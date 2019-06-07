Stylish abode: If only the furnishings came with the house!

Double the fun: A contemporary bathroom with a walk-in shower, bathtub and his and hers sinks.

Central station: The great room is the hub of the home, from which bedroom wings radiate out.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 19180 Orange Avenue.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the great room at 19180 Orange Avenue.

Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while catching up on dishes at 19180 Orange Avenue.

Hide the mess: The bonus laundry room/pantry provides a space to conceal the clutter.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 19180 Orange Avenue.

Modern elegance: A simple unadorned patio area, which can be covered to provide shade and privacy.

Foodie’s delight: The family chef will be impressed by the simple modern kitchen with a professional gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and open shelving.

Exterior: Hang out on the front porch with a glass of Sonoma Valley Cabernet.

19180 Orange Ave. , Sonoma - $3,975,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,406 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 2.72 acres. Plain and simple elegance: This sleek Sonoma farmhouse features offers a simple unadorned beauty that meshes well with its natural surroundings. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Donald Van de Mark at Sotheby’s International Realty)

Minimalist interior design emerged in the 1990’s and never really went out of style. The pared down, stripped back, “less is more” style was created as an alternative to more extravagant aesthetics forcing the home owner to strip down to the bare necessities.

The contemporary farmhouse at 19180 Orange Avenue in Sonoma is a good example of this simple unfettered style. Characterized by clean lines, pared down silhouettes and a concise color palette, minimalist modern homes offer an escape from all the clutter and chaos.

Built in 2019, 19180 Orange Avenue is a blank slate waiting to be customized by the right owner. The hub of the home is an elegant gallery-like great room with a blazing hearth at one end that warms the combined space for cooking, dining and relaxing with guests. Twenty-four foot long glass walls frame million-dollar views of a pool, vineyards, redwoods and mountains.

Radiating out from the great room you will find a master bedroom wing to the north with a bonus media room and office. To the south, the guest wing has two simply elegant suites with patio access and private bathrooms.

But my favorite room in the house is by far the pantry. Located next to the great room, this bonus room features a second dishwasher, laundry, sink and extra cabinets. In minimalist homes like these, storage rooms are essential for hiding all those things you just couldn’t get rid of.

Want to see more of the minimalist aesthetic, click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

19180 Orange Ave. in Sonoma is listed by Donald Van de Mark at Sotheby’s International Realty.

*The original listing price for this property was $3,975,000.