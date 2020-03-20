Slide 1 of 25
18045 Brooks Ave., Sonoma - $575,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 800 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.
Wine Country sweetheart: Grab a glass of bubbly and hang out by the pool of this sweet Sonoma Valley ranch priced under $600,000. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Annalise Demuth, Bay Area Modern Real Estate)
Gardener's delight : Plenty of sunshine for a vegetable or flower garden at 18045 Brooks Avenue.
Cook's kitchen: Stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space in the kitchen at 18045 Brooks Avenue.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 18045 Brooks Avenue.
Let there be light: A sunny child's bedroom at 18045 Brooks Avenue.
239 Red Mountain Drive, Cloverdale - $590,000
2 beds, 2baths, 1,750 square feet. Year built: 1999. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Cloverdale cutie: Just as nice inside as it is out, this ranch-style retreat shows the pride of ownership. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debbie Adler/Vanguard Properties)
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this open concept living space.
Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork from the home office at 239 Red Mountain Drive.
623 Searles Way, Petaluma - $595,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,417 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 1,417 square feet.
Location, location, location: Just steps away from Leghorn Park, Kenilworth School and Leghorn Marketplace, this Petaluma home is a great option for growing families. (Photos courtesy of Christopher Asimos/Compass)
Family matters: A bright and sunny family room at 623 Searles Way.
Foodie's delight: A gas stove and plenty of natural light in the kitchen at 623 Searles Way.
Exterior: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 623 Searles Way.
876 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa - $524,500
2 beds, 1 bath, 973 square feet. Year built: 1923. Lot size: 0.14 acres.
Country Craftsman: This renovated Craftsman style home offers modern amenities. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Katharine S. Breithaupt, Christopherson Properties)
Interior: A bright and shinny living room inside of this classic 1920s bungalow.
Renovation station: Recent improvements include new appliances, laminate and tile flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, and fresh interior and exterior paint.
Sweet dreams: A spacious bedroom at 876 Sonoma Avenue.
Made in the shade: A covered pergola in the backyard at 876 Sonoma Avenue.
2442 Teaberry St., Santa Rosa - $549,950
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,198 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.
Bung-a-love: This remodeled bungalow features upgraded features inside and out. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tonie Dao Murphy, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Cook's kitchen: Upgrades include new laminate floors, appliances and recessed lighting.
More to love: 2442 Teaberry Street features solar panels and drought tolerant landscaping.
Exterior: Taylor Mountain is visible from the backyard at 2442 Teaberry Street.
2329 Hickock Court, Santa Rosa - $585,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1.474 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 8,276 square feet.
Eco-friendly yard: Drought tolerant landscaping in the front yard of this sweet ranch style home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura Richards, Coldwell Banker Sebastopol)
Upgraded abode: Renovations at 2329 Hickock Court include dual pane windows, updated bathrooms and a new roof.
Go with the flow: Sliding glass doors separate interior and exterior living spaces at 2329 Hickock Court.
Green with envy: A raised bed garden, greenhouse and two sheds in the backyard at 2329 Hickock Court.