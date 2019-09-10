Kenwood villa built with rammed earth bricks asks $6,950,000
505 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood - $6,950,000
5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,008 square feet. Year built: 2001. Lot size: 13.4 acres
Everything old is new again: This unique Kenwood estate is constructed with rammed earth bricks, a sustainable building material that has been used since ancient times. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Krenos at Compass)
Spanish charm: A spacious Mediterranean style patio welcomes you into the home.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 505 Kinnybrook Drive.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Wide open doorways unite interior and exterior living spaces at 505 Kinnybrook Drive.
Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 505 Kinnybrook Drive.
Dramatic details: Make an entrance down the Daddy Warbuck's style grand staircase.
Raise the roof: A cathedral vaulted ceiling in the great room at 505 Kinnybrook Drive.
A formal affair: Host your next holiday party in this regal dining space.
Mangia, mangia: A sunny bit of patio space for dining al fresco.
Gourmet kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids at the central island while preparing gourmet delights.
Foodie's domain: A gas range, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space in the kitchen at 505 Kinnybrook Drive.
Pass the popcorn: A cozy family/media room for screening your favorite films.
King of the castle: A regal master suite with a private balcony.
Tea for two: A cozy balcony for you and your sweetheart.
Let it all sink in: An opulent bathroom with a massive tub for soaking and dramatic mountain views.
Sweet dreams: A large bedroom with plenty of room for lounging.
Multi-purpose room: A bit of extra space for a fitness studio, office or whatever your heart desires.
Old world charmer: A large Mediterranean style patio surrounds the home.
Ooh la la luxury: An outdoor fireplace and spa for entertaining guests.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 505 Kinnybrook Drive.
Catch some rays: A sunny spot for perfecting your tan at 505 Kinnybrook Drive.
Breathtaking vistas: A dramatic view of vine covered hills stretches on for miles at 505 Kinnybrook Drove.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the private 134 acre property.
Although it may be the latest eco-trend to hit the construction market, rammed earth fabrication has been employed by societies across the globe since ancient times. Shaped and compacted earth was used as early as 8300 B.C. as a construction material for the ancient city of Jericho, near modern day Jordan. Builders today favor the blocks as a greener material that is low maintenance, strong and durable and claims to provide natural protection from extreme temperatures including fire.
The Mediterranean-inspired villa at 505 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood is a luxurious interpretation of this down-to-earth style. The opulent estate was designed by Bay Area architect Michael Rex and blends together decadent outdoor living areas with wide open interiors built to capture breathtaking vineyard views.
The quintessential Wine Country estate features a great room, gourmet kitchen, media room, five large bedrooms and a multi-purpose space for a future gym or office. Outside there is an infinity pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, expansive patio, olive and citrus trees.
It is the nice blend of rustic Old World techniques and modern Wine Country panache.
505 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass.