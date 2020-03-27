Location, location, location: Although the private 29 acres estate is secluded,it is just 6 minutes from downtown Calistoga and 29 minutes from the Charles M. Schultz Sonoma County Airport.

Outbuildings: A bonus structure is currently being promoted as a garage/game room but it could easily be converted into an entertainment pavilion or future guest house.

Bonus round: Plenty of storage space for a few wine barrels or whatever your heart desires.

Honey lover's paradise: A few hives for the avid beekeeper at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

Green with envy: Plenty of garden space for daydreaming in the sun.

Patio perfection: Kick back on the patio by the fire pit or in the outdoor lounge.

Age-in-place: An easy walk-in shower with a bench in a bathroom at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

More to love: A second spacious bedroom with direct patio access at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

Tea for two: Room for your clothes and his in the master suite walk-in closet.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking and an easy walk-in shower in the master suite bathroom.

King of the castle: The spacious master suite at 270 Franz Valley Road.

Artistic abode: Showcase your art collection in this gallery-like hallway at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

Wine anyone? A full-size wine fridge and bar in the great room at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

Go with the flow: Movable glass walls unite interior and exterior living spaces at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

Raise the roof: A vaulted ceiling in the great room at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

Class is in session: Set the kids up at the breakfast bar to home-school while preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner.

View with a room: Dramatic views of the Mayacamas mountains can be glimpsed from the living room at 270 Franz Valley School Road.

A warm welcome: An inviting entrance to the home.

Bird's eye view: An aerial photo of the property shows the main residence and game room/garage.

270 Franz Valley School Road, Calistoga - $4,900,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,300 square feet. Year built: 2017. California daydream: Grab a glass of vino and virtually tour this Mediterranean-style vineyard estate. (Photos courtesy of Compass real estate. Property listed by Robert Pursell and Nicole Needham .)

Escape from it all with this stylish Calistoga Mediterranean home with all the bells and whistles listed for $4.9 million.

Situated on a secluded 28.75-acre estate surrounded by vines and mountain views, this Wine Country villa makes the most of its picturesque setting. It features a 2.8-acre vineyard planted to cabernet sauvignon, an heirloom vegetable garden, orchard, olive trees, chicken coops and six honey-producing bee hives.

Built in 2017, the property features a 3,300-square-foot main residence, 490-square-foot attached garage and 2,400-square-foot detached entertainment pavilion ideal for a game room or car showroom.

Stepping inside the main residence you will find an easy, open concept great room with a vaulted ceiling and doors on both sides that open to exterior gathering spaces.

At one end you will find a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and stainless steel appliances. At the other end is a cozy family room with a stone fireplace. There are three bedrooms in the main residence each with direct patio access and a private bathroom.

What’s more, it is move-in-ready. The property is for sale fully furnished and ready for immediate occupancy.

Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the estate.

270 Franz Valley School Road in Calistoga is listed by Robert Pursell and Nicole Needham at Compass real estate.