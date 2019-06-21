A Santa Rosa flip caught my eye this week and made me think of fixer-uppers. Sonoma County may be in the midst of a major housing crisis, but there are a number of moderately priced homes out there that could be transformed with a little bit of love and a whole lot of elbow grease.

A great example of the miraculous powers of paint and tile is 2380 Millay Court in  Santa Rosa.

2380 Millay Court, Santa Rosa

This Santa Rosa single-level home was given a modern face-lift by Compass realtor Dino Wilson and his wife Heidi.

On the outside a new roof, exterior paint, deck and landscaping enhance the curb appeal of the home.

Inside, stylish contemporary upgrades like a subway tile back-splash, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters and new cabinets modernize the kitchen. While the removal of a wall between the cookery and living room improves the flow and harmony of the home.

Throughout the residence antiqued wood laminate flooring and the stylish Moroccan tile-work, up the “wow factor” of the abode.

At $565,000, this former fixer-upper is priced-to-sell and move-in -ready, but if you would like the challenge of starting from scratch, click through our gallery above to see four Sonoma County fixer-uppers under $400,000 that might be worth your time and energy.

2380 Millay Court in Santa Rosa is listed by Dino Wilson at Compass.