1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma
Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,995, two bedrooms from $2,500
Altura apartments: Just finished, this brand new luxury complex features a ton of high-end perks including a heated saltwater pool, spa and fitness center. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Altura apartments)
Lux life: The apartments at Altura are equipped with entertainment style kitchens, energy efficient appliances, vinyl plank flooring and high end finishes throughout.
Let there be light: A sunny living room with patio access at 1113 Baywood Drive.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: A sunny private patio for dining al fresco.
Bonus round: A stylish community room with a fireplace and walls of windows.
1020 Jennings Ave., Santa Rosa
Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,995, two-bedrooms from $2,160, three-bedrooms from $2,400
Annadel Apartments: The epitome of luxury living, this high-end complex has plenty to offer for the median rental price. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Annadel Apartments)
Luxe life: The well-curated one, two- and three-bedroom units at Annadel offer easy open floor plans and modern appliances.
Billiards anyone? Community amenities include a pool, billiards room, community garden and bocce court.
Wine Country living: Kick back with a glass of bubbly besides the community fire pit at Annadel Apartments.
400 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park
Multiple units available, one bedrooms from $1,619, two bedrooms from $1,995
The Lennox apartments: Students or University professors will enjoy the perks of this stylish complex conveniently close to Sonoma State. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Lenox)
Modern luxury: A stylish modern great room with a pass-through kitchen and antiqued grey wood laminate flooring.
Peaceful repose: Lennox amenities include two sparkling swimming pools and a fitness center.
2055 Range Ave., Santa Rosa
One bedroom apartment available for $1,664
PARC Station: Conveniently located right of the 101, Parc Station apartments are minutes away from wineries, redwoods and the Pacific. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by PARC Station)
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Fit for a king: A spacious master suite with a private bathroom.
Fun for Fido too: The community dog run at PARC station apartments.
Pump it up: Squeeze in a few reps before work in the PARC Station fitness center.
2900 Saint Paul Drive, Santa Rosa
One bedroom unit available for $1,950
Sonoma Ridge Apartments at Bennett Valley: Located in one of Santa Rosa's high-end communities this luxury complex features a heated pool, resort-style lounge, 24 hour fitness center and two outdoor kitchens. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Sonoma Ridge Apartments)
Kick back and relax: A spacious open living room at Sonoma Ridge.
Fun for the whole family: Woof! A dog park for exercising pets.
Fun and games: Enjoy a few night games with a bottle of bubbly on the complex bocce court.
750 Apple Creek Lane, Santa Rosa
Multiple units available, one bedrooms from $1,778, two bedrooms from $2,079
The Alexandar: Spread out! This Santa Rosa complex sits on 14 manicured acres. Click further to see what else is in store. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Alexandar)
Interior: A spacious living room with a pass through kitchen at The Alexandar.
Backyard bliss: A deluxe jungle gym for children of all ages.
Exterior: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the heated pool.
Get in shape: A deluxe gym for satisfying all of your fitness needs.
Dog friendly abode: The Alexandar features a DIY pet grooming facility and a dog run.
Entertainer's complex: A stylish community room for entertaining large groups.