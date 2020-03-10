900 River Beach Road , The Sea Ranch - $749,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,516 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 0.63 acres. Seaside special: Sea Ranch homes are so iconic they boast their own design style - Sea Ranch Vernacular. This one was built in the 1980s, but it features the same modern aesthetic as earlier models. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cindy Kennedy , Kennedy & Associates)

57 Alta Drive , Petaluma - $649,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,4320 square feet. Year built: 1959. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Contemporary redesign: Updated from head-to-toe this modern home features new fixtures and finishes throughout. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Scott Rose & Tanja Beck , Corcoran Global Living)

More to love: 8933 Bowers Street is wired as a smart home has a new foundation, roof, well pump, plumbing and electrical.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 8933 Bowers Street.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 8933 Bowers Street.

8933 Bowers St. , Graton - $848,888 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,490 square feet. Year built: 1954. Lot size: 0.25 acres. Modern marvel: Constructed in the 1950s, this mid-century modern home features a spacious backyard with a large green lawn and a raised bed garden. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by MikkiMoves Real Estate)

537 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale - $849,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,938 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 5,662 square feet. Location, location, location: Steps away from downtown Cloverdale, this contemporary home is an easy stroll away from shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and bars. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Fanelli, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)

1849 Vermillion Way , Santa Rosa - $798,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,300 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 6,969 square feet. Contemporary farmhouse: Rising from the ashes of Santa Rosa’s Coffee Park neighborhood, this recently built home features high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Philip Sevilla , Compass)

From Sea Ranch cottages to Wine Country modern farmhouses, contemporary home design is far from boring. Pushing the boundaries of form and function, these stylish designer abodes inspire the imagination.

Although the terms “modern” and “contemporary” are now used interchangeably, modern architecture technically refers to a design style that emerged in the early 1900s and lasted well into the 20th century. It is typically characterized by an absence of ornament, wide-open floor plans, crisp white-washed exterior walls, and soaring ceilings.

Contemporary can be anything. The design of the moment, or the future really – it is forward-thinking and pushes the boundaries of conventional design. It is rooted in modern design and often contains elements of the turn-of-the-century style but it is innovative and can pull in new trends and styles.

Modern and contemporary homes abound in Sonoma County. Here are some stylish examples under $1 million currently on the market.