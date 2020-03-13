Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Made in the shade: A bit of covered patio space for dining al fresco.

Fun in the sun: Catch a few rays on the patio of the vineyard estate.

Go with the flow: A movable glass wall separates interior and exterior living rooms at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.

Work from home : See clients in the vineyard estate's 640-square-foot office.

Green with envy: A mudroom for washing up after working in the organic garden.

Bonus round: Catch up on a little light reading in the library/study.

Double the fun: A second stylish suite as beautiful as the master.

Spa-life: A deluxe bathroom with an easy walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking.

Home sweet home: Curl up with a good book on the master suite window seat.

More to love: A built-in bar in the formal dining room.

Nature inspired: A mixture of natural stone, wood and glass in the great room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road.

4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road , Calistoga - $9,950,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,778 square feet. Year built: 2017. Modern farmhouse: Both stylish and functional, this picturesque vineyard estate packs in a lot of amenities on its 12 majestic acres. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Robert Pursell at Compass)

Surrounded by vines and views, this Calistoga custom ranch offers luxury and comfort all in one beautiful package.

The sprawling 12-acre vineyard estate at 4222 Mountain Home Road, comes with several outbuildings including a 4,778-square-foot main residence, 640-square-foot office and a detached one-bedroom guest cottage. But that’s not even half of it.

The custom mountain retreat features a stylish modern farmhouse with a museum-like interior that showcases natural materials and million-dollar views. There is plenty of rough stone, marble and neutral wood mixed in with industrial metal and glass.

The home comes with a gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, wine cellar, great room, formal dining space and four luxurious bedrooms. It is undeniably magazine-worthy, but it still feels warm and inviting, with fireplaces and plenty of window seats.

Leaving the main residence, guests can stroll among the cabernet sauvignon vines, play a game of bocce, dig around in the organic garden, take a dip in the pool, squeeze in a tennis match or cook up a steak in the outdoor kitchen.

422 Mountain Home Ranch Road in Calistoga is listed by Robert Pursell at Compass .