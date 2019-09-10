Although it may be the latest eco-trend to hit the construction market, rammed earth fabrication has been employed by societies across the globe since ancient times. Shaped and compacted earth was used as early as 8300 B.C. as a construction material for the ancient city of Jericho, near modern day Jordan.   Builders today favor the blocks as a greener material that is low maintenance, strong and durable and claims to provide natural protection from extreme temperatures including fire.

The Mediterranean-inspired villa at 505 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood is a luxurious interpretation of this down-to-earth style. The opulent estate was designed by Bay Area architect Michael Rex and  blends together decadent outdoor living areas with wide open interiors built to capture breathtaking vineyard views.

The quintessential Wine Country estate features a great room, gourmet kitchen, media room, five large bedrooms and a multi-purpose space for a future gym or office. Outside there is an infinity pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, expansive patio, olive and citrus trees.

It is the nice blend of rustic Old World techniques and modern Wine Country panache.

505 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood  is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass.