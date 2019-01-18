Sonoma County home prices may be coming down, but they are still expensive compared to national real estate values. The median home price in Sonoma County is $615,000 , compared to the national average of $222,800.

Still recovering from the historic loss of 5,334 homes in October 2017’s wildfires, Sonoma County has seen an inflation in median home prices,  peaking at $700,000 in June of 2018.

Sonoma County’s most expensive towns include Glen Ellen, Kenwood, Penngrove, Bodega Bay, Healdsburg, Sebastopol, Geyserville and Sonoma, according to recent Zillow reports.

Here is the breakdown by city:

City Zillow Median Home Value 
Glen Ellen $1,187,100
Kenwood $1,041,100
Penngrove $1,031,600
Bodega Bay $918,100
Healdsburg $904,800
Sebastopol $867,100
Geyserville $867,100
Occidental $852,700
Annapolis $806,100
Sonoma $743,900
Petaluma $710,100
Windsor $642,900
Santa Rosa $585,200
Cotati $578,700
Rohnert Park $549,100
Cloverdale $536,200
Forestville $536,200
Cazadero $499,500
Monte Rio $472,000
Guerneville $466,300

