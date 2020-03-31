Luxury and log cabin are two terms that seem to contradict, but this west county ranch is both. Rustic and elegant, 1700 Jonive Road combines Wine Country refinement with Tahoe relaxation.

Tucked away between Occidental and Sebastopol, the lodge blends in with its natural surroundings.

Bordered by towering redwoods, the 1.54-acre parcel features a raised bed garden, citrus trees, an olive grove and sunny green lawns ideal for kids and pets. There is a hot tub in the backyard and solar panels that cut down on energy costs.

Stepping inside the home you will find a great room with soaring ceilings and rustic exposed beams throughout.  There are two stone fireplaces in the home, one in the family room and another in a cozy family suite.

Flanking the great room fireplace is a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and a built-in bar. The bedrooms are equally impressive. They are both bright and inviting despite the floor to ceiling wooden walls.

Although the home was built in the 1970s, it is thoroughly modern with chic contemporary bathrooms featuring crisp white subway tiles and a walk-in shower.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to tour the estate.

1700 Jonive Road in Sebastopol is listed by Ann Harris at Coldwell Banker Realty.