Location, location, location: 2166 Heron Drive is just a short walk away from the Bodega coast.

Pump some iron: Cut down on gym fees by using the community fitness room.

Take the plunge: 2166 Heron Drive is situated within the Bodega Harbour coastal community and enjoys shared access to a pool and sauna.

More to love: The remodeled bathroom features an easy walk-in shower and his and hers sinks.

A view with a room: Enjoy stunning coastal vistas while tackling the drudgery of dishes at 2166 Heron Drive.

Kitchen: Enjoy your coffee and crosswords at the breakfast bar.

Go with the flow: A stunning modern great room with combined spaces for cooking dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 2166 Heron Drive.

Let there be light: A skylight illuminates the great room at 2166 Heron Drive.

Make and entrance: The dramatic wood paneled entrance to the home.

Tea for two: A cozy spot for catching the sunset with your sweetheart at 2166 Heron Drive.

Bubbles and beauty: Grab a glass of sparkling wine and head out to the hot tub at 2166 Heron Drive.

Dine al fresco: Enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors on the seaside patio.

2166 Heron Drive, Bodega Bay - $795,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 885 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Bodega beauty: Steps away from the Pacific Ocean, this coastal cutie features a fully upgraded interior and electric car charging station. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Coastal Agent Team at Sotheby's International Realty)

Looking for a little coastal getaway?

Things may be a little chaotic in the world right now, but while you are practicing social distancing from home here is a little diversion that might be worth considering. A contemporary Bodega Bay home built in the style of The Sea Ranch development is on the market for $795,000.

It may have only one bedroom and one bathroom but this 885 square foot home makes up for it in a dramatic contemporary style.

It features recent updates including a modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a glass tile back-splash and plenty of counter space. And like its Sea Ranch neighbors to the north, it features natural wood paneling, skylights and large picture windows.

2166 Heron Drive is part of the Bodega Harbor community, with access to a community pool, gym, sauna, tennis, bocce and sports courts.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

2166 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay is listed by the Coastal Agent Team at Sotheby’s International Realty.