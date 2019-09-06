Slide 1 of 36 5295 Arnica Way, Santa Rosa - $655,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,072 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 7,840 square feet

Santa Rosa Sweetheart: This recently updated tri-level home features newer hardwood flooring, carpet and lighting. Take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura de Rutte, Re/Max Marketplace)

Slide 2 of 36 Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and hanging out seamlessly flow together at 5295 Arnica Way.

Slide 3 of 36 Mangia, mangia: A spacious family kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and natural wood cabinetry.

Slide 4 of 36 Indoor/outdoor living : The cozy family room leads out to a sunny backyard with a large deck for entertaining outdoors.

Slide 5 of 36 Green with envy: A large backyard with a few raised beds for seasonal flowers and veggies.

Slide 6 of 36 101 Falcon Drive, Cotati - $659,950

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,504 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 0.17 acres.

First time is a charm: Re-entering the market for the first time, this well-kept Cotati home shows the pride of ownership. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tracy Dugdale-Munoz/ CENTURY 21 NorthBay Alliance)

Slide 7 of 36 Updates galore: 101 Falcon Drive features new engineered wood floors and tile in family room and kitchen.

Slide 8 of 36 Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the family room at 101 Falcon Drive.

Slide 9 of 36 Let there be light: A skylight illuminates the kitchen's solid stone counters and updated cabinetry.

Slide 10 of 36 Gardener's delight: Walk into your own Secret Garden at 101 Falcon Drive.

Slide 11 of 36 183 Central Ave., Sonoma - $599,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 985 square feet. Year built: 1946. Lot size: 3,920 square feet.

Cute as a button: This updated Springs Area cottage features stylish updates throughout. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne, Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 12 of 36 Modern marvel: A contemporary kitchen with a tin back-splash and crisp white cabinetry.

Slide 13 of 36 A formal affair: Although the cottage is only 985 square feet, there is a good sized formal dining area with a stylish contemporary chandelier.

Slide 14 of 36 Scrub a dub dub: Room for a full-sized washer and dryer at 183 Central Avenue.

Slide 15 of 36 Sweet dreams: The spacious and sunny master suite at 183 Central Avenue.

Slide 16 of 36 Modern luxuries: An stylish contemporary bathroom with crisp white subway tiles.

Slide 17 of 36 8009 Leno Drive, Windsor - $619,950

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,685 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 4,656 square feet.

Location, location, location: Located in the popular Vintage Greens estate, this stylish Windsor home is move-in-ready. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kenneth Schrier, RE/MAX Marketplace)

Slide 18 of 36 More to love: Tall ceilings, dual pane windows, updated flooring, and central A/C. What's not to love?

Slide 19 of 36 Family room: Cozy up next to the fireplace with a cocoa and a good book at 8009 Leno Drive.

Slide 20 of 36 Exterior: Room for a barbecue set and picnic table in the backyard at 8009 Leno Drive.

Slide 21 of 36 205 May Court, Sebastopol - $659,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,320 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 0.16 acres.

West County wonder: This adorable West County home is conveniently located near Rangle Ranch Regional Park and downtown Sebastopol. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Pat and Tim Miller, CENTURY 21 NorthBay Alliance)

Slide 22 of 36 Interior: A few updates are needed to modernize the kitchen, but it is clean, full equipped and move-in-ready.

Slide 23 of 36 Open floor plan: Spaces for dining and relaxing blend together in this easy open concept design.

Slide 24 of 36 Room for improvement: Add a few water-wise plants and flowers to transform this blank-slate backyard.

Slide 25 of 36 1741 Northstar Drive, Petaluma - $579,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,376 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.

Single-level sweetheart: This desirable Northstar neighborhood home has many enviable features. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Chelsea Lovascio, Compass)

Slide 26 of 36 Raise the roof: A spacious living room with cathedral ceilings at 1741 Northstar Drive.

Slide 27 of 36 King of the castle: A sunny master suite at 1741 Northstar Drive

Slide 28 of 36 Green thumb's delight: . A gardener's yard with planter boxes, fruit trees and drip irrigation.

Slide 29 of 36 1810 Leora Place, Petaluma - $649,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,610 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 6,969 square feet.

Collegiate cutie: This desirable College District home is just minutes away from the SRJC Petaluma campus. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Murphree, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 30 of 36 Interior: A sunny living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings at 1810 Leora Place.

Slide 31 of 36 What's cookin? A simple family kitchen with all of the essentials.

Slide 32 of 36 Exterior: A spacious fenced-in yard ideal for kids and pets.

Slide 33 of 36 831 Link Lane, Santa Rosa - $499,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,074 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 6,969 square feet.

Park-life: This beautifully remodeled 1950s home is situated on a large corner lot next to Jacobs Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Paul Krawchuk, Sonoma Fine Homes)

Slide 34 of 36 Ooh la la interiors: A mid-century marvelous interior with an exposed beam ceiling and skylights.

Slide 35 of 36 Kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar