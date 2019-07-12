Tucked away in the heart of picturesque Dry Creek Valley is a chic modern farmhouse that blends the rustic charm of Wine Country living with the style and class of an urban contemporary loft.

Completed in 2016, 14789 Kinley Drive features an L-shaped design that hugs a poolside terrace with expansive areas for entertaining outdoors. Covered with crisp white board and batten siding and a standing seam metal roof, the home stands out in a landscape covered by rolling vines and tree-covered hills.

Inside you will find a gourmet kitchen with premium appliances, a walnut butcher block island, prep sink, oil-rubbed soapstone counters, and a cedar wine room for storing all of your dusty vintages. The kitchen flows into spaces for dining and relaxing with a dramatic exposed beam ceiling unifying it all. There four bedrooms in the main residence and a pool house with a large lounge and two additional guest suites.

If that’s not impressive enough check out the outdoor bar and grill with a deluxe BBQ, lounge and fire-pit for staying warm on cold Sonoma County nights.

14789 Kinley Drive in Healdsburg is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage