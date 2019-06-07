Less is more: Minimalist Sonoma farmhouse asks $3,650,000
19180 Orange Ave., Sonoma - $3,975,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 3,406 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 2.72 acres.
Plain and simple elegance: This sleek Sonoma farmhouse features offers a simple unadorned beauty that meshes well with its natural surroundings. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Donald Van de Mark at Sotheby’s International Realty)
Architectural estate: A simple modern farmhouse with vineyard views.
Inviting entrance: Facing east, a custom French oak front door opens wide to a home designed for casual country living.
Exterior: Hang out on the front porch with a glass of Sonoma Valley Cabernet.
Park life: Mature landscaping surrounds 19180 Orange Avenue.
Foyer: A gallery-like entrance with a mixture of pale grey, natural wood and crisp white walls.
Good room or great room? A simple unadorned great room with glass walls spanning 24 feet.
Indoor/outdoor living: Glass doors unite interior and exterior dining areas at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Foodie’s delight: The family chef will be impressed by the simple modern kitchen with a professional gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and open shelving.
Modern elegance: A simple unadorned patio area, which can be covered to provide shade and privacy.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Hide the mess: The bonus laundry room/pantry provides a space to conceal the clutter.
Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while catching up on dishes at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Bonus round: An extra dishwasher in the pantry/laundry room for tackling holiday dishes.
Let there be light: Natural light floods the great room at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Central station: The great room is the hub of the home, from which bedroom wings radiate out.
Sweet escape: A sleek white and grey master suite with patio access.
Double the fun: A contemporary bathroom with a walk-in shower, bathtub and his and hers sinks.
Simple luxury: A generous walk-in closet in the master suite at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Multipurpose room: A home office or media room in the master bedroom wing.
Stylish abode: If only the furnishings came with the house!
Cloak room: A built-in coat closet next to the guest wing at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Bedroom: A stylish guest suite with patio access at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Unadorned beauty: A sleek white and grey guest bathroom with an easy walk-in shower.
Rural retreat: Enjoy views of the pool and patio from a guest bedroom.
Mangia, mangia: A private patio space for dining al fresco.
Exterior: Curl up with a good book at 19180 Orange Avenue.
Pool party: A simple rectangular pool area with vineyard views.
Sunset stunner: Impress your guests with this simply beautiful Sonoma retreat.
Minimalist interior design emerged in the 1990’s and never really went out of style. The pared down, stripped back, “less is more” style was created as an alternative to more extravagant aesthetics forcing the home owner to strip down to the bare necessities.
The contemporary farmhouse at 19180 Orange Avenue in Sonoma is a good example of this simple unfettered style. Characterized by clean lines, pared down silhouettes and a concise color palette, minimalist modern homes offer an escape from all the clutter and chaos.
Built in 2019, 19180 Orange Avenue is a blank slate waiting to be customized by the right owner. The hub of the home is an elegant gallery-like great room with a blazing hearth at one end that warms the combined space for cooking, dining and relaxing with guests. Twenty-four foot long glass walls frame million-dollar views of a pool, vineyards, redwoods and mountains.
Radiating out from the great room you will find a master bedroom wing to the north with a bonus media room and office. To the south, the guest wing has two simply elegant suites with patio access and private bathrooms.
But my favorite room in the house is by far the pantry. Located next to the great room, this bonus room features a second dishwasher, laundry, sink and extra cabinets. In minimalist homes like these, storage rooms are essential for hiding all those things you just couldn’t get rid of.
Want to see more of the minimalist aesthetic, click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
19180 Orange Ave. in Sonoma is listed by Donald Van de Mark at Sotheby’s International Realty.
*The original listing price for this property was $3,975,000.