Bird's eye view: An aerial glimpse of the estate showing the 45-foot lap pool with deck and spa.

Safe and secure: A private gated entrance at 6606 Faught Road in Sebastopol.

Late night luxury: An exterior fireplace for keeping the party going into the wee hours of the night.

Minimalist aesthetic: Rough industrial finishes mix well with verdant topiary on the patio at 6606 Faught Road.

Exterior: Visualize the estate as a single-family home, with just a single picnic table for family feasts.

Exterior: A quintessentially Californian estate with interior and exterior spaces for dining and relaxing with guests.

I do! Built for entertaining, the twelve-acre estate could easily double as a wedding events center.

View with room: Panoramic pastoral landscapes can be glimpsed around every corner at 6606 Faught Road.

Divine escape: A peaceful contemporary suite with minimal finishes and sliding glass doors that showcase vineyard views.

Swirl, sniff, sip: Plenty of wine storage for showcasing your wine collection.

Foodie's delight: Not one but TWO professional catering kitchens for entertaining a gaggle of guests.

Farmhouse chic: A stylish contemporary aesthetic with a weathered grey exterior paneling and a retractable glass wall for uniting interior and exterior living spaces.

Fun and games: A manicured yard ideal for wedding lawn games like croquet, bocce, cornhole or giant Jenga.

6606 Faught Road , Santa Rosa - $5,200,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,812 square feet. Brand-new beauty: Constructed in 2018, this chic contemporary farmhouse is built for entertaining with plentiful outdoor spaces for impressing guests. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Maurine Grisso, Help-U-Sell Santa Rosa.)

Built for entertaining, 6606 Faught Road is a stylish modern farmhouse on 12 private acres filled with luxurious finishes to impress.

The stunning $5,200,000 Sebastopol estate features comforts like four spacious bedrooms each with its own ensuite bathroom, interior and exterior fireplaces, a pool, spa and greenhouse.

Wine lovers will rave about the cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay vineyards and climate-controlled wine room.

The home is perfect for large gatherings with two professional catering kitchens, a Sonos sound system, indoor and outdoor living rooms, a massive paved patio, fire pit and expansive lawns.

It could easily be the setting for your Wine Country nuptials or become your forever home.

Property listed by Maurine Grisso, Help-U-Sell Santa Rosa.