2505 Edgewater Drive, Santa Rosa – $489,900
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,692 square feet. HOA fees: $114/month. Year built: 2001. Type: Condo
Santa Rosa stunner: Townhouses offer many of the conveniences of single-family homes at a fraction of the price. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Rhonda Alderman/ Keller Williams Realty)
Foodie's delight: An upgraded modern kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, tile floors and a walk-in pantry.
Old World charm: A Mediterranean-style bathroom with eye-catching checkerboard walls.
Regal repose: A spacious master suite with en-suite bathroom at 2505 Edgewater Drive.
Exterior: Outdoor amenities include a private flagstone patio and two-car garage.
1460 Townview Ave., Santa Rosa - $379,900
2 beds, 2 baths, 944 square feet. Year built: 1983. HOA fees: $370/month Type: Condo
Zen living: This sunny and bright Planned Unit Development (PUD) townhouse has a traditional floor plan with touches of Japanese modernism. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Carmen Cervantes/ Century 21 Alliance)
Minimalist chic: A brick wall painted white modernizes a room at 1460 Townview Ave. Other contemporary updates include a Nest thermostat, 8 spray shower, and TV mount with wiring hidden behind the wall.
Backyard bliss: A spacious patio with room for a barbecue, lounge set and fire pit.
8 Acorn Circle, Petaluma - $499,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,620 sqft. Year built: 1984. HOA fees: $500/month.
West Petaluma wonder: This remodeled townhouse style condo includes a shared pool, hot tub, tennis court and clubhouse. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/ Vanguard Properties)
Raise the roof: A stylish exposed beam ceiling and fireplace adds a bit of elegance to the great room at 8 Acorn Circle.
Exterior: Kick back on the patio or upper balcony under the privacy of towering Redwoods.
3328 Parker Hill Road, Santa Rosa - $499,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,429 square feet. Year built: 1982. HOA fees: $380/month.
Major curb appeal: An ooh la la kind of entrance with towering trees and a two-car garage. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Renee Maeda, Keller Williams Realty East Bay)
Let there be light: A wall of windows illuminates the living room at 3328 Parker Hill Road.
Interior: An easy open floor plan with living and dining spaces that seamlessly flow together at 3328 Parker Hill Road.
Green with envy: A tiered garden and trees provide offer a bit of greenery in the backyard at 3328 Parker Hill Road.
8160 Sunflower Drive – Cotati - $402,995
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,162 square feet. Year built: 1981.
Sweet and stylish: A coveted modern townhouse in the popular Sunflower Estate development is on the market. Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gabriel de Armero/ Sotheby’s International)
Hipster chic: An attractive modern living room with a fireplace, grey laminate flooring and patio access.
Location, location, location: Close to transportation and Sonoma State University, this Cotati townhouse is ideal for first-time homeowners or investors.
4383 Highway 12, Santa Rosa - $489,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,211 square feet. Year built: 1994. HOA fees: $358/month.
Updates galore: Meticulously remodeled with new appliances and custom details, this Santa Rosa sweetheart is move-in-ready. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Judith Schapansky, Pacific Union International)
Interior: 4383 Highway 12 features a chef's kitchen, open floor plan, oak floors, expansive custom closets and two remodeled bathrooms.
Exterior: A ground floor bedroom opens up onto the patio at 4383 Highway 12.
2195 Sunleaf Lane, Santa Rosa - $369,500
2 beds, 2 baths, 916 square feet. Year built: 1988. HOA fees: $379/month.
Santa Rosa sweetheart: Close to downtown shopping and dining, this stylish contemporary estate is packed with amenities including radiant heating, new carpeting and fresh paint inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Judith Schapansky, Pacific Union International)
Chef's kitchen: A sparkling modern cookery with stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters.
Interior: A stylish modern living room with weathered grey laminate flooring and patio access.
Sweet escape: An updated bathroom with a walk-in shower and stylish modern tile-work.
25A Front Street, Healdsburg - $459,000
3 beds, 1.5 bath, 1,288 square feet. Year built: 1984.
Healdsburg heaven: With a recent price reduction, this Heladsburg townhouse will not sit on the market for long. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jane & Ron Pavelka/ Pacific Union International)
Interior: There is plenty to love about this charming living room like hardwood floors, a fireplace and patio access.
Interior: A beautiful country kitchen with custom cabinets and a dining area.
Outdoorsy abode: Opportunities for kayaking and swimming are just steps away at this convenient Russian River location.