Escape from it all with this stylish Calistoga Mediterranean home with all the bells and whistles listed for $4.9 million.

Situated on a secluded 28.75-acre estate surrounded by vines and mountain views, this Wine Country villa makes the most of its picturesque setting. It features a 2.8-acre vineyard planted to cabernet sauvignon, an heirloom vegetable garden, orchard, olive trees, chicken coops and six honey-producing bee hives.

Built in 2017, the property features a 3,300-square-foot main residence, 490-square-foot attached garage and 2,400-square-foot detached entertainment pavilion ideal for a game room or car showroom.

Stepping inside the main residence you will find an easy, open concept great room with a vaulted ceiling and doors on both sides that open to exterior gathering spaces.

At one end you will find a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and stainless steel appliances. At the other end is a cozy family room with a stone fireplace.  There are three bedrooms in the main residence each with direct patio access and a private bathroom.

What’s more, it is  move-in-ready. The property is for sale fully furnished and ready for immediate occupancy.

270 Franz Valley School Road in Calistoga is listed by Robert Pursell and Nicole Needham at Compass real estate.