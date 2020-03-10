From Sea Ranch cottages to Wine Country modern farmhouses, contemporary home design is  far from boring. Pushing the boundaries of form and function, these stylish designer abodes inspire the imagination.

Although the terms “modern” and “contemporary” are now used interchangeably, modern architecture technically refers to a design style that emerged in the early 1900s and lasted well into the 20th century. It is typically characterized by an absence of ornament, wide-open floor plans, crisp white-washed exterior walls, and soaring ceilings.

Contemporary can be anything. The design of the moment, or the future really – it is forward-thinking and pushes the boundaries of conventional design. It is rooted in modern design and often contains elements of the turn-of-the-century style but it is innovative and can pull in new trends and styles.

Modern and contemporary homes abound in Sonoma County. Here are some stylish examples under $1 million currently on the market.

 