Leaping lizards: A trampoline for the kiddies at 2077 Burnside Road.

Junk art entrance: It wouldn't be a Sebastopol home if it didn't have a Patrick Amiot sculpture or two.

Entertainer's backyard: Cozy up next to the built-in fire pit on cold Sebastopol nights.

Wine anyone? An impressive 840-bottle wine cellar with room for all of your dusty vintages.

Fun and games: A multi-purpose room with space for a grand piano, billiards table and more.

Interior: A second well-kept bathroom with a full-size tub and double vanity.

Sweet dreams: One of four large bedrooms at 2077 Burnside Road.

Bonus time: A walk-in closet with room for your clothes and his.

Double the fun: A large master bathroom with his and hers sinks and a massive tub for soaking.

King of the castle: A master suite fit for a king with a fireplace and window seat.

Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork on the weekends in this sunny home office.

A formal affair: A regal place for your next holiday feast.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 2077 Burnside Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 2077 Burnside Road.

View with a room: A pastoral landscape unfolds behind the kitchen breakfast nook.

Romantic escape: Share a glass of Russian River Pinot Noir with your sweetheart on the deck at 2077 Burnside Road.

Foodie's delight: A chef's kitchen with professional appliances, custom cabinetry and plenty of workspace.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the trampoline, pool, main residence, multiple patios and manicured landscaping.

Regal retreat: An elegant main entrance with a circular drive at 2077 Burnside Road.

Dine under the stars: Expansive patios for dining al fresco at 2077 Burnside Road.

2077 Burnside Road, Sebastopol - $2,700,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 5,362 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 5.24 acres. Wine lover’s dream home: This classic Mediterranean style estate features Old World style patios and an 840-bottle wine cellar. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Shannan Luft , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

A refined Mediterranean-style estate in funky west Sonoma County went on sale last week for $2.7 million.

Although Sebastopol and its neighboring communities are known for their laid-back hippie vibe, the home at 2077 Burnside Road offers Old World elegance and complete privacy on its 5.24 pastoral acres.

Built in 2000, the home features fire-resistant stucco exterior walls and a tile roof. The design of the compound blends traditional Italian details with Sonoma Wine Country charm. There is an expansive outdoor patio, fire pit, basketball court, trampoline, apple orchard, sparkling pool and covered areas for dining al fresco.

Indoors, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, a Sub-Zero fridge, a GE magnum wine cooler, and a Blue Star professional eight-burner stove with two ovens. If that is not enough, there is an expansive open-concept great room, a breakfast nook, formal dining room, and four spacious bedrooms for family or overnight guests.

And, especially for the wine lover in the family, a temperature-controlled wine cellar with room for 840 bottles!

2077 Burnside Road in Sebastopol is listed by Shannan Luft at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.