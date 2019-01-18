Slide 1 of 32 13543 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen - $899,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,548 square feet. Year built:

Heavenly hideaway: Nestled among towering pines, this well-kept Wine Country getaway offers stainless-steel appliances, granite counter-tops and a manicured 0.25-acre lot. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tracy Reynes, Terra Firma Global Partners)

918 Jane Court, Glen Ellen - $799,000

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,114 square feet. Year built: 1992

Contemporary cutie: This spacious cul-de-sac home includes a verdant 8,276 square foot yard with room for a garden or pool. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Aaron Kopelman, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)

2583 Trinity Road, Glen Ellen - $975,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 520 square feet. Year built: 1992

The survivor: The October 2017 wildfires destroyed the main residence, but the pool and guest house remain. Hang out in the guest unit while building your dream home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar, Compass)

850 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood - $1,048,800

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,007 square feet. Year built: 1974.

Wine Country Retreat: The tiny town of Kenwood has a number of high-end luxury estates. The least expensive home on the market is this single-story home on a 1.43-acre lot. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Andrew Paulson, RE/MAX Gold)

361 Woodward Ave., Penngrove - $599,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,176 square feet. Year built: 1950.

Upgrades galore: This quaint Penngrove home was remodeled in 2017 adding a new roof, siding, electrical, plumbing, windows and kitchen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Aaron Loewenthal, Westgate Realty)

1155 Highway 1, Bodega Bay - $529,000

1 bed, 1 bath, ? square feet. Year built: 1910.

Quintessential coastal cottage: Overlooking Bodega Harbor, this cozy coastal getaway features its own private garden with a meandering path that leads to the water’s edge. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by the Coastal Agent Team at Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty)

1160 Highway 1, Bodega Bay - $719,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,170 square feet. Year built: 1920

Ocean views: Nestled in the heart of Bodega Bay this two-story home features dual pane windows, a pellet fireplace, four-car garage and multiple outbuildings. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sabrina Roncancio, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group)

145 Starboard Court, Bodega Bay - $849,999

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,548 square feet. Year built: 1981

Sea Ranch style sweetheart: Influenced by the contemporary homes to the north in The Sea Ranch, this charming coastal retreat needs a bit of TLC, but can be easily updated to satisfy modern tastes and comforts. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Travis Ely, Starlight Partners)

9510 Pine Flat Road, Healdsburg - $345,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,000 square feet. Year built: 1930

The fixer-upper: Healdsburg is one of the most desirable locations in Sonoma County, but housing prices typically waver around $1M. Update this rustic cottage to meet your needs or build your dream house on the 34.43-acre property. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Anna Harris, Coldwell Banker)

2143 Buena Vista Ave., Healdsburg - $550,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Year built: 1940

Let there be light: This sunny light filled home features dual pane windows and double tiered decks. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Stacy Cooper, Coldwell Banker Giovannoni & Cooper Realty)

233 Vineyard Drive, Healdsburg - $565,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,150 square feet. Year built: 1974.

Senior discount: Just steps away from the Healdsburg Plaza this well-kept 55+ community home features refinished solid oak flooring, fresh interior paint, central air-conditioning, dual pane windows, walk-in closets, and a brick fireplace. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kari Kincheloe, Diversified Properties)

2600 N. Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $575,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,312 square feet. Year built: 1963

Fitch Mountain fabulous: Situated on a picturesque hillside overlooking the Russian River, this Healdsburg home features exposed beam ceilings, dual pane windows, custom kitchen cabinetry and a living room with a river-rock fireplace and a large deck. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jane and Ron Pavelka, Compass)

263 Hummingbird Court, Healdsburg - $599,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,369 square feet. Year built: 1986

Super value: This charming two-story home is a great value for Healdsburg, with a new roof, exterior paint and an updated kitchen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark Payne, Better Homes and Gardens Wine Country Group)

8390 Camp Road, Sebastopol - $699,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,100 square feet. Year built: 1945.

Nature lover’s dream home: Meander around the garden paths and expansive decks on this picturesque 2.04-acre West Sebastopol property. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Seligson, Stephens & Associates)

470 Zimpher Drive, Sebastopol - $699,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,538 square feet. Year built: 1962

Close to everything: This charming well-kept home is close to the hustle and bustle of downtown Sebastopol. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Brian Ledig, Coldwell Banker)

3000 S. Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol - $699,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet. Year built: 1987

Country charmer: Nestled on a private 2.9-acre lot in rural Sebastopol, this country retreat features a large basement, workshop, shed and plenty of space for gardening. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randall Ratto, HPI Real Estate.)

1998 Cooper Road, Sebastopol - $725,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 964 square feet. Year built: 1941

Home sweet home: This lovingly restored 1940s home has a detached two-car garage and 0.49 acres to explore. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Amy Sawday Kramer, Compass)

99 Renz Lane, Geyserville - $609,000

5 beds, 3 baths, 2,332 square feet. Year built: 1995

Wine Country living: This expansive Geyserville home features cedar hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a Murphy bed, jacuzzi tub and a gas stove. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeanette McFall, Keller Williams Realty)

Interior: A colorful tile back-splash behind the gas stove at 99 Renz Lane.