Interior: A fireplace and French doors in the living room at 2009 Lazzini Avenue.

2009 Lazzini Ave., Santa Rosa - $575,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,348 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Renovation station: This charming eighties home features upgrades throughout. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peter Shidler , Keller Williams Real Estate)

Bungalove: This 1940s bungalow features hardwood floors, a fireplace and an updated kitchen and bath.

King of the castle: An spacious master suite with patio access at 1726 Beaver Street.

1726 Beaver St., Santa Rosa - $649,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,477 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 0.26 acres Gardener's dream: This charming Santa Rosa home features a large sunny lot ideal for gardening. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by T raci Theircof , Compass)

Exterior: Kick back with a glass of Pinot under a canopy of trees.

Vintage charm: A modern kitchen with vintage touches here and there.

2094 Redwood Drive , Healdsburg - $695,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,510 square feet. Year built: 1932. Lot size: 3,484 square feet. Forest retreat: This Fitch Mountain ranch is tucked away in a peaceful forest setting minutes away from downtown Healdsburg. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Evin McCarthy, Vanguard Properties)

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub at 5685 Daniel Drive.

Great room: Carefully chosen interior touches include hand-scraped engineered wood floors, decorative lighting fixtures, and a showcase kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a wine fridge and two pantries.

5685 Daniel Drive, Rohnert Park - $699,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,944 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 0.25 acres. Warm welcome: This inviting D section home has been thoroughly renovated with stylish home furnishings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brook Terhune, Front Porch Realty Group)

Exterior: A private backyard with a deck and mature landscaping at 2007 Weatherby Way.

Bonus round: A solarium ideal for a container garden or just relaxing in the sun.

Living room: Cozy up next to the fireplace at 2007 Weatherby Way.

2007 Weatherby Way , Petaluma - $585,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,413 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 8,001 square feet. Park life: This charming East Petaluma home is close to several local parks. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carolyn Svenson, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty)

One with nature: Two decks surround the rustic forest retreat.

340 Pines Close, The Sea Ranch- $599,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,121 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 0.53 acres. The best of both worlds: This Sea Ranch area home is nestled in a peaceful forest setting minutes away from the sea. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Patty Bettega, Kennedy & Associates)

Sweet retreat: A peaceful private backyard with a paved patio and plenty of room for gardening.

Mangia, mangia: An eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.

8498 Lasalle Ave. , Cotati - $550,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,120 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. SMART investment? This charming Cotati residence is conveniently located near the SMART train, Oliver's Market, biking and walking trails. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Owen Boom , Barkley & Associates)

Home is where the hearth is: A cozy living room with a gas fireplace and plantation shutters.

18809 Jami Lee Lane , Sonoma - $675,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,316 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Sonoma sweetheart: This well-maintained single-level home shows the pride of ownership with lifetime vinyl siding and mature landscaping. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Heather Hanlon /Compass)

Let there be light: Skylights illuminate the master suite at 4110 Harrison Grade Road.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 4110 Harrison Grade Road.

4110 Harrison Grade Road , Sebastopol - $620,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,524 square feet. Year built: 1943 Lot size 1.14 acres Country charmer: This rustic retreat needs a little TLC but the price is decent for Sebastopol. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeff Simpson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

8501 Shadetree Drive, Windsor - $675,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,864 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 5,662 square feet. Location, location, location: This spacious family home is just minutes away from the Windsor Town Green, farmers market, breweries and restaurants. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ron L. Welsh, Sonoma County Properties)

August closed with a median home price of $699,000, an increase of 6.72% from July and just $1,000 shy of the all-time high of $700,000 reached in June of 2018.

The increase corresponds with a second surge of wildfire survivors entering the real estate market as their limit for insurance payments to cover their monthly rent comes to an end.

According to the Press Democrat’s monthly housing report compiled by staff writer Martin Espinoza and by Compass real estate agent Rick Laws, 413 homes sold in August, down just 68 properties from the same month last year.

The surge of home sales comes at a time when housing prices are already unattainable for a good portion of Sonoma County. For Sonoma County residents earning the median household income of $71,769, making mortgage payments on an average home can account for around 52% of one’s monthly income.*

So what does a median priced home look like in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above to find out.

*with 30% down, a 30-year fixed mortgage and an interest rate of 4.1%