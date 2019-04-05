Slide 1 of 22
754 Zuur St., Santa Rosa - $499,900
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,505 square feet. Year built:2007. Lot size: 3,668 square feet.
Santa Rosa sweetheart: This contemporary home features a tankless water heater, air conditioning and four spacious bedrooms. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jameson Junk, RE/MAX Marketplace)
Let there be light: A light-filled living room painted a peaceful shade of sky blue.
Go with the flow: The downstairs floorplan includes a large living room, bedroom with access to a full bath, a cook's kitchen with granite counters and a dining room that overlooks the BBQ ready backyard.
Foodie's delight: A spacious modern kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
More to love: A sunny backyard with a finished shed/office/man cave.
127 Elm St., Cloverdale - $469,900
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,404 square feet. Year built: 1954. Lot size: 6,599 square feet.
More than meets the eye: It may look simple and assuming from the outside but there is lots to love indoors. Click further to find out what's in store at 127 Elm Street. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jane & Ron Pavelka, Compass)
Ooh la la interiors: The 1,400 square foot living space includes, bamboo flooring, a formal dining room, and a kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar.
Exterior: Room for a backyard bar and grill on the expansive covered patio.
737 Blossom Way, Santa Rosa - $449,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,060 square feet. Year built: 1960. Lot size: 5,750 square feet.
Updates galore: This remodeled single-level home boasts a new(ish) roof and windows. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randall Waller, W Real Estate)
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen and flooring.
Regal repose: A spacious master suite with a private bathroom at 737 Blossom Way.
Fun for the whole family: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 737 Blossom Way.
3205 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa - $499,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 855 square feet. Year built: 1951, Lot size: 6,240 square feet
Mid-century marvel: This charming 1950s home has been lovingly maintained by its previous owner. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Catherine Andrews, Compass)
Vintage beauty: Classic 1950s cabinetry mixes well with modern kitchen surfaces and appliances at 3205 Sonoma Avenue.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 3205 Sonoma Avenue.
Entertainer's backyard: Room for a future playground, pool and barbecue at 3205 Sonoma Avenue.
7157 Oak Leaf Drive, Santa Rosa - $495,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,083 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 7,301 square feet.
Country classic: This Oakmont area home features landscaped yards with fruit trees, gravel walkways and an arbor to enjoy summer afternoons on the deck. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marie McBride, McBride Realty)
Interior: A spacious living room with a fireplace for cozy evenings in.
Bonus time: A large utility room/workshop with direct access from the home.
15510 River Road, Guerneville - $390,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 942 square feet. Year built: 1926. Lot size: 9,200 square feet.
Rustic retreat: It's a bit of a fixer-upper but this artistic abode might be your future vacation getaway. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Greta Winsby, Zephyr Real Estate)
Interior: Cuddle up with a good book on the sun porch at 15510 River Road.
Good bones: A fireplace and hardwood floors in the living room at 15510 River Road.