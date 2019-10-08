Just horsin' around: An equestrian facility with room for over 30 horses.

Exterior: A hot tub outside of the guest house at Villa Montana.

Share the love: A two bedroom, one bathroom guest house for overnight guests.

Take the plunge: A Tuscan-inspired pool and terrace at Joe Montana's ranch.

Breathtaking views: Panoramic views of Mt. St. Helena and the Sonoma Valley from a terrace at Villa Montana.

Wine anyone? A 3,500-bottle wine cellar with room for storing olive oil too.

Spare no expense: Many of the architectural elements were imported from France to give the home an authentic European appeal.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the light filled great room at Villa Montana.

View with a room: Breathtaking views of Mt. St. Helena unfold at the Calistoga ranch.

Round and around we go: A winding staircase in the foyer at Villa Montana.

Imported details: From the gate to the grotto, Montana's illustrious estate includes a number or items imported from Europe including these 16th century iron gates.

Villa Montana - $28,900,000 7 beds, 7 baths, 9,700-square-feet. Year built: 2003. Lot size: 503 acres.

Joe Montana’s opulent Calistoga villa is on the market again for nearly $20 million less than it was ten years ago. The 503-acre ranch was originally priced at $49 million in 2009 and is now listed at $28,900,000.

The castle-like casa, fashioned after the European-style villas of Italy and France, features architectural elements, statuary, furniture and landscape elements imported from France.

Montana and his wife Jennifer dreamed up the estate after many trips to the Old Country during and after Joe’s illustrious career as long-time quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Imported elements include antique marble floors, window and door surrounds, sinks, fireplaces, ironwork torcheres, mantels, 16th century iron gates and a 17th century church altar.

The three bedroom, four bathroom main residence can be accessed by a footbridge over a moat, providing a dramatic entrance to the Italianate villa. The 9,700-square-foot home features vaulted exposed beam ceilings, winding staircases, multiple fireplaces and a 3,500 bottle wine cellar. If that is not enough to entertain you there is a sparkling pool and terrace out back with an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

The compound also includes a large two bedroom, one bathroom guest house with a hot tub and sunny space for artistic endeavors and a two bedroom, two bathroom caretaker’s cottage.

In between the residences you will find impeccably manicured European style gardens, two streams, a pond, multi-sport court, Tuscan olive orchard, equestrian arena, trails and a bocce court.

Villa Montana, sits between the border of Sonoma and Napa counties and is listed by Avram Goldman and Tim Hayden at Compass real estate.