Festive locale: An ideal spot for a backyard party when the coronavirus threat has subsided.

Green with envy: Start your own organic garden in the property's raised beds.

Sunny side of life: A sunny spot for your morning coffee and crosswords at 1700 Jonive Road.

Let it all sink in: Soak away the blues in this backyard hot tub.

Age in place: A second bathroom with an easy walk-in shower at 1700 Jonive Road.

Sweet dreams: Rustic exposed beams blend together with refined fixtures and finishes at 1600 Jonive Road.

Rustic retreat: A second stone fireplace and plantation shutters in the family room at 1700 Jonive Road.

Interior: Spaces for dining and cooking seamlessly flow together at 1700 Jonive Road.

Go with the flow: French doors connect interior and exterior living spaces at 1700 Jonive Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 1700 Jonive Road.

Fun in the sun: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 1700 Jonive Road.

Redwood retreat: Surrounded by towering trees this woodland estate is beautiful inside and out.

1700 Jonive Road, Sebastopol - $1,195,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,620 square feet. Year built: 1976. Lot size: 1.54 acres Forest fantasy: Situated in a peaceful Redwood grove between Occidental and Sebastopol this luxury log cabin is both rustic and refined. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Harris /Coldwell Banker Realty)

Luxury and log cabin are two terms that seem to contradict, but this west county ranch is both. Rustic and elegant, 1700 Jonive Road combines Wine Country refinement with Tahoe relaxation.

Tucked away between Occidental and Sebastopol, the lodge blends in with its natural surroundings.

Bordered by towering redwoods, the 1.54-acre parcel features a raised bed garden, citrus trees, an olive grove and sunny green lawns ideal for kids and pets. There is a hot tub in the backyard and solar panels that cut down on energy costs.

Stepping inside the home you will find a great room with soaring ceilings and rustic exposed beams throughout. There are two stone fireplaces in the home, one in the family room and another in a cozy family suite.

Flanking the great room fireplace is a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and a built-in bar. The bedrooms are equally impressive. They are both bright and inviting despite the floor to ceiling wooden walls.

Although the home was built in the 1970s, it is thoroughly modern with chic contemporary bathrooms featuring crisp white subway tiles and a walk-in shower.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to tour the estate.

1700 Jonive Road in Sebastopol is listed by Ann Harris at Coldwell Banker Realty.