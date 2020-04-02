Green with envy: An expansive backyard with a paved patio, raised bed garden and a hot tub.

Interior: Glass sliding doors give the appearance of more space in a bedroom at 15 Weatherby Court.

Gourmet kitchen: The family chef will be impressed by this spacious kitchen with a gas stove and natural cabinetry.

Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room at 15 Weatherby Court.

15 Weatherby Court , Petaluma - $598,000 2 beds, 2baths, 1,120 square feet. Year built: 1985. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. Home sweet home: This sweet cul-de-sac home is as beautiful on the outside as it is inside. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kathy Jensen , Coldwell Banker Realty)

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax in the hot tub on the wrap-around deck.

Bonus round: A built-in bar in the great room at 22025 Davis Way.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the great room at 22025 Davis Way.

22025 Davis Way , Jenner - $639,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,452 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 2.36 acres. Tree hugger: Surrounded by Redwoods this charming Sonoma Coast retreat is full of surprises. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Patty Bettega , Kennedy & Associates)

Backyard bliss: Cozy up next to the firepit on cold Sonoma nights.

Interior: Hardwood floors and plenty of light in the living room at 851 W. First Street.

851 W. First St. , Sonoma - $639,950 2 beds, 1 bath, 864 square feet. Year built: 1943. Lot size; 4,791 square feet. Bunga-love: This charming Sonoma bungalow is just three short blocks away from the Sonoma Plaza. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Yasmeen Hillyard, RE/MAX Gold)

One with nature: Find peace and comfort on this sunny forest lot.

Bedroom/office: Work from home in this stylish room. If only the furnishings came with?

9441 Rio Vista Road , Forestville - $599,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,460 square feet. Year built: 1942. Lot size: 8,276 square feet. Forest fantasy: This charming Russian River getaway features stylish modern renovations. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Susan Dechant, Terra Firma Global Partners)

Fun in the sun: Solar panels cut down on energy costs on this remote Cazadero ranch.

Cook's kitchen: The counters may be a little dated, but there is a nice gas stove and plenty of cabinet space.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this Cazadero retreat.

Undisclosed location , Cazadero – $640,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,800 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 40 acres. Got land? Ride out the coronavirus pandemic in this uber-remote ranch on 40 acres. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lori Sacco /Vanguard Properties)

February ended with a median home price of $640,00 in Sonoma County, a decline of $26,000 from the month prior. Time will tell how the coronavirus pandemic will affect real estate prices locally and nationally.

The wild volatility of the financial market and shelter-in-place orders have drastically affected how realtors conduct business. A new survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors earlier this month, polled realtors across the nation to track consumer behavior.

Their key findings are as follows:

Buyers are showing less interest

NAR polled their membership base on March 16-17, and found that 48% said home buyer interest has decreased due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sellers aren’t removing homes from the market, but they are changing how they show them.

The majority of members surveyed, 61%, reported no change in sellers removing homes from the market. With more and more communities going into lock-down, realtors are increasingly using virtual means to show homes.

The Bay Area market analysts at Compass Real Estate are also unsure how COVID-19, will affect the sales.

Realtor Peter Colbert relates, “we won’t pretend to know how things will turn out, or affect the local real estate market over the next few months. But on a positive note, “mortgage interest rates hit a historic low in early March… and rates play a huge role in housing affordability.”

For Sonoma County’s already stressed market this may mean better quality homes at better prices.

Are we already seeing this in Sonoma County?

Click through our gallery above to see some of the homes currently on the market for $640,000 or less.