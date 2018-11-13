Sonoma County voters struck down Measure N last week, putting the kibosh on publicly financed new housing projects, at least for now. Although the yeas outweighed the nays by 17.6 percent, the $124 million housing bond was short of the two-thirds majority required to pass.

The almost too-good-to-be-true housing bond was set to subsidize not only the construction of 3,000 to 4,000 new homes, but also housing for the homeless,  aid for first-time home buyers and assistance for residents seeking to rebuild properties lost in the October 2017 wildfires.

Although city and civic officials are still optimistic about utilizing public money to help address the housing shortage, any tax-raising plan will likely produce less money than what would have been available had Measure N passed.

But construction is still moving along, albeit at a slower pace than expected. Going forward, supervisors and city officials will utilize whatever tools they have available to spur development including surplus land, developer incentives, streamlined planning processes, local taxes and state and federal disaster funds.

Staff writer Robert Digitale contributed to this report.