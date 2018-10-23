Escape from it all! These five Sonoma County forest retreats highlight the beauty of the Redwood Empire.

Nestled among towering trees, these lodge-like abodes both blend in and showcase their natural surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame majestic woodlands turning nature into works of art, while wood paneling and rustic stone fireplaces continue to bring the outdoors in. Expansive decks surround the homes extending living spaces outdoors.

Typically situated in park-like settings, forest homes offer privacy, recreation and inspiration. Spend your weekends wandering among the redwoods or curling up under a forest canopy with a good book.

