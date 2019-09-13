Get in shape: A deluxe gym for satisfying all of your fitness needs.

750 Apple Creek Lane , Santa Rosa Multiple units available, one bedrooms from $1,778, two bedrooms from $2,079 The Alexandar: Spread out! This Santa Rosa complex sits on 14 manicured acres. Click further to see what else is in store. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Alexandar )

2900 Saint Paul Drive , Santa Rosa One bedroom unit available for $1,950 Sonoma Ridge Apartments at Bennett Valley: Located in one of Santa Rosa's high-end communities this luxury complex features a heated pool, resort-style lounge, 24 hour fitness center and two outdoor kitchens. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Sonoma Ridge Apartments )

Pump it up: Squeeze in a few reps before work in the PARC Station fitness center.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

2055 Range Ave. , Santa Rosa One bedroom apartment available for $1,664 PARC Station: Conveniently located right of the 101, Parc Station apartments are minutes away from wineries, redwoods and the Pacific. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by PARC Station )

400 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park Multiple units available, one bedrooms from $1,619, two bedrooms from $1,995 The Lennox apartments: Students or University professors will enjoy the perks of this stylish complex conveniently close to Sonoma State. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Lenox )

1020 Jennings Ave . , Santa Rosa Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,995, two-bedrooms from $2,160, three-bedrooms from $2,400 Annadel Apartments: The epitome of luxury living, this high-end complex has plenty to offer for the median rental price. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Annadel Apartments )

1113 Baywood Drive , Petaluma Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,995, two bedrooms from $2,500 Altura apartments: Just finished, this brand new luxury complex features a ton of high-end perks including a heated saltwater pool, spa and fitness center. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Altura apartments )

According to the website Rent Cafe, the median rent in Sonoma County is $1,971* for a two-bedroom, that is down 2 percent from the same time last year. Although the decline is a bonus, the rental rate is still high for Sonoma County residents where the median household income is only $71,769, according to the latest Census reports.

In order for the median rent to be considered, “affordable” it would have to occupy less than 30 percent of a couple’s household income. That’s approximately $84,471 per year in Sonoma County or assuming two breadwinners, $42,236 per person.

What does a $1,971 two bedroom look like in Sonoma County? Listings on the realty website Zillow show a range of selections from rustic cabins to luxury complexes. There are slim pickings for two bedrooms at the median price, but a bunch of listings at $1,971 if you are willing to squeeze into a smaller unit. Click through our gallery above to preview some of the properties.

*Based on Santa Rosa pricing, with the largest concentration of rental pricing in the county.