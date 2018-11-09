Stunning Santa Rosa contemporary estate on the market for $1,495,000
4121 Alta Vista Ave., Santa Rosa
5 beds, 6 baths, 4,819 square feet. Year built: 1970
Contemporary cool: This chic modern estate is located in Santa Rosa’s coveted Montecito Heights neighborhood. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Stretch out and relax: Expansive decks take in forest views at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Architect's dream home: A dramatic living room with floor to ceiling wood paneling, a fireplace and wall of windows.
Showstopper living room: A combination of recessed and natural light illuminates the gallery-like gathering space.
Foodie's delight: A chef's kitchen with a breakfast nook, stone counters and breathtaking forest views.
Interior: Another view of the kitchen showcases professional appliances and contemporary cabinetry.
Artistic abode: Light shines through a floating staircase at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Book nook: A small library with built-in shelving and an abundance of natural light.
Mangia! Mangia! A spacious formal dining room will accommodate all of your holiday guests.
Interior: A second living space adjacent to the dining room would make a great spot for evening cocktails.
Fit for a king: A spacious bedroom with plantation shutters and patio access.
Bathroom: A crisp and clean contemporary bathroom with a walk-in shower and multiple benches both inside and outside of the shower.
Peaceful repose: An impressive architectural master suite with wood paneling on cathedral ceilings and walls.
Interior: A third bedroom is converted into an upstairs lounge at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Office: The perfect place to pen your next novel at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Contemporary cabin: A wood paneled guest residence blends in with the natural surroundings at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Let there be light: A skylight surrounded by wood paneling has an ethereal affect in the guest residence living room.
Bedroom: A triangle of windows becomes a work of art at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Go with the flow: Spaces for dining, eating and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Interior: A full kitchen with electric appliances and a double sink in the guest house.
Bonus time: A workshop for working on bicycles, wood-working projects or whatever your heart desires.
The great outdoors: A fire pit and hot tub provide hours of entertainment at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Exterior: Room for entertaining a gaggle of guests on the spacious deck at 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Exterior: Landscaped gardens and towering trees surround 4121 Alta Vista Avenue.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the estate highlight's the property's unique architecture and landscaping.
Stunning from every angle, 4121 Alta Vista Avenue is a stylish contemporary estate filled with intriguing geometric shapes and dramatic forest views.
The architectural two home complex features a 3,800 square foot main residence with walls of windows, cathedral ceilings, fireplaces, floating stairways and wood paneled walls that echo the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The updated kitchen is the cherry on the top with a professional gas range, stone counter-tops and a stainless-steel fridge.
A one bedroom one bathroom guest house mimics the aesthetic of the main residence with a wood paneled ceiling and skylights galore.
Moving outdoors a garden full of curvilinear shapes is an eye-catching contrast to the angular homes. Under a canopy of trees a fire pit, hot tub and garden trails provide year-round entertainment for the whole family from dusk till dawn.
Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside this intriguing Santa Rosa contemporary estate.
Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate, 707-764-6706.