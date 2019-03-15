Slide 1 of 42
11720 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg – $6,900,000
3 beds, 3 baths. Lot size: 2 parcels, 119 acres.
JUST LISTED: This residential agrarian estate features a contemporary main residence and adjacent guest suites. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby's International Realty)
Ooh la la interior: An intricate lighting fixture hangs over the great room at 11720 Chalk Hill Road.
Mangia, mangia: A cool contemporary kitchen with a stylish wall of cabinets.
Quintessentially Californian design: A wall of windows retracts to unite interior and exterior living spaces at 11720 Chalk Hill Road.
Fit for a queen: A stylish master suite with delicate floral wallpaper.
Cocktails and dreams: A decorative wall of pastoral paintings hangs over the bar area at 11720 Chalk Hill Road.
Take the plunge: Relax around the sparkling pool or grab a bite at the pool house kitchen.
Dine al fresco: Plenty of room for entertaining clients or guests on the sprawling 119 acre estate.
Agricultural enterprises: 11720 Chalk Hill Road is home to 10 acres of climbing clematis, flowering shrubs and rambling roses.
What a BUZZZZ: This artful flower farm cultivates unusual varieties of clematis, honey, olive oil, and vinegar.
1291 Felder Road, Sonoma - $6,950,000
5 beds, 7 baths, 5,777 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 5.5 acres
High tech home: The price dropped by $250,000 since we last featured this futuristic home in July of 2018. (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Terry Crisler, Sotheby’s International Wine Country Brokerage)
Futuristic features: Both of the homes at 1291 Felder Road offer whole home AV systems, Lutron lighting, security and air-conditioning.
Get in shape: Squeeze in a few laps before work or pump some iron in the poolside gym.
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
5566 Highway 116, Forestville – $8,995,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 20,000 square foot. Year built: 2013. Lot size: 20.99 acres.
Kozlowski Farms: What to start a vineyard or food production facility? Kozlowski Farms is selling off some of their land and equipment. Click further to see what is included. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Vineyard aspirations? The charming 21 acre ranch includes 15 acres planted to Pinot Noir, a 10,000 square foot retail and production facility, a 6,8000 square foot storage warehouse, a 2,5000 square foot main residence and a guest cottage. Permitting allows for food processing, sales and a 35,000 case winery.
Historic family residence: A well-preserved family farmhouse is included in the sale.
15655 Arnold Drive, Sonoma - $10,000,000
Lot size: 76.68 acre
A grape escape: This working vineyard property includes a tasting room, vineyards, a winery, two residences and five farm buildings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peggy Economos, Compass)
24691 Dutcher Creek Road, Cloverdale - $11,500,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 2,089 square feet. Year built: 1915
Pastoral beauty: This picturesque Dry Creek Valley property includes a 30,000 case winery on 108 sprawling acres. The listing mentions a one bedroom residence, but no pictures were provided. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Bounsall, Compass)
Architectural estate: The aesthetically pleasing property includes a winery, wine cave, tasting room and gardens overlooking a picturesque lake.
Wine anyone: 2469 Dutcher Creek Road includes 17 acres planted to Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon and a 5,500 square foot crush pad with equipment included.
Wine cave: Impress your guests with your very own wine cave.
10420 White Fang Glen Lane, Kenwood - $12,400,000
6 beds, 7 baths. Year built: 2009. Lot size: 76 acres.
Park life: The price dropped by 3.2 million since we last wrote about this in picturesque property in August of 2018. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Historic Ranch: This two home Kenwood ranch was once owned by descendants of William Davis Merry Howard, a pioneer who made a name for himself in commerce, real estate and philanthropy during the Gold Rush.
Entertainer's dream home: A spacious gathering space perfect for a winery tasting room or large family get-together.
I do! A unique wine country compound with outdoor gathering spaces ideal for wine country nuptials.
More to love: This sprawling three parcel property includes an eight-acre Cabernet vineyard, sculpture gardens, a pond, trails and more.
6255 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $12,950,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 6,067 square feet. Lot size: 50 acres.
Not your mama's vineyard estate: The price has dropped by nearly $3 million since we last featured this contemporary Mediterranean estate in June of 2018. (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby's International Realty)
Raise the roof: A rustic exposed beam ceiling is an Old World classic that is on trend
Exterior: 6255 Dry Creek Road features Todd Cole designed gardens, an infinity pool, a heated outdoor terrace, viewing deck, barbecue and fire pit.
Epicurean delights: A raised bed garden outside of the vintage barn at 6244 Dry Creek Road.
Tee time: A Mayacama Golf Club designed and maintained putting green and practice area.
5626 Vine Hill Road, Sebastopol - $12,950,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 7,500 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 55.26 acres
Bird of Paradise: Click through our gallery to take a tour around this picturesque vineyard estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark Stevens, Artisan Sotheby’s International)
Contemporary luxury: This opulent Sebastopol estate features a main residence (pictured here), guest house, caretaker's unit, a pool, spa, stables and more.
Exterior: Situated in the coveted Russian River viticultural area, this wine lover's dream estate features a 25 acre organic vineyard and room for a future winery and tasting room.
6351 & 6620 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg – $14,995,000
2 homes mid-century homes with 8 beds and 4 baths.
Black Ranch: This 106 +/- acre vineyard property has been in the same family since the 1870s and is one of the last large heritage ranches in Dry Creek Valley. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by John Bergman, Bergman Euro-National & Graham Sarasy, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)
Development potential: The agricultural property includes a current sub-division underway that will create four separate parcels with suitable sites for luxury homes.
Exterior: Workers cottages at Black Ranch.
1577 Napa Road, Sonoma - $15,997,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 14,545 square feet. Year built: 2011
Drumroll please: The most expensive property in Sonoma County is a Tuscan-style estate with a nine-car garage and a wine-making facility. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of NRT Northern California. Property listed by Brian Ledig, Coldwell Banker)
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the 4.65 acre vineyard property displaying water features, mature gardens, a pool and courtyards.
Opulent abode: 1577 Napa Road features a chef's kitchen, media room, five en suite bedrooms, multiple offices and spaces for entertaining.
Fit for a king: You might get lost in this massive master suite.