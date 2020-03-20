Green with envy: A raised bed garden, greenhouse and two sheds in the backyard at 2329 Hickock Court.

Go with the flow: Sliding glass doors separate interior and exterior living spaces at 2329 Hickock Court.

2329 Hickock Court , Santa Rosa - $585,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1.474 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 8,276 square feet. Eco-friendly yard: Drought tolerant landscaping in the front yard of this sweet ranch style home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura Richards , Coldwell Banker Sebastopol)

2442 Teaberry St ., Santa Rosa - $549,950 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,198 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Bung-a-love: This remodeled bungalow features upgraded features inside and out. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tonie Dao Murphy, Coldwell Banker Realty)

Made in the shade: A covered pergola in the backyard at 876 Sonoma Avenue.

876 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa - $524,500 2 beds, 1 bath, 973 square feet. Year built: 1923. Lot size: 0.14 acres. Country Craftsman: This renovated Craftsman style home offers modern amenities. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Katharine S. Breithaupt , Christopherson Properties)

Exterior: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 623 Searles Way.

Foodie's delight: A gas stove and plenty of natural light in the kitchen at 623 Searles Way.

623 Searles Way , Petaluma - $595,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,417 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 1,417 square feet. Location, location, location: Just steps away from Leghorn Park, Kenilworth School and Leghorn Marketplace, this Petaluma home is a great option for growing families. (Photos courtesy of Christopher Asimos /Compass)

Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork from the home office at 239 Red Mountain Drive.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this open concept living space.

239 Red Mountain Drive , Cloverdale - $590,000 2 beds, 2baths, 1,750 square feet. Year built: 1999. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Cloverdale cutie: Just as nice inside as it is out, this ranch-style retreat shows the pride of ownership. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debbie Adler /Vanguard Properties)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 18045 Brooks Avenue.

Cook's kitchen: Stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space in the kitchen at 18045 Brooks Avenue.

18045 Brooks Ave., Sonoma - $575,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 800 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Wine Country sweetheart: Grab a glass of bubbly and hang out by the pool of this sweet Sonoma Valley ranch priced under $600,000. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Annalise Demuth , Bay Area Modern Real Estate)

It may be a while until we are allowed to come out of our houses due to the coronavirus, but for now, we can at least virtually tour homes on the market.

February ended with a median home price in Sonoma County of around $640,000 a decline of $26,000 from the month before.

With shelter in place orders underway and wild volatility in the financial markets, analysts at Compass real estate are unsure what this will mean for local realtors. Spring and summer are typically the best-selling months of the year, time will tell if this year will follow suit.

For now, check out these six homes move-in-ready homes currently selling for less than $600,000.