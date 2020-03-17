Looking for a little coastal getaway?

Things may be a little chaotic in the world right now, but while you are practicing social distancing from home here is a little diversion that might be worth considering. A contemporary Bodega Bay home built in the style of The Sea Ranch development is on the market for $795,000.

It may have only one bedroom and one bathroom but this 885 square foot home makes up for it in a dramatic contemporary style.

It features recent updates including a modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a glass tile back-splash and plenty of counter space.  And like its Sea Ranch neighbors to the north, it features natural wood paneling, skylights and large picture windows.

2166 Heron Drive is part of the Bodega Harbor community, with access to a community pool, gym, sauna, tennis, bocce and sports courts.

2166 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay is listed by the Coastal Agent Team at Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 