Interior: Much like a single-family home, this spacious condo boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and1,052 spacious square feet living space.

787 Simpson Place , Santa Rosa $295,000 3 beds, 2baths, 1,052 square feet. Year built: 1972 Family abode: A community park with playground is an added perk at 787 Simpson Place. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Fermin Escutia , Keller Williams Real Estate)

Interior: Two spacious bedrooms - one for adults and another for tots.

Let there be light: A living room flooded with light at 1980 Windmill Circle.

1980 Windmill Circle , Santa Rosa - $357,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 966 square feet. Year built: 1975. HOA fees: $210/month Move-in-ready estate: It isn't much to look at from the outside, but there is much to love about this well-kept PUD. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Danielle Willis, Keller Williams)

Exterior: Kick back on the patio with a glass of bubbly at 1308 Mission Boulevard.

Bonus time: Each bedroom at 1308 Mission Blvd. has its own private deck and bathroom.

1308 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa - $299,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,188 square feet. Year built: 1987 The Great outdoors: Enjoy hiking? This Santa Rosa condo is conveniently close to Spring Lake and Howarth Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debra Johnson , Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

Exterior: In addition to the private patio, this charming end unit boasts shared community conveniences like a clubhouse and pool.

3040 Yulupa Ave ., Santa Rosa - $359,000 2 beds, 2baths, 1,045 square feet. Year built: 1970. HOA fees: $411/month Bennett Valley beauty: This two story condo/townhouse is move-in-ready. Take a peek inside.(Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jennifer Carollo , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

Take the plunge: Perfect your tan beside the community pool at 257 College View Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 257 College View Drive.

257 College View Drive , Rohnert Park - $359,900 3 beds 2 baths 1,221 square feet. Year built: 1980. HOA fees: $355/month College cutie: Minutes from Sonoma State, this move-in-ready PUD is filled with modern conveniences. Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David and Erika Rendino , RE/MAX)

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept living space.

The sky's the limit: Soaring cathedral-style ceilings in the living room at 901 Russell Avenue.

901 Russell Ave. APT 121, Santa Rosa - $334,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 973 square feet. Year built: 1987. HOA fee: $340/month Single-story sweetheart: With no neighbors above, this single level condo will be quiet and peaceful. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lori Burmeyer, Coldwell Banker)

The median condominium sales price in Sonoma County dropped to $366,500 in September, the first decline in more than six years. The slump may be a sign of further reductions throughout the housing market, according to the monthly Press Democrat Housing Report prepared by Pacific Union International senior vice president Rick Laws.

The dip in condo prices may be a result of a deeper decline in planned unit development (PUD) sales, as the number of condos sold in September fell to the lowest level in a decade, while the number of units available reached its highest mark in 11 years.

Condominiums are a great alternative for first-time home buyers or anyone looking for a less expensive alternative to single-family homes. Shoppers benefit from shared upkeep costs but have to incorporate homeowners association (HOA) fees into their monthly budget.

According to the California Association of Realtors only 22 percent of Sonoma County families can afford the median single-family home price of $660,000.

So why not consider a condo? The seven Sonoma County units above offer open floor plans, modern kitchens, indoor laundry, patios, and fireplaces. In addition, many of the lodgings have shared complex amenities like pools, yards and clubhouses.

