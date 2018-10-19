$5.2 million chic Sebastopol farmhouse the perfect setting for Wine Country nuptials
6606 Faught Road, Santa Rosa - $5,200,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 4,812 square feet.
Brand-new beauty: Constructed in 2018, this chic contemporary farmhouse is built for entertaining with plentiful outdoor spaces for impressing guests. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Maurine Grisso, Help-U-Sell Santa Rosa.)
Fun and games: A manicured yard ideal for wedding lawn games like croquet, bocce, cornhole or giant Jenga.
Farmhouse chic: A stylish contemporary aesthetic with a weathered grey exterior paneling and a retractable glass wall for uniting interior and exterior living spaces.
Foodie's delight: Not one but TWO professional catering kitchens for entertaining a gaggle of guests.
Swirl, sniff, sip: Plenty of wine storage for showcasing your wine collection.
Divine escape: A peaceful contemporary suite with minimal finishes and sliding glass doors that showcase vineyard views.
View with room: Panoramic pastoral landscapes can be glimpsed around every corner at 6606 Faught Road.
I do! Built for entertaining, the twelve-acre estate could easily double as a wedding events center.
Exterior: A quintessentially Californian estate with interior and exterior spaces for dining and relaxing with guests.
Exterior: Visualize the estate as a single-family home, with just a single picnic table for family feasts.
Minimalist aesthetic: Rough industrial finishes mix well with verdant topiary on the patio at 6606 Faught Road.
Late night luxury: An exterior fireplace for keeping the party going into the wee hours of the night.
Wine lover's dream: Acres of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay surround 6606 Faught Road.
Peaceful retreat: A stunning pastoral landscape fit for paint and canvas.
Safe and secure: A private gated entrance at 6606 Faught Road in Sebastopol.
Bird's eye view: An aerial glimpse of the estate showing the 45-foot lap pool with deck and spa.
Built for entertaining, 6606 Faught Road is a stylish modern farmhouse on 12 private acres filled with luxurious finishes to impress.
The stunning $5,200,000 Sebastopol estate features comforts like four spacious bedrooms each with its own ensuite bathroom, interior and exterior fireplaces, a pool, spa and greenhouse.
Wine lovers will rave about the cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay vineyards and climate-controlled wine room.
The home is perfect for large gatherings with two professional catering kitchens, a Sonos sound system, indoor and outdoor living rooms, a massive paved patio, fire pit and expansive lawns.
It could easily be the setting for your Wine Country nuptials or become your forever home.
Click through our gallery above to take a spin around this chic west county estate.
Property listed by Maurine Grisso, Help-U-Sell Santa Rosa.