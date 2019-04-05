15510 River Road , Guerneville - $390,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 942 square feet. Year built: 1926. Lot size: 9,200 square feet. Rustic retreat: It's a bit of a fixer-upper but this artistic abode might be your future vacation getaway. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Greta Winsby , Zephyr Real Estate)

7157 Oak Leaf Drive, Santa Rosa - $495,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,083 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 7,301 square feet. Country classic: This Oakmont area home features landscaped yards with fruit trees, gravel walkways and an arbor to enjoy summer afternoons on the deck. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marie McBride , McBride Realty)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 3205 Sonoma Avenue.

3205 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa - $499,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 855 square feet. Year built: 1951, Lot size: 6,240 square feet Mid-century marvel: This charming 1950s home has been lovingly maintained by its previous owner. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Catherine Andrews, Compass)

Fun for the whole family: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 737 Blossom Way.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen and flooring.

127 Elm St. , Cloverdale - $469,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,404 square feet. Year built: 1954. Lot size: 6,599 square feet. More than meets the eye: It may look simple and assuming from the outside but there is lots to love indoors. Click further to find out what's in store at 127 Elm Street. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jane & Ron Pavelka , Compass)

Go with the flow: The downstairs floorplan includes a large living room, bedroom with access to a full bath, a cook's kitchen with granite counters and a dining room that overlooks the BBQ ready backyard.

754 Zuur St. , Santa Rosa - $499,900 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,505 square feet. Year built:2007. Lot size: 3,668 square feet. Santa Rosa sweetheart: This contemporary home features a tankless water heater, air conditioning and four spacious bedrooms. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jameson Junk , RE/MAX Marketplace)

According to the real estate data analytics company CoreLogic, 74% of millennials make financial sacrifices to afford mortgage payments compared to 40% of older generations.

Concessions include cutting back on eating out, nixing vacations, taking on a second job or housing a few roommates. With 40 percent of the nation’s top 50 metropolitan centers now categorized as overvalued, it is no wonder that homeowners age 23 to 38 find it necessary to make sacrifices to afford their monthly mortgage payments.

With a current Sonoma County median home price of $620,000 and a median household income of $71,769, a monthly mortgage payment of $3,078 would occupy 51% of your monthly salary! A more “affordable” home for couples earning the county median would be priced at around $350,000 and needless to say there aren’t too many homes left at that price in Sonoma County.

For those of you looking to stretch your dollars as far as you can, we’ve prepared a gallery of homes priced under $500,000. Click through our gallery above to take a look.

P.S. There were no homes under $500,000 in Petaluma at the time of this posting and only one home in Sonoma that we had previously listed before.