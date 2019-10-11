Blast from the past: It looks like it was a billiards room way back when, remodel it to fit your needs in 2019.

Mom's kitchen: This reminds me of the home I grew up in, it is a little dated, but there is a nice gas stove here and natural-finish wood cabinetry.

Good bones: Although they need to be refurbished, those are hardwood floors and a bonus wood-burning stove in the living room at 1333 Poplar Street.

1333 Poplar St., Santa Rosa - $399,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,241 square feet. Year built: 1946. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Fixer-upper: Listed for the first time in many years, this Santa Rosa home could use some improvements, but oooohhh look at that price. (Photos courtesy of Shannan Luft , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 488 Palmilla Place.

King of the castle: One of three large bedrooms at 288 Palmilla Place.

Foodie's delight: Did I mention this puppy was brand-new? Relish in using the Whirlpool appliances and custom cabinets for the first time at 288 Palmilla Place.

Interior: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

488 Palmilla Place , Santa Rosa - $429,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,291 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.04 acres. Brand-new beauty: Enjoy the new home smell of this brand-spanking-new townhouse in Southwest Santa Rosa. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate)

Bonus time: The generous two car garage could double as a workshop or future man cave.

Exterior: Situated on a quiet corner lot with a spacious backyard, there is plenty of room for a barbecue set, hot tub and a few raised beds.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking and dining seamlessly flow together at 563 Davidson Street.

Interior: The carpets need to be replaced, but there are plenty of redeeming features here, like a fireplace and abundance of natural light.

563 Davidson St., Sonoma - $499,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,386 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 10,018 square feet. Diamond in the rough: This Sonoma fixer needs a lot of TLC, but the price is pretty good for Sonoma Valley. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Susan Ferrington , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Tree hugger: Enjoy a bit of forest bathing on the deck at 17790 Old Monte Rio Road.

Nature lover's retreat: Even on a rainy day you can enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds in this cozy sunroom.

Lodge life: Cozy up next to the fireplace in this warm and inviting lodge-like living room.

17790 Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville - $449,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,384 square feet. Year built: 1910. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Russian River retreat: This West Sonoma County getaway boasts a fireplace, sunroom, guest house and bonus artist’s studio. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Samantha Bohlke, Keller Williams San Francisco)

Sweet dreams: The one and only bedroom at 11 Hayes Ave. (at least it is spacious).

11 Hayes Ave., Petaluma - $479,000 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 455 square feet. Year built: 1928. Lot size: 0.03 acres. Cozy country cutie: It may be small in size, but it is big on benefits. This tiny Petaluma cottage has been remodeled throughout and is conveniently located near downtown shopping and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Brighenti, W Real Estate)

Home prices are on the rise in Sonoma County. August closed with a median home price of $699,000, an increase of 6.72% from July and just $1,000 shy of the all-time high of $700,000 reached in June of 2018.

According to the latest American Community Survey, released by the Census Bureau last month, median incomes are on the rise in Sonoma County, inching up to $81,395 in 2018 an increase of $986 over last year.

The slight bump in income may be of little to no consolation for Sonoma County home buyers. Even with the minor income growth, paying the mortgage on the average priced home in Sonoma County would occupy about 45%* of one’s monthly income.

If it is of any consolation there are a number of cute fixer-uppers and townhouses currently on the market for those of us earning the median income or less.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the properties currently on the market under $500,000.

*with 30% down, a 30-year fixed mortgage and an interest rate of 4.1%