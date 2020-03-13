Surrounded by vines and views, this Calistoga custom ranch offers luxury and comfort all in one beautiful package.

The sprawling 12-acre vineyard estate at 4222 Mountain Home Road, comes with several outbuildings including a 4,778-square-foot main residence, 640-square-foot office and a detached one-bedroom guest cottage. But that’s not even half of it.

The custom mountain retreat features a stylish modern farmhouse with a museum-like interior that showcases natural materials and million-dollar views.  There is plenty of rough stone, marble and neutral wood mixed in with industrial metal and glass.

The home comes with a gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, wine cellar, great room, formal dining space and four luxurious bedrooms. It is undeniably magazine-worthy, but it still feels warm and inviting, with fireplaces and plenty of window seats.

Leaving the main residence, guests can stroll among the cabernet sauvignon vines, play a game of bocce, dig around in the organic garden, take a dip in the pool, squeeze in a tennis match or cook up a steak in the outdoor kitchen.

422 Mountain Home Ranch Road in Calistoga is listed by Robert Pursell at Compass .