The median condominium sales price in Sonoma County dropped to $366,500 in September, the first decline in more than six years. The slump may be a sign of further reductions throughout the housing market, according to the monthly Press Democrat Housing Report prepared by Pacific Union International senior vice president Rick Laws.

The dip in condo prices may be a result of a deeper decline in planned unit development (PUD) sales, as  the number of condos sold in September fell to the lowest level in a decade, while the number of units available reached its highest mark in 11 years.

Condominiums are a great alternative for first-time home buyers or anyone looking for a less expensive alternative to single-family homes. Shoppers benefit from shared upkeep costs but have to incorporate homeowners association  (HOA) fees into their monthly budget.

According to the California Association of Realtors only 22 percent of Sonoma County families can afford the median single-family home price of $660,000.

So why not consider a condo? The seven Sonoma County units above offer open floor plans, modern kitchens, indoor laundry, patios, and fireplaces. In addition, many of the lodgings have shared complex amenities like pools, yards and clubhouses.

Click through our gallery above to see what is currently offered for less than the median condo price.

 