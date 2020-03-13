Calistoga mountain ranch on the market for $9,950,000
4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road, Calistoga - $9,950,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,778 square feet. Year built: 2017.
Modern farmhouse: Both stylish and functional, this picturesque vineyard estate packs in a lot of amenities on its 12 majestic acres. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Robert Pursell at Compass)
View with a room: A walls of windows frames mountain views at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch.
Designer details: A minimalist modern living room with a built-in bookshelf, exposed beam ceiling and stone wall.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
Nature inspired: A mixture of natural stone, wood and glass in the great room.
Artful adobe: Gallery-like white walls showcase art at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
Foodie's delight: A stylish modern kitchen with a professional gas stove and a farmhouse sink.
Kitchen comfort: A cozy breakfast nook at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
More to love: A built-in bar in the formal dining room.
Indoor/outdoor flow: Interior and exterior dining spaces seamlessly flow together at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
King of the castle: A minimalist modern master suite at 4222 Mountain Ranch Road.
Home sweet home: Curl up with a good book on the master suite window seat.
Spa-life: A deluxe bathroom with an easy walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking.
Double the fun: A second stylish suite as beautiful as the master.
Window seat: Views that inspire the imagination at 4222 Mountain Ranch Road.
Bathroom: Natural wood cabinetry in a bathroom at 4222 Mountain Ranch Road.
Interior: Herringbone tiles in a shower at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
Bonus round: Catch up on a little light reading in the library/study.
Green with envy: A mudroom for washing up after working in the organic garden.
Million-dollar views: A picture window frames breathtaking views in a hallway at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
Work from home: See clients in the vineyard estate's 640-square-foot office.
Go with the flow: A movable glass wall separates interior and exterior living rooms at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
Fun in the sun: Catch a few rays on the patio of the vineyard estate.
Made in the shade: A bit of covered patio space for dining al fresco.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Backyard bliss: A full outdoor kitchen at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.
Surrounded by vines and views, this Calistoga custom ranch offers luxury and comfort all in one beautiful package.
The sprawling 12-acre vineyard estate at 4222 Mountain Home Road, comes with several outbuildings including a 4,778-square-foot main residence, 640-square-foot office and a detached one-bedroom guest cottage. But that’s not even half of it.
The custom mountain retreat features a stylish modern farmhouse with a museum-like interior that showcases natural materials and million-dollar views. There is plenty of rough stone, marble and neutral wood mixed in with industrial metal and glass.
The home comes with a gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, wine cellar, great room, formal dining space and four luxurious bedrooms. It is undeniably magazine-worthy, but it still feels warm and inviting, with fireplaces and plenty of window seats.
Leaving the main residence, guests can stroll among the cabernet sauvignon vines, play a game of bocce, dig around in the organic garden, take a dip in the pool, squeeze in a tennis match or cook up a steak in the outdoor kitchen.
422 Mountain Home Ranch Road in Calistoga is listed by Robert Pursell at Compass .