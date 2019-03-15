Fit for a king: You might get lost in this massive master suite.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the 4.65 acre vineyard property displaying water features, mature gardens, a pool and courtyards.

1577 Napa Road , Sonoma - $15,997,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 14,545 square feet. Year built: 2011 Drumroll please: The most expensive property in Sonoma County is a Tuscan-style estate with a nine-car garage and a wine-making facility. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Brian Ledig, Coldwell Banker)

Development potential: The agricultural property includes a current sub-division underway that will create four separate parcels with suitable sites for luxury homes.

6351 & 6620 W. Dry Creek Road , Healdsburg – $14,995,000 2 homes mid-century homes with 8 beds and 4 baths. Black Ranch: This 106 +/- acre vineyard property has been in the same family since the 1870s and is one of the last large heritage ranches in Dry Creek Valley. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by John Bergman , Bergman Euro-National & Graham Sarasy , Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)

Exterior: Situated in the coveted Russian River viticultural area, this wine lover's dream estate features a 25 acre organic vineyard and room for a future winery and tasting room.

Contemporary luxury: This opulent Sebastopol estate features a main residence (pictured here), guest house, caretaker's unit, a pool, spa, stables and more.

5626 Vine Hill Road , Sebastopol - $12,950,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 7,500 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 55.26 acres Bird of Paradise: Click through our gallery to take a tour around this picturesque vineyard estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark Stevens , Artisan Sotheby’s International)

Epicurean delights: A raised bed garden outside of the vintage barn at 6244 Dry Creek Road.

Raise the roof: A rustic exposed beam ceiling is an Old World classic that is on trend

6255 Dry Creek Road , Healdsburg - $12,950,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 6,067 square feet. Lot size: 50 acres. Not your mama's vineyard estate: The price has dropped by nearly $3 million since we last featured this contemporary Mediterranean estate in June of 2018 . (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen , Sotheby's International Realty)

More to love: This sprawling three parcel property includes an eight-acre Cabernet vineyard, sculpture gardens, a pond, trails and more.

Historic Ranch: This two home Kenwood ranch was once owned by descendants of William Davis Merry Howard , a pioneer who made a name for himself in commerce, real estate and philanthropy during the Gold Rush.

10420 White Fang Glen Lane, Kenwood - $12,400,000 6 beds, 7 baths. Year built: 2009. Lot size: 76 acres. Park life: The price dropped by 3.2 million since we last wrote about this in picturesque property in August of 2018 . Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone , Sotheby’s International Realty)

Wine cave: Impress your guests with your very own wine cave.

Wine anyone: 2469 Dutcher Creek Road includes 17 acres planted to Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon and a 5,500 square foot crush pad with equipment included.

24691 Dutcher Creek Road , Cloverdale - $11,500,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 2,089 square feet. Year built: 1915 Pastoral beauty: This picturesque Dry Creek Valley property includes a 30,000 case winery on 108 sprawling acres. The listing mentions a one bedroom residence, but no pictures were provided. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Bounsall , Compass)

15655 Arnold Drive, Sonoma - $10,000,000 Lot size: 76.68 acre A grape escape: This working vineyard property includes a tasting room, vineyards, a winery, two residences and five farm buildings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peggy Economos , Compass)

Vineyard aspirations? The charming 21 acre ranch includes 15 acres planted to Pinot Noir, a 10,000 square foot retail and production facility, a 6,8000 square foot storage warehouse, a 2,5000 square foot main residence and a guest cottage. Permitting allows for food processing, sales and a 35,000 case winery.

5566 Highway 116, Forestville – $8,995,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 20,000 square foot. Year built: 2013. Lot size: 20.99 acres. Kozlowski Farms: What to start a vineyard or food production facility? Kozlowski Farms is selling off some of their land and equipment. Click further to see what is included. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate)

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Get in shape: Squeeze in a few laps before work or pump some iron in the poolside gym.

Futuristic features: Both of the homes at 1291 Felder Road offer whole home AV systems, Lutron lighting, security and air-conditioning.

1291 Felder Road, Sonoma - $6,950,000 5 beds, 7 baths, 5,777 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 5.5 acres High tech home: The price dropped by $250,000 since we last featured this futuristic home in July of 2018 . (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Terry Crisler , Sotheby’s International Wine Country Brokerage)

What a BUZZZZ: This artful flower farm cultivates unusual varieties of clematis, honey, olive oil, and vinegar.

Agricultural enterprises: 11720 Chalk Hill Road is home to 10 acres of climbing clematis, flowering shrubs and rambling roses.

Dine al fresco: Plenty of room for entertaining clients or guests on the sprawling 119 acre estate.

Take the plunge: Relax around the sparkling pool or grab a bite at the pool house kitchen.

Cocktails and dreams: A decorative wall of pastoral paintings hangs over the bar area at 11720 Chalk Hill Road.

Quintessentially Californian design: A wall of windows retracts to unite interior and exterior living spaces at 11720 Chalk Hill Road.

Ooh la la interior: An intricate lighting fixture hangs over the great room at 11720 Chalk Hill Road.

11720 Chalk Hill Road , Healdsburg – $6,900,000 3 beds, 3 baths. Lot size: 2 parcels, 119 acres. JUST LISTED: This residential agrarian estate features a contemporary main residence and adjacent guest suites. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby's International Realty)

In 2012 it was the “Facebook effect” this year it is the “Uber effect.” It may be a horse of another color but it’s still a horse that has the potential of trouncing all over the Bay Area housing market.

Colloquially known as the “Uber effect,” tech companies Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Pintrest and Slack are all expected to go public in this year making millionaires out of stock holding employees overnight.

Back in 2012 when Facebook went public, the IPO combined with favorable market conditions temporarily spiked Bay Area median home prices year-over-year by 37 percent.

According to Compass real estate chief economist Selma Hepp, the “Facebook effect” led to “a 21 percent increase in home values in census tracks where employees were most likely to live compared to 17 percent increase in all other Bay Area census tracks.”

Higher priced property sales were also affected. In January of 2013, after Facebook employee shares were released, home sales of properties over $2 million surged by 87 percent.

Things settled down a bit after the initial Facebook public offering. Higher priced home sales declined and median home prices relaxed.

Economists are hesitant to predict the same trend in 2019. Hepp, points out that the Bay Area housing market is significantly different than it was back in 2012. Median home prices are 2.2 percent higher than they were in 2012 and buyers have showed restraint in purchasing new homes leading to a jump in reductions in recent months.

Will these changes affect housing prices in Sonoma County? Only time will tell.

Are you an SF techie with money to burn? Click through our gallery above for a peek at most expensive homes, farms and ranches currently on the market in Sonoma County.