Bird's eye view: An aerial photo of the property shows the expansive lawns and surrounding vineyards.

Pet friendly: A fenced-in area provides a safe place for kids and pets at 14789 Kinley Drive.

Room for the in-laws too: The guest accommodations at 14789 Kinley Drive.

More to love: Enjoy a glass of bubbly with guests on the Pennsylvania Blue Stone terrace.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 14789 Kinley Drive.

Warm and cozy: Curl up with a good book on the master suite window seat.

Executive amenities: Meet with clients from the home office at 14789 Kinley Drive.

It's all in the details: Funky Waterworks fixtures in the kitchen at 14789 Kinley Drive.

Farmhouse details: A barn-style exposed beam ceiling unifies spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out with friends and family.

Let there be light: Large picture windows and move-able glass walls allow in plenty of natural light.

Not your momma's foyer: A traditional space for taking off shoes and coats takes on a new life with this groovy built-in bench.

Go with the flow: Indoor and outdoor living spaces seamlessly flow together at 14789 Kinley Drive.

Indoor/outdoor design: Walls of windows and expansive stacking doors open onto three "outdoor rooms" that overlook Dry Creek Valley vineyards and rolling hills beyond.

14789 Kinley Drive , Healdsburg - $9,250,000 6 beds, 6 baths, 5,500 square feet. Year built: 2106. Lot size: 9.1 acres Wine Country dream home: With vineyards, olive trees and an expansive areas for entertaining outdoors this Dry Creek Valley estate is sure to impress. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Property listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country Brokerage)

Tucked away in the heart of picturesque Dry Creek Valley is a chic modern farmhouse that blends the rustic charm of Wine Country living with the style and class of an urban contemporary loft.

Completed in 2016, 14789 Kinley Drive features an L-shaped design that hugs a poolside terrace with expansive areas for entertaining outdoors. Covered with crisp white board and batten siding and a standing seam metal roof, the home stands out in a landscape covered by rolling vines and tree-covered hills.

Inside you will find a gourmet kitchen with premium appliances, a walnut butcher block island, prep sink, oil-rubbed soapstone counters, and a cedar wine room for storing all of your dusty vintages. The kitchen flows into spaces for dining and relaxing with a dramatic exposed beam ceiling unifying it all. There four bedrooms in the main residence and a pool house with a large lounge and two additional guest suites.

If that’s not impressive enough check out the outdoor bar and grill with a deluxe BBQ, lounge and fire-pit for staying warm on cold Sonoma County nights.

14789 Kinley Drive in Healdsburg is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage