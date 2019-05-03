Slide 1 of 43 2729 Gallop Drive, Santa Rosa - $575,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,343 square feet. Year built: 1999. Lot size 6,098 square feet.

Santa Rosa sweetheart: This sleek modern home has been recently upgraded. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rhonda Alderman, Keller Williams Realty)

Slide 2 of 43 Upgrades galore: 2729 Gallop Drive features 22' x 9' Milgard windows in the great room and 14' x 9' windows in the master bedroom with sliders to the backyard.

Slide 3 of 43 Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Slide 4 of 43 Mangia, mangia: A gourmet kitchen with espresso stained cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and a gas stove.

Slide 5 of 43 More to love: A small bedroom with a window seat at 2729 Gallop Drive.

Slide 6 of 43 Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: A cozy bit of patio space for dining outdoors.

Slide 7 of 43 1956 Genero Lane, Santa Rosa - $550,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.

Location, location, location: This centrally located Santa Rosa home is conveniently located near shopping centers, transportation and schools. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Donna Bennett, W Real Estate)

Slide 8 of 43 Move-in-ready: 1956 Genero Lane shows the pride of ownership with three spacious bedrooms and a bonus room currently used as a fourth bedroom.

Slide 9 of 43 Exterior: A private bit of patio space ideal for escaping with a good book or dining under the stars.

Slide 10 of 43 2734 Comanche St., Santa Rosa - $475,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,188 square feet. Year built: 1967. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.

Major curb appeal: Mature landscaping leads the way to this reasonably priced Santa Rosa home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ruth Ann Williams, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Slide 11 of 43 Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a gas stove and plenty of counter space.

Slide 12 of 43 Classic details: 2734 Comanche Street features concrete, hardwood and tile flooring.

Slide 13 of 43 More to love: On the outside of the home is a landscaped yard, koi pond, patio and doghouse.

Slide 14 of 43 508 Murray Drive, Petaluma - $580,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,045 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 5,663 square feet.

Eastside beauty: This well-kept Petaluma home features fresh paint, drought resistant landscaping and a large backyard with a patio. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Slide 15 of 43 Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 508 Murray Drive.

Slide 16 of 43 Let there be light: A skylight illuminates the kitchen at 508 Murray Drive.

Slide 17 of 43 8478 Linden Ave., Cotati - $599,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,344 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.

L-section love: This charming L-section home features a newly landscaped yard and a newer roof with solar panels. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carole McMahon, Century 21 North Bay)

Slide 18 of 43 Remodeled retreat: 8478 Linden Ave. features an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Click further to see more.

Slide 19 of 43 Good room or great room: An expansive great room with a combined area for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Slide 20 of 43 Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the covered concrete patio that backs up to a park.

Slide 21 of 43 9035 Middle Terrace, Monte Rio - $366,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,584 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 0.48 acres

Magical retreat: Kick back with a glass of bubbly and enjoy forest views on the expansive deck. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Noel Flores, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 22 of 43 Raise the roof: A vaulted ceiling in the great room at 9035 Middle Terrace.

Slide 23 of 43 Interior: Grab a book and enjoy forest views in the sun room at 9035 Middle Terrace.

Slide 24 of 43 Rustic delights: A classic stone hearth in the living room at 9035 Middle Terrace.

Slide 25 of 43 Zen repose: Enjoy forest views in the master suite at 9035 Middle Terrace.

Slide 26 of 43 8039 Maple Ave., Forestville - $419,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 982 square feet. Year built: 1946. Lot size: 4,356 square feet

Mirabelle Heights charmer: This cozy Forestville home is surrounded by vibrant green gardens. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Denise Chaparteguy, Terra Firma Global Partners)

Slide 27 of 43 Country kitchen: An updated kitchen with granite counters.

Slide 28 of 43 Interior: An exposed beam ceiling, newer windows and laminate flooring in the living room at 8039 Maple Avenue.

Slide 29 of 43 Green with envy: An enchanting garden filled with lilacs, small pink roses, white & pink azaleas and fruit trees.

Slide 30 of 43 1294 McKenzie Ave., Petaluma - $539,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,025 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.

Turn-key cutie: This reasonably priced Southern Sonoma County home was remodeled in 2017. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by James Lynch, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 31 of 43 Interior: A wide open great room with plenty of room for extra-large furniture.

Slide 32 of 43 Interior: An updated kitchen with marble counters at 1294 McKenzie Avenue.

Slide 33 of 43 1181 Hailey Court, Rohnert Park - $589,000

3 beds, 2baths, 1,434 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.

The one you've been waiting for? This charming two-story Rohnert Park home has been remodeled throughout. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rosie Martinoni, Coldwell Banker)

Slide 34 of 43 Great room: An open concept living space with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings.

Slide 35 of 43 Kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at 1181 Hailey Court.

Slide 36 of 43 Gourmet delights: A kitchen fit for a chef with Corian counter-tops, a subway tile back-splash and stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 37 of 43 Entertainer's dream: A spacious backyard with a gazebo, patio and newer fencing.

Slide 38 of 43 105 Vineyard Circle, Sonoma - $575,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,344 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 3,049 square feet.

Wine Country cutie: This detached Temelec community home enjoys use of a shared pool and club house. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rick Avery, Compass)

Slide 39 of 43 Interior: A wide open living space with gleaming wood floors at 105 Vineyard Circle.

Slide 40 of 43 Exterior: 105 Vineyard Circle is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac and surrounded by serene views of the Sonoma hills.

Slide 41 of 43 234 Juanita Court, Santa Rosa - $539,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,449 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.

Two-story glory: This bright and clean three bedroom home has air-conditioning, central heat and solar panels that save $50/month on energy bills. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daphne Peterson, Keller Williams Realty)

Slide 42 of 43 Interior: A light-filled living room with plenty of storage at 234 Juanita Court.