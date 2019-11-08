Classic country details: Wave to your neighbors from the wrap-around porch at 1418 Spencer Avenue.

1418 Spencer Ave ., Santa Rosa - $1,195,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,567 square feet. Year built: 1987 Lot size: 0.14 acres. Fire-smart updates: This classic Santa Rosa farmhouse features a fire resistant metal roof. Keep clicking to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Harris , Coldwell Banker)

Let there be light: Floor to ceiling windows capture hilltop views at 32100 Highway 128.

32100 Highway 128, Cloverdale - $999,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,500 square feet. Year built: 2016. Private escape: Tucked away on a 40+ acre lot, this charming Cloverdale retreat features concrete exterior walls and a metal roof. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Drew Nicoll , W Real Estate)

Gourmet kitchen: At the other end of the great room is a modern cookery with an expansive island, stainless-steel appliances and a professional gas stove.

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub at 8254 Valley View Drive.

8254 Valley View Drive, Sebastopol - $669,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,300 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 0.15 acres. West County wonder: This charming Mediteranean-style ranch features stucco exterior walls and a tile roof. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Pat and Tim Miller , CENTURY 21)

Family matters: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner with this easy open floor plan.

1188 Ingram Drive, Sonoma - $1,695,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,127 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 9,147 square feet. Classic casa: The traditional stucco walls and tile roof of this Spanish-style Sonoma residence are fire resistant. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Erin Davis , Compass)

Indoor/outdoor design: Entertain guests in the cozy living room or on the deck on warm summer nights.

1400 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $4,695,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,824 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 8.52 acres. Updates galore: Rebuilt from the ground up, this updated Kenwood home features a fire resistant metal roof and a combination of steel and wood siding. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Lexa , Compass)

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 507 Sauvignon Place.

During the two weeks the Kincade fire ravaged Sonoma County a total of 374 buildings including 174 homes were destroyed as the 77,758 acre wildfire weaved its angry path across the rural outskirts of Wine Country.

With 2017’s Tubbs fire still fresh in our memories, Sonoma County residents are wondering – how do we continue, how do we endure in a community where fires, floods and blackouts are an inevitable part of our existence?

The answer, going forward, may involve rethinking the types of materials we use in building construction, the way we power our residences and the landscape surrounding our homes.

While no home can be 100% fireproof, FEMA recommends the following fire-resistant or fire-retardant materials for rebuilding or repairing homes in wildfire hazard areas.

Roofs

The surfaces, crevices and corners of roofs are often places where falling embers can settle and ignite. FEMA recommends using Class A roofing materials in regions where wildfires are prevalent. This group of building materials includes metal sheets, fiberglass shingles or concrete and clay tiles that offer the highest resistance to fire.

Walls

Exterior walls are susceptible to both radiant and convective heat and can quickly transfer a ground fire to a building’s roof. Exterior walls can be protected by fire-resistant materials such as cement, plaster, stucco, stone, brick, or concrete.

Windows

Glass in windows, doors, and skylights can fracture and fall out when exposed to fire leaving an opening for flames or embers to enter a home. Using double paned or tempered glass windows can cut down on that risk. Double-pane windows offer a second layer of protection. Tempered glass resists fracture, even at temperatures well above the radiant heat required to ignite a home’s wood framing.

For a more detailed description of FEMA’s recommendations for homeowners and builders visit their wildfire awareness website here.

