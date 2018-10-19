Built for entertaining, 6606 Faught Road is a stylish modern farmhouse on 12 private acres filled with luxurious finishes to impress.

The stunning $5,200,000 Sebastopol estate features comforts like four spacious bedrooms each with its own ensuite bathroom, interior and exterior fireplaces, a pool, spa and greenhouse.

Wine lovers will rave about the cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay vineyards and climate-controlled wine room.

The home is perfect for large gatherings with two professional catering kitchens, a Sonos sound system, indoor and outdoor living rooms, a massive paved patio, fire pit and expansive lawns.

It could easily be the setting for your Wine Country nuptials or become your forever home.

Click through our gallery above to take a spin around this chic west county estate.

Property listed by Maurine Grisso, Help-U-Sell Santa Rosa. 

 