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 6,969 square feet.
Contemporary farmhouse: Rising from the ashes of Santa Rosa’s Coffee Park neighborhood, this recently built home features high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Philip Sevilla, Compass)
All the bells and whistles: A central open great room with dark hardwood floors, motorized Hunter Douglas window shades and a Nest thermostat.
Foodie’s delight: A chef’s kitchen with a white apron sink, stainless steel Bertazzoli appliances, soft-close cabinetry, quartz counter-tops and a large walk-in pantry.
537 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale - $849,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,938 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.
Location, location, location: Steps away from downtown Cloverdale, this contemporary home is an easy stroll away from shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and bars. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Fanelli, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)
Raise the roof: A vaulted ceiling in the open concept kitchen/dining room.
Let there be light: Natural light floods through picture windows at 537 N. Cloverdale Boulevard.
2155 Frida Ave., Santa Rosa - $799,000
5 beds, 5 baths, 2,311 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 5,227 square feet.
Contemporary cutie: A stylish modern residence with fire-resistant stucco walls. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daphne Peterson, Keller Williams)
Indoor/outdoor design: French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 2155 Frida Avenue.
Gourmet delights: An open-concept kitchen with quartz counters, bar seating and state-of-the-art appliances.
Sweet dreams: A sunny first-floor bedroom with sliding barn doors, a full bathroom, walk-in closet and direct patio access.
8933 Bowers St., Graton - $848,888
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,490 square feet. Year built: 1954. Lot size: 0.25 acres.
Modern marvel: Constructed in the 1950s, this mid-century modern home features a spacious backyard with a large green lawn and a raised bed garden. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by MikkiMoves Real Estate)
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 8933 Bowers Street.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 8933 Bowers Street.
More to love: 8933 Bowers Street is wired as a smart home has a new foundation, roof, well pump, plumbing and electrical.
57 Alta Drive, Petaluma - $649,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,4320 square feet. Year built: 1959. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Contemporary redesign: Updated from head-to-toe this modern home features new fixtures and finishes throughout. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Scott Rose & Tanja Beck, Corcoran Global Living)
Minimalist chic: Dark hardwood flooring and whitewashed walls in the living room at 57 Alta Drive.
Interior: The remodeled chef's kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counters and a subway tile backsplash.
Architectural abode: A modern master suite with plenty of natural light at 57 Alta Drive.
900 River Beach Road, The Sea Ranch - $749,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,516 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 0.63 acres.
Seaside special: Sea Ranch homes are so iconic they boast their own design style - Sea Ranch Vernacular. This one was built in the 1980s, but it features the same modern aesthetic as earlier models. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cindy Kennedy, Kennedy & Associates)
Interior: Large picture windows frame treetop views at 900 River Beach Road.
Interior: Wood-paneled walls and cathedral ceilings inside of 900 River Beach Road.