A refined Mediterranean-style estate in funky west Sonoma County went on sale last week for $2.7 million.

Although Sebastopol and its neighboring communities are known for their laid-back hippie vibe, the home at 2077 Burnside Road offers Old World elegance and complete privacy on its 5.24 pastoral acres.

Built in 2000, the home features fire-resistant stucco exterior walls and a tile roof. The design of the compound blends traditional Italian details with Sonoma Wine Country charm. There is an expansive outdoor patio, fire pit, basketball court, trampoline, apple orchard, sparkling pool and covered areas for dining al fresco.

Indoors, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, a Sub-Zero fridge, a GE magnum wine cooler, and a Blue Star professional eight-burner stove with two ovens. If that is not enough, there is an expansive open-concept great room, a breakfast nook, formal dining room, and four spacious bedrooms for family or overnight guests.

And, especially for the wine lover in the family, a temperature-controlled wine cellar with room for 840 bottles!

2077 Burnside Road in Sebastopol is listed by Shannan Luft at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

 