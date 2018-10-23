Slide 1 of 38 8508 Saint Helena Road, Santa Rosa - $775,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,558 square feet. Year built: 1935. Lot size: 0.9 acres

Woodland wonder: Surrounded by tall trees and a seasonal creek this St. Helena home is full of hidden wonders. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Amee Sas, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 2 of 38 Entertainer's paradise: Cozy up next to the outside bar and barbecue.

Slide 3 of 38 Pass-through kitchen: Send hors d'oeuvres from the chef directly to guests at 8508 St. Helena Road.

Slide 4 of 38 Updates galore: A remodeled kitchen with a stylish tile back-splash, marble counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 5 of 38 Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out with the kids.

Slide 6 of 38 Interior: An indoor laundry room with energy efficient appliances.

Slide 7 of 38 Regal repose: A bedroom fit for a king with picture windows and a dual purpose window seat.

Slide 8 of 38 Bedroom: Take away the window seat cushioning to reveal a large soaking tub.

Slide 9 of 38 Rental potential: A one bedroom one bathroom guest unit for in-laws or renters.

Slide 10 of 38 Interior: The guest unit living room shares the same great forest views.

Slide 11 of 38 2245 Muniz Ranch Road, Jenner - $785,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,817 square feet. Year built: 1981

Park life: Situated on the forest side of Jenner, this chalet style home is surrounded by 15 park-like acres. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Travis Vail, Coldwell Banker)

Slide 12 of 38 Interior: Enjoy romantic sunset views beside the fireplace at 2245 Muniz Ranch.

Slide 13 of 38 Kitchen: An updated kitchen with a contemporary glass tile back-splash.

Slide 14 of 38 Writer's retreat: Dramatic forest views provide the inspiration for your next great novel at 2245 Muniz Ranch Road.

Slide 15 of 38 Private escape: Towering redwoods provide a bit of privacy around the hot tub at 2245 Muniz Road.

Slide 16 of 38 Granny unit: A studio apartment for visits from friends and relatives.

Slide 17 of 38 21485 Fort Ross Road, Cazadero - $645,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Year built: 1990

Stargazer's paradise: Tucked away on 40 private acres, this Cazadero home boasts amazing views of stars and sunsets. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Debra Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway)

Slide 18 of 38 Lodge life: Floor to ceiling wood paneling for that cozy lodge-like appeal.

Slide 19 of 38 Happy little trees: A verdant forest landscape unfolds at 21485 Fort Ross Road.

Slide 20 of 38 Interior: A sleek modern kitchen with simple white cabinetry and wood laminate flooring.

Slide 21 of 38 Exterior: A picturesque spot for your morning coffee and crosswords.

Slide 22 of 38 Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the 40 acre estate.

Slide 23 of 38 229 Screech Owl, The Sea Ranch - $700,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Lot size: 0.71 acres

Architectural abode: A very Sea Ranch estate with a cool contemporary aesthetic. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Kathleen Huse, Kennedy & Associates)

Slide 24 of 38 Let there be light: A wall (and partial ceiling) of windows creates a warm and inviting living space at 229 Screech Owl.

Slide 25 of 38 Open concept: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner in this easy open concept living space.

Slide 26 of 38 Kitchen: It may need a few modern updates, but there is lots to love about this cozy country kitchen, like a gas stove and prep sink

Slide 27 of 38 Peaceful repose: Vibrant green trees are the artwork in a bedroom at 229 Screech Owl.

Slide 28 of 38 Blue lagoon: Soothing blue bathroom tiles at 229 Screech Owl.

Slide 29 of 38 Master suite: A charming master suite with a private patio.

Slide 30 of 38 Exterior: Hangout in the hot tub or dine al fresco on the deck at 229 Screech Owl.

Slide 31 of 38 35189 Wind Song Lane, The Sea Ranch – $595,500

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,197 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 0.5 acres.

The best of both worlds: Enjoy the privacy of a forested home that is also close to the sea. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Carol Kozal, The Coastal Real Estate Company)

Slide 32 of 38 Interior: A unique architectural living room with a rustic exposed beam ceiling and picture windows.

Slide 33 of 38 Peaceful retreat: A minimalist design aesthetic showcases architectural details in a bedroom at 35189 Wind Song Lane.

Slide 34 of 38 6100 Lichau Road, Penngrove - $675,000

3 beds, 3 baths. 2,134 square feet. Lot size: 5.52 acres

Hobbit town: An other worldly woodland retreat with a unique curved roof. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Deb Cheda, Pacific Union)

Slide 35 of 38 Living room: A mid-century living room with characteristic natural stone fireplace and open floor plan.

Slide 36 of 38 Kitchen: It may need a bit of a face-lift, but the kitchen has a great layout overlooking the family room at 6100 Lichau Road.

Slide 37 of 38 Exterior: A central courtyard with a pond at 6100 Lichau Road.