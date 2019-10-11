Home prices are on the rise in Sonoma County. August closed with a median home price of $699,000, an increase of 6.72% from July and just $1,000 shy of the all-time high of $700,000 reached in June of 2018.

According to the latest American Community Survey, released by the Census Bureau last month, median incomes are on the rise in Sonoma County, inching up to $81,395 in 2018 an increase of $986 over last year.

The slight bump in income may be of little to no consolation for Sonoma County home buyers. Even with the minor income growth, paying the mortgage on the average priced home in Sonoma County would occupy about 45%* of one’s monthly income.

If it is of any consolation there are a number of cute fixer-uppers and townhouses currently on the market for those of us earning the median income or less.

*with 30% down, a 30-year fixed mortgage and an interest rate of 4.1%

 