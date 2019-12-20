Scrub a dub dub: A crisp white bathroom with a walk-in shower in the guest house at 938 Country Club Lane.

Designer details: One of two stylish guest bedrooms at 938 Country Club Lane.

More to love: A detached guest house for overnight guests at 938 Country Club Lane.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps in the pool at 938 Country Club Lane.

Interior: A second bathroom with an easy walk-in shower at 938 Country Club Lane.

Sweet dreams: A second bedroom in the main residence at 938 Country Club Lane.

Fit for a king: An expansive master bathroom with a double vanity and massive tub for soaking.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 938 Country Club Lane.

Foodie's delight: A gas island cook-top and plenty of storage space in the kitchen at 928 Country Club Lane.

Raise the roof: Sixteen-foot ceilings in the great room at 938 Country Club Lane.

Water rich: Water for the vineyard is available from a catchment pond, creek and contract with the Sonoma County Water Agency for aqueduct water.

938 Country Club Lane, Sonoma - $5,950,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 5,124 square feet. Year built : 2005. Lot size: 14. 5 acres. Wine anyone? Fancy your own vineyard estate? This private luxury compound features a nine-acre vineyard of premium Chardonnay with room for expansion. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone , Sotheby's International Realty)

Grab a glass of bubbly and ring in 2020 at this Sonoma Valley retreat. Bordered by the Mayacamas, the property features an Old World-style villa and money-making chardonnay vineyard.

The 14.5-acre compound features nine acres of grapes contracted to Constellation Brands. Beyond the grapes, the landscape features mature oak trees, clemantis vines, jasmine and roses. A large pond and year-round creek provide ample water for the plants while the main residence and guest house are on city water.

The luxurious single-story main residence features towering 12 to 16-foot ceilings, fireplaces, chandeliers and an easy open floor plan. Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together inside and out for that quintessential Mediterranean appeal.

Dine with your holiday guests in the formal dining room or poolside patio. And after turkey, cookies and eggnog drop the in-laws off at the guest cottage before settling in for a night cap in the master suite.

Click through our gallery above to tour the estate.

938 Country Club Lane in Sonoma is listed by Tina Shone at Sotheby’s International Realty.