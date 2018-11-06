Slide 1 of 31
901 Russell Ave. APT 121, Santa Rosa - $334,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 973 square feet. Year built: 1987. HOA fee: $340/month
Single-story sweetheart: With no neighbors above, this single level condo will be quiet and peaceful. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lori Burmeyer, Coldwell Banker)
Slide 2 of 31
The sky's the limit: Soaring cathedral-style ceilings in the living room at 901 Russell Avenue.
Slide 3 of 31
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept living space.
Slide 4 of 31
Private retreat: A master suite with patio access at 901 Russell Avenue.
Slide 5 of 31
Quick conveniences: An in-unit washer and dryer saves time and money.
Slide 6 of 31
257 College View Drive, Rohnert Park - $359,900
3 beds 2 baths 1,221 square feet. Year built: 1980. HOA fees: $355/month
College cutie: Minutes from Sonoma State, this move-in-ready PUD is filled with modern conveniences. Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David and Erika Rendino, RE/MAX)
Slide 7 of 31
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 257 College View Drive.
Slide 8 of 31
Indoor/outdoor design: A modern kitchen with updated cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and patio access.
Slide 9 of 31
Interior: Balcony access in all three bedrooms at 257 College View Drive.
Slide 10 of 31
Backyard bliss: Room for a small barbecue and patio furniture at 257 College View Drive.
Slide 11 of 31
Take the plunge: Perfect your tan beside the community pool at 257 College View Drive.
Slide 12 of 31
2171 Sunleaf Lane, Santa Rosa - $319,000
2 beds, 1.5 baths, 916 square feet. Year built: 1989.
Updates galore: A charming end unit with updated counter-tops, carpets, paint and appliances. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Slide 13 of 31
Contemporary abode: Stylish "antiqued" wood laminate flooring in the living room at 2171 Sunleaf Lane.
Slide 14 of 31
Bedroom: A HUGE master suite with immaculate carpets and a large closet.
Slide 15 of 31
Extras: Other amenities include an indoor laundry closet, one car garage, private patio/yard and a community pool.
Slide 16 of 31
3040 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa - $359,000
2 beds, 2baths, 1,045 square feet. Year built: 1970. HOA fees: $411/month
Bennett Valley beauty: This two story condo/townhouse is move-in-ready. Take a peek inside.(Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jennifer Carollo, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)
Slide 17 of 31
Ooh la la interior: A modern kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances.
Slide 18 of 31
Living room: This quiet PUD boasts new wood laminate flooring and fresh paint.
Slide 19 of 31
Exterior: In addition to the private patio, this charming end unit boasts shared community conveniences like a clubhouse and pool.
Slide 20 of 31
1308 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa - $299,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,188 square feet. Year built: 1987
The Great outdoors: Enjoy hiking? This Santa Rosa condo is conveniently close to Spring Lake and Howarth Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debra Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)
Slide 21 of 31
Open concept design. A fireplace warms the great room at 1308 Mission Boulevard.
Slide 22 of 31
Bonus time: Each bedroom at 1308 Mission Blvd. has its own private deck and bathroom.
Slide 23 of 31
Exterior: Kick back on the patio with a glass of bubbly at 1308 Mission Boulevard.
Slide 24 of 31
Exterior: Lush landscaped gardens, serene walkways and an inviting pool await at 1308 Mission Boulevard.
Slide 25 of 31
1980 Windmill Circle, Santa Rosa - $357,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 966 square feet. Year built: 1975. HOA fees: $210/month
Move-in-ready estate: It isn't much to look at from the outside, but there is much to love about this well-kept PUD. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Danielle Willis, Keller Williams)
Slide 26 of 31
Let there be light: A living room flooded with light at 1980 Windmill Circle.
Slide 27 of 31
Interior: Two spacious bedrooms - one for adults and another for tots.
Slide 28 of 31
Exterior: A bit of outdoor space for barbecues and breakfast at 1980 Windmill Circle.
Slide 29 of 31
787 Simpson Place, Santa Rosa $295,000
3 beds, 2baths, 1,052 square feet. Year built: 1972
Family abode: A community park with playground is an added perk at 787 Simpson Place. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Fermin Escutia, Keller Williams Real Estate)
Slide 30 of 31
Spanish charm: A colorful living room with tiled floors and vividly painted walls.
Slide 31 of 31
Interior: Much like a single-family home, this spacious condo boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and1,052 spacious square feet living space.