Village Station, Boyd St. & Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol – starting at $472,450

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,530 square feet. Year built: 2018

In the center of it all: A development of new single-family townhomes is set to open near historic Railroad Square. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Ryan Coates, Blue Mountain Communities)

Interior: A bright and cheery great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Lux life: A modern high-end kitchen with marble counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances.

And baby makes three: A light-filled nursery at the Village Station development.

Blume, Santa Rosa - starting at $558,700

3 bed, 2 baths, 1,355 square feet. Year built: 2018.

What's your preference? One or two stories? First floor master? The homes at Blume estates offer customizable designs at affordable prices. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Brittany Lafferty, Lafferty Communities)

5362 Kelliann Place, Rohnert Park - starting at $661,398

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,895 square feet. Year built: 2018

Magnolia at University District: Homes are available in this brand-new Rohnert Park development conveniently located near Sonoma State and Highway 101. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Signature Homes)

Easy breezy: A convenient open concept great room with spaces for entertaining and dining that seamlessly flow together.

Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the central kitchen island.

Modern conveniences: An indoor laundry room at 5362 Kelliann Place.

Double the fun: A master bathroom with his and hers sinks and a large tub for soaking.

Baby love: Room for a growing family with three bedrooms and over 1,800 square feet to roam.

What's cookin': The gourmet kitchen overlooks the dining area and includes Beech Sierra cabinets, granite slab counter-tops, and a General Electric stainless-steel kitchen appliance package with 30" range, microwave and dishwasher.

5204 Kim Place, Rohnert Park - $748,525

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,371 square feet. Year built: 2018

Cyprus at University District- The contemporary Cyprus design features high-end amenities throughout. Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by kb homes)

Let there be light: An artist's rendering of the estate shows a light-filled great room with plantation shutters and a fireplace.

Chef's kitchen: The modern kitchen will be outfitted with Caesarstone counter-tops, Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop and smart convection oven.

Fit for a king: The spacious master suite will have coffered ceilings and a spa-like bathroom with a separate soaking tub and stall shower.

Bonus time: An upstairs loft can be used as a game room or fitness studio.

The Reserve, 2518 Barley Lane, Santa Rosa -starting at $759,990

4 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2,570+/- square feet. Year built: 2018

Modern luxury: The Reserve is a new neighborhood of high-end four to six bedroom homes packed with amenities. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by City Ventures LLC)

Brand new beauty: Homes at The Reserve offer private fenced in backyards, large California rooms and optional fireplaces and ceiling fans.

Location, location, location: The Reserve is conveniently located near the SMART train, Highway 101 and the Sonoma County Airport.

Daybreak at Brody Ranch, Petaluma - $795,900

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,402 square feet. Year built: 2018.

Energy efficient abode: The Daybreak development's Plan 3 features a tankless water heater, smart thermostat with dual zone air conditioning. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sherri Pope, DeNova Homes)

Lots to love: The second floor includes a loft, centrally located laundry room, spacious secondary bedrooms and a large master bedroom with a spa-like bathroom that includes dual sinks, shower, tub, and a walk-in closet.

1342 Calabazas Drive, Windsor, Home 6 - $830,500

3 beds, 3 baths, 2,496 square feet. Year finished: 2018?

Brand spanking new: A developing Windsor project will have four to six bedroom homes with open floor plans, spacious backyards and an indoor/outdoor design. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by JKB Living)

Plan 5- Situated in the scenic hills of Southern Sonoma County, The Aspect development will offer homes in the Wine Country Classic, Farmhouse, Craftsman and Victorian styles.

Interior: Picture windows keep things bright and cheery in the living room.

1704 William Drive, Penngrove - $1,299,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,933 square feet. Year built: 2018

Contemporary cutie: Enjoy over 2,900 square feet of modern elegance in this charming 1/2 acre estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker)

Slide 27 of 29 Foodie's delight: Although, the interior shots are of another home, one gets a feel for the type of amenities that will be offered.

Slide 28 of 29 Completion 2018: What you can expect are soaring 12-foot ceilings, abundant windows and a guest unit with separate garage, laundry and entrance.