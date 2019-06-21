Modernize me! If seventies pyramid patterns aren't your thing, a few Moroccan-inspired tiles and a new vanity could do wonders to modernize this commode.

Interior: I love the gas stove and exposed beam ceiling, but I might swap out the carpet and fixtures.

1020 Cazadero Highway , Cazadero - $335,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,140 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 0.09 acres. Cosmetic fixer: Although it is basically move-in-ready, this funky Cazadero home could use some modern updates. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Charles E Himes Jr. , Vanguard Properties)

Living room: Although it needs some work this lodge-like living space has some nice features including a fireplace, wood floors and an exposed beam ceiling.

15604 Riverside Drive , Guerneville - $299,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 793 square feet. Year built: 1947. Lot size: 0.76 acres Priced to sell: This riverfront getaway needs some work, but it is conveniently located close to downtown Guerneville entertainments and Russian River beaches. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeremy Swanton , CENTURY 21 NorthBay Alliance)

Kitchen: Gasp! Put your money where it matters. Gut this kitchen and start from scratch.

Interior: Although it has seen better days, there is lots to work with here including a stone fireplace and hardwood floors.

518 Earle St. , Santa Rosa - $390,000 4 beds, 1 bathroom, 1,416 square feet. Year built: 1900. Lot size: 0.15 acres Historic bungalow: This South Park area Santa Rosa home looks great from the outside, but needs some major work indoors. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Missy Echeverria , Keller Williams)

More to love: Relax with a good book on the sun porch at 15510 River Road.

Update me please! Trapped in the 1950s, this cozy country kitchen needs a 2019 remodel with new stainless-steel appliances and modern tile-work.

Good bones: Although the fireplace needs some work, there is lots to love about this living room including hardwood floors and stained-glass windows.

15510 River Road, Guerneville - $342,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,200 square feet. Year built: 1926. Lot size: 9,147 square feet. Fixer Upper: This river area getaway needs some muscle and money to transform it into a year-round residence, but the unique custom woodwork and stained glass, make it an intriguing prospect for a contractor or an industrious young couple. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Greta Winsby, Zephyr Real Estate)

A Santa Rosa flip caught my eye this week and made me think of fixer-uppers. Sonoma County may be in the midst of a major housing crisis, but there are a number of moderately priced homes out there that could be transformed with a little bit of love and a whole lot of elbow grease.

A great example of the miraculous powers of paint and tile is 2380 Millay Court in Santa Rosa.

This Santa Rosa single-level home was given a modern face-lift by Compass realtor Dino Wilson and his wife Heidi.

On the outside a new roof, exterior paint, deck and landscaping enhance the curb appeal of the home.

Inside, stylish contemporary upgrades like a subway tile back-splash, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters and new cabinets modernize the kitchen. While the removal of a wall between the cookery and living room improves the flow and harmony of the home.

Throughout the residence antiqued wood laminate flooring and the stylish Moroccan tile-work, up the “wow factor” of the abode.

At $565,000, this former fixer-upper is priced-to-sell and move-in -ready, but if you would like the challenge of starting from scratch, click through our gallery above to see four Sonoma County fixer-uppers under $400,000 that might be worth your time and energy.

2380 Millay Court in Santa Rosa is listed by Dino Wilson at Compass.