Stunning from every angle, 4121 Alta Vista Avenue is a stylish contemporary estate filled with intriguing geometric shapes and dramatic forest views.

The architectural two home complex features a 3,800 square foot main residence with walls of windows, cathedral ceilings, fireplaces, floating stairways and wood paneled walls that echo the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The updated kitchen is the cherry on the top with a professional gas range, stone counter-tops and a stainless-steel fridge.

A one bedroom one bathroom guest house mimics the aesthetic of the main residence with a wood paneled ceiling and skylights galore.

Moving outdoors a garden full of curvilinear shapes is an eye-catching contrast to the angular homes. Under a canopy of trees a fire pit, hot tub and garden trails provide year-round entertainment for the whole family from dusk till dawn.

