8501 Shadetree Drive, Windsor - $675,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,864 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.
Location, location, location: This spacious family home is just minutes away from the Windsor Town Green, farmers market, breweries and restaurants. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ron L. Welsh, Sonoma County Properties)
Updates galore: A remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Raise the roof: A sunny living room with cathedral ceilings at 8501 Shadetree Drive.
Exterior: A smaller backyard with room for a small garden and barbecue set.
4110 Harrison Grade Road, Sebastopol - $620,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,524 square feet. Year built: 1943 Lot size 1.14 acres
Country charmer: This rustic retreat needs a little TLC but the price is decent for Sebastopol. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeff Simpson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 4110 Harrison Grade Road.
Let there be light: Skylights illuminate the master suite at 4110 Harrison Grade Road.
Backyard bonus: Exterior extras include a raised bed garden, garage and workshop/studio.
18809 Jami Lee Lane, Sonoma - $675,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,316 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Sonoma sweetheart: This well-maintained single-level home shows the pride of ownership with lifetime vinyl siding and mature landscaping. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Heather Hanlon/Compass)
Home is where the hearth is: A cozy living room with a gas fireplace and plantation shutters.
Interior: Updates include an upgraded furnace, air conditioning and windows.
Backyard bliss: Exterior amenities include a hot tub and covered patio for dining al fresco.
8498 Lasalle Ave., Cotati - $550,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,120 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
SMART investment? This charming Cotati residence is conveniently located near the SMART train, Oliver's Market, biking and walking trails. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Owen Boom, Barkley & Associates)
Living room: Engineered hardwood floors run throughout 8498 Lasalle Avenue.
Mangia, mangia: An eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.
Sweet retreat: A peaceful private backyard with a paved patio and plenty of room for gardening.
340 Pines Close, The Sea Ranch- $599,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,121 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 0.53 acres.
The best of both worlds: This Sea Ranch area home is nestled in a peaceful forest setting minutes away from the sea. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Patty Bettega, Kennedy & Associates)
Contemporary classic: A light-filled living space with cathedral ceilings, picture windows and skylights.
Foodie's delight: A remodeled kitchen with a gas stove, pantry and ample storage space.
One with nature: Two decks surround the rustic forest retreat.
2007 Weatherby Way, Petaluma - $585,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,413 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 8,001 square feet.
Park life: This charming East Petaluma home is close to several local parks. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carolyn Svenson, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty)
Living room: Cozy up next to the fireplace at 2007 Weatherby Way.
Bonus round: A solarium ideal for a container garden or just relaxing in the sun.
Exterior: A private backyard with a deck and mature landscaping at 2007 Weatherby Way.
5685 Daniel Drive, Rohnert Park - $699,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,944 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 0.25 acres.
Warm welcome: This inviting D section home has been thoroughly renovated with stylish home furnishings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brook Terhune, Front Porch Realty Group)
Great room: Carefully chosen interior touches include hand-scraped engineered wood floors, decorative lighting fixtures, and a showcase kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a wine fridge and two pantries.
And baby makes three: A light-filled nursery at 5685 Daniel Drive.
Designer flare: A stylish modern bathroom with a circular mirror and crisp white subway tiles.
Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub at 5685 Daniel Drive.
2094 Redwood Drive, Healdsburg - $695,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,510 square feet. Year built: 1932. Lot size: 3,484 square feet.
Forest retreat: This Fitch Mountain ranch is tucked away in a peaceful forest setting minutes away from downtown Healdsburg. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Evin McCarthy, Vanguard Properties)
Interior: A stylish living room with a fireplace, exposed beam ceiling and large picture windows.
Vintage charm: A modern kitchen with vintage touches here and there.
Exterior: Kick back with a glass of Pinot under a canopy of trees.
1726 Beaver St., Santa Rosa - $649,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,477 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 0.26 acres
Gardener's dream: This charming Santa Rosa home features a large sunny lot ideal for gardening. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Traci Theircof, Compass)
King of the castle: An spacious master suite with patio access at 1726 Beaver Street.
Bungalove: This 1940s bungalow features hardwood floors, a fireplace and an updated kitchen and bath.
Backyard bliss: An oasis backyard complete with a pond, hot tub, fruit trees and low maintenance synthetic grass.
2009 Lazzini Ave., Santa Rosa - $575,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,348 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Renovation station: This charming eighties home features upgrades throughout. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peter Shidler, Keller Williams Real Estate)
Kitchen: Upgrades include new quartz counter tops, appliances, cabinets, windows, sliders and engineered wood floors.
Interior: A fireplace and French doors in the living room at 2009 Lazzini Avenue.
Exterior: A private backyard with a flagstone patio at 2009 Lazzini Avenue.