Healdsburg modern farmhouse asks $9,250,000
Slide 1 of 20
14789 Kinley Drive, Healdsburg - $9,250,000
6 beds, 6 baths, 5,500 square feet. Year built: 2106. Lot size: 9.1 acres
Wine Country dream home: With vineyards, olive trees and an expansive areas for entertaining outdoors this Dry Creek Valley estate is sure to impress. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Property listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country Brokerage)
Slide 2 of 20
Indoor/outdoor design: Walls of windows and expansive stacking doors open onto three "outdoor rooms" that overlook Dry Creek Valley vineyards and rolling hills beyond.
Slide 3 of 20
Luxe life: The pool and spa at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 4 of 20
Go with the flow: Indoor and outdoor living spaces seamlessly flow together at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 5 of 20
Not your momma's foyer: A traditional space for taking off shoes and coats takes on a new life with this groovy built-in bench.
Slide 6 of 20
Let there be light: Large picture windows and move-able glass walls allow in plenty of natural light.
Slide 7 of 20
Farmhouse details: A barn-style exposed beam ceiling unifies spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out with friends and family.
Slide 8 of 20
Family matters: Built-in shelving and picture windows in the cozy family room.
Slide 9 of 20
It's all in the details: Funky Waterworks fixtures in the kitchen at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 10 of 20
Foodie's delight: The gourmet cookery features a Wolf gas stove, butcher block island and oil-rubbed soapstone counters.
Slide 11 of 20
Swirl, sniff, sip: A climate-controlled cedar wine room - ooh la la!
Slide 12 of 20
Executive amenities: Meet with clients from the home office at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 13 of 20
Warm and cozy: Curl up with a good book on the master suite window seat.
Slide 14 of 20
Fit for a king: Another expansive suite at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 15 of 20
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 16 of 20
Entertainer's dream: A deluxe outdoor entertainment area with an outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire feature.
Slide 17 of 20
More to love: Enjoy a glass of bubbly with guests on the Pennsylvania Blue Stone terrace.
Slide 18 of 20
Room for the in-laws too: The guest accommodations at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 19 of 20
Pet friendly: A fenced-in area provides a safe place for kids and pets at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Slide 20 of 20
Bird's eye view: An aerial photo of the property shows the expansive lawns and surrounding vineyards.
Tucked away in the heart of picturesque Dry Creek Valley is a chic modern farmhouse that blends the rustic charm of Wine Country living with the style and class of an urban contemporary loft.
Completed in 2016, 14789 Kinley Drive features an L-shaped design that hugs a poolside terrace with expansive areas for entertaining outdoors. Covered with crisp white board and batten siding and a standing seam metal roof, the home stands out in a landscape covered by rolling vines and tree-covered hills.
Inside you will find a gourmet kitchen with premium appliances, a walnut butcher block island, prep sink, oil-rubbed soapstone counters, and a cedar wine room for storing all of your dusty vintages. The kitchen flows into spaces for dining and relaxing with a dramatic exposed beam ceiling unifying it all. There four bedrooms in the main residence and a pool house with a large lounge and two additional guest suites.
If that’s not impressive enough check out the outdoor bar and grill with a deluxe BBQ, lounge and fire-pit for staying warm on cold Sonoma County nights.
14789 Kinley Drive in Healdsburg is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage