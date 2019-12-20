Grab a glass of bubbly and ring in 2020 at this Sonoma Valley retreat.  Bordered by the Mayacamas, the property features an Old World-style villa and money-making chardonnay vineyard.

The 14.5-acre compound features nine acres of grapes contracted to Constellation Brands.  Beyond the grapes, the landscape features mature oak trees, clemantis vines, jasmine and roses. A large pond and year-round creek provide ample water for the plants while the main residence and guest house are on city water.

The luxurious single-story main residence features towering 12 to 16-foot ceilings, fireplaces, chandeliers and an easy open floor plan. Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together inside and out for that quintessential Mediterranean appeal.

Dine with your holiday guests in the formal dining room or poolside patio. And after turkey, cookies and eggnog drop the in-laws off at the guest cottage before settling in for a night cap in the master suite.

938 Country Club Lane in Sonoma is listed by Tina Shone at Sotheby’s International Realty.