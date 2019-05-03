For Sonoma County residents earning the median household income of $71,769, making mortgage payments on an average home can account for around 47% of one’s monthly income.*

According to the latest Press Democrat housing report, the median priced home in Sonoma County is around $638,000, 6.9% less than it was in March of last year but up 2.9% from February 2019.

March also saw a slight uptick in the number of homes sold compared to February, a sign that several months of declining home prices finally lured buyers back into the market. Last month, 268 homes sold countywide, a 14% increase from February, but 27% less than the sizzling sales activity at this time last year.

With the loss of nearly 5,300 homes in the October 2017 wildfires, Sonoma County needs a range of housing options for those of all income brackets. Without it, we may see a flight of service industry professionals, teachers and lower paying job holders who are no longer able to afford expensive Sonoma County mortgages and rents.

The good news is there are a number of homes priced below $600,000 currently on the market in Sonoma County.

*with 30% down, a 30-year fixed mortgage and an interest rate of 4.2%