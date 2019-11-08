Slide 1 of 27
507 Sauvignon Place, Windsor - $870,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,642 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.
Mediterranean classic: This Spanish-style Windsor home features fire resistant exterior walls and a tile roof. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Romy Campbell, Coldwell Banker)
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 507 Sauvignon Place.
Interior: The classic design features formal and informal dining areas and a chef's kitchen.
Entertainer's backyard: Exterior extras include a pool and outdoor kitchen.
1400 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $4,695,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 3,824 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 8.52 acres.
Updates galore: Rebuilt from the ground up, this updated Kenwood home features a fire resistant metal roof and a combination of steel and wood siding. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Lexa, Compass)
Designer details: This light and bright living space features a minimalist chic kitchen with a stylish breakfast bar.
Slide 7 of 27
Indoor/outdoor design: Entertain guests in the cozy living room or on the deck on warm summer nights.
Ooh la la luxury: A massive tub for soaking in an intriguing shape.
1188 Ingram Drive, Sonoma - $1,695,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 3,127 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 9,147 square feet.
Classic casa: The traditional stucco walls and tile roof of this Spanish-style Sonoma residence are fire resistant. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Erin Davis, Compass)
Interior: The remodeled kitchen features a nine foot quartz island, custom cabinets, a Sub-Zero fridge and a farmhouse sink.
Family matters: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner with this easy open floor plan.
8254 Valley View Drive, Sebastopol - $669,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,300 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 0.15 acres.
West County wonder: This charming Mediteranean-style ranch features stucco exterior walls and a tile roof. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Pat and Tim Miller, CENTURY 21)
Foodie's delight: The remodeled kitchen features Kraft Made custom cabinetry, a farmhouse sink, island and wine refrigerator.
Slide 14 of 27
Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub at 8254 Valley View Drive.
2001 Turnberry Court, Santa Rosa - $2,100,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 3,834 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.45 acres.
Brand-new beauty: This recently completed Reibli Valley modern farmhouse features a fire resistant metal roof and smart technology. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Loridana Garey, W Real Estate)
Elegant details: Modern chandeliers, a fireplace and cathedral ceilings in the great room at 2001 Turnberry Court.
Slide 17 of 27
Gourmet kitchen: At the other end of the great room is a modern cookery with an expansive island, stainless-steel appliances and a professional gas stove.
32100 Highway 128, Cloverdale - $999,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,500 square feet. Year built: 2016.
Private escape: Tucked away on a 40+ acre lot, this charming Cloverdale retreat features concrete exterior walls and a metal roof. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Drew Nicoll, W Real Estate)
Let there be light: Floor to ceiling windows capture hilltop views at 32100 Highway 128.
Slide 20 of 27
Modern design details: A showcase wood-paneled wall in the master bedroom at 32100 Highway 128.
Country classic: A vintage clawfoot tub and marble counters in a bathroom at 32100 Highway 128.
1418 Spencer Ave., Santa Rosa - $1,195,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,567 square feet. Year built: 1987 Lot size: 0.14 acres.
Fire-smart updates: This classic Santa Rosa farmhouse features a fire resistant metal roof. Keep clicking to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Harris, Coldwell Banker)
Classic country details: Wave to your neighbors from the wrap-around porch at 1418 Spencer Avenue.
Slide 24 of 27
Interior: An architectural great room with soaring ceilings, a gas fireplace and a bar.
Traditional design: The remodeled kitchen features rich wood cabinetry, stone slab counters and stainless-steel appliances.
430 Eastin Drive, Sonoma - $1,259,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,970 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 0.19 acres
Brick house: This classic Sonoma residence features brick exterior walls, a fire resistant material. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone, Sotheby's International Realty)
Cook's kitchen: The bright and cheery dine-in kitchen features marbled granite counters, a gas stove-top, wine fridge, greenhouse window and double oven.