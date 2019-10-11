Slide 1 of 27
11 Hayes Ave., Petaluma - $479,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 455 square feet. Year built: 1928. Lot size: 0.03 acres.
Cozy country cutie: It may be small in size, but it is big on benefits. This tiny Petaluma cottage has been remodeled throughout and is conveniently located near downtown shopping and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Brighenti, W Real Estate)
Easy breezy beautiful: An easy open floor plan makes the small living space appear much larger.
Updates galore: A remodeled kitchen with a breakfast bar, gas stove and granite counters.
Sweet dreams: The one and only bedroom at 11 Hayes Ave. (at least it is spacious).
Backyard bliss: A cute as a button backyard with a deck, barbecue space and a few planter boxes.
Exterior: The detached garage is a bonus in West Petaluma.
17790 Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville - $449,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,384 square feet. Year built: 1910. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.
Russian River retreat: This West Sonoma County getaway boasts a fireplace, sunroom, guest house and bonus artist’s studio. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Samantha Bohlke, Keller Williams San Francisco)
Lodge life: Cozy up next to the fireplace in this warm and inviting lodge-like living room.
Vintage details: A classic clawfoot tub in a bathroom at 17790 Old Monte Rio Road.
Nature lover's retreat: Even on a rainy day you can enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds in this cozy sunroom.
Tree hugger: Enjoy a bit of forest bathing on the deck at 17790 Old Monte Rio Road.
More to love: A brand-new detached cottage for overnight guests.
563 Davidson St., Sonoma - $499,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,386 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 10,018 square feet.
Diamond in the rough: This Sonoma fixer needs a lot of TLC, but the price is pretty good for Sonoma Valley. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Susan Ferrington, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Interior: The carpets need to be replaced, but there are plenty of redeeming features here, like a fireplace and abundance of natural light.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking and dining seamlessly flow together at 563 Davidson Street.
Exterior: Situated on a quiet corner lot with a spacious backyard, there is plenty of room for a barbecue set, hot tub and a few raised beds.
Bonus time: The generous two car garage could double as a workshop or future man cave.
488 Palmilla Place, Santa Rosa - $429,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,291 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.04 acres.
Brand-new beauty: Enjoy the new home smell of this brand-spanking-new townhouse in Southwest Santa Rosa. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Interior: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.
Foodie's delight: Did I mention this puppy was brand-new? Relish in using the Whirlpool appliances and custom cabinets for the first time at 288 Palmilla Place.
King of the castle: One of three large bedrooms at 288 Palmilla Place.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 488 Palmilla Place.
1333 Poplar St., Santa Rosa - $399,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,241 square feet. Year built: 1946. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Fixer-upper: Listed for the first time in many years, this Santa Rosa home could use some improvements, but oooohhh look at that price. (Photos courtesy of Shannan Luft, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Good bones: Although they need to be refurbished, those are hardwood floors and a bonus wood-burning stove in the living room at 1333 Poplar Street.
Mom's kitchen: This reminds me of the home I grew up in, it is a little dated, but there is a nice gas stove here and natural-finish wood cabinetry.
Blast from the past: It looks like it was a billiards room way back when, remodel it to fit your needs in 2019.
Exterior: A blank-slate backyard, just add love.