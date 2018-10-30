Outdoorsy abode: Opportunities for kayaking and swimming are just steps away at this convenient Russian River location.

Interior: There is plenty to love about this charming living room like hardwood floors, a fireplace and patio access.

25A Front Street , Healdsburg - $459,000 3 beds, 1.5 bath, 1,288 square feet. Year built: 1984. Healdsburg heaven: With a recent price reduction, this Heladsburg townhouse will not sit on the market for long. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jane & Ron Pavelka / Pacific Union International)

2195 Sunleaf Lane, Santa Rosa - $369,500 2 beds, 2 baths, 916 square feet. Year built: 1988. HOA fees: $379/month. Santa Rosa sweetheart: Close to downtown shopping and dining, this stylish contemporary estate is packed with amenities including radiant heating, new carpeting and fresh paint inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Judith Schapansky, Pacific Union International)

4383 Highway 12, Santa Rosa - $489,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,211 square feet. Year built: 1994. HOA fees: $358/month. Updates galore: Meticulously remodeled with new appliances and custom details, this Santa Rosa sweetheart is move-in-ready. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Judith Schapansky, Pacific Union International)

Location, location, location: Close to transportation and Sonoma State University, this Cotati townhouse is ideal for first-time homeowners or investors.

8160 Sunflower Drive – Cotati - $402,995 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,162 square feet. Year built: 1981. Sweet and stylish: A coveted modern townhouse in the popular Sunflower Estate development is on the market. Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gabriel de Armero / Sotheby’s International)

Green with envy: A tiered garden and trees provide offer a bit of greenery in the backyard at 3328 Parker Hill Road.

Interior: An easy open floor plan with living and dining spaces that seamlessly flow together at 3328 Parker Hill Road.

Let there be light: A wall of windows illuminates the living room at 3328 Parker Hill Road.

3328 Parker Hill Road , Santa Rosa - $499,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,429 square feet. Year built: 1982. HOA fees: $380/month. Major curb appeal: An ooh la la kind of entrance with towering trees and a two-car garage. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Renee Maeda, Keller Williams Realty East Bay)

Exterior: Kick back on the patio or upper balcony under the privacy of towering Redwoods.

Raise the roof: A stylish exposed beam ceiling and fireplace adds a bit of elegance to the great room at 8 Acorn Circle.

Minimalist chic: A brick wall painted white modernizes a room at 1460 Townview Ave. Other contemporary updates include a Nest thermostat, 8 spray shower, and TV mount with wiring hidden behind the wall.

1460 Townview Ave. , Santa Rosa - $379,900 2 beds, 2 baths, 944 square feet. Year built: 1983. HOA fees: $370/month Type: Condo Zen living: This sunny and bright Planned Unit Development (PUD) townhouse has a traditional floor plan with touches of Japanese modernism. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Carmen Cervantes / Century 21 Alliance)

2505 Edgewater Drive, Santa Rosa – $489,900 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,692 square feet. HOA fees: $114/month. Year built: 2001. Type: Condo Santa Rosa stunner: Townhouses offer many of the conveniences of single-family homes at a fraction of the price. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Rhonda Alderma n/ Keller Williams Realty)

Although median home prices dipped down to $660,000 last month, first-time Sonoma County home buyers are still lookout for options that won’t break the bank. These eight contemporary townhouses, offer spacious interiors and modern conveniences at a fraction of the price.

Long and narrow multilevel townhouses are great options for shoppers with budget and lifestyle concerns in mind. Townhouses are generally closer to town centers and major thoroughfares. They tend to be lower in price and often have a portion of their upkeep costs covered by homeowner association (HOA) fees.

The trade off, of course, is an additional monthly fee on top of your mortgage, the possibility of noisy neighbors on adjacent walls and having to abide by HOA rules. But sometimes, they come with benefits too, like a shared community pool, spa, or clubhouse.

Townhouses are a way to test the waters of home ownership before moving on to purchase a detached single-family home. The eight townhouses above offer the same square footage of some Sonoma County’s starter homes, at prices up to 50 percent less.

Click through the gallery above to take a peek at some of the terrific townhouses currently on the market in Sonoma County.