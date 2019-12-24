Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles in the three-car garage.

3935 Skyfarm Drive, Santa Rosa - $2,390,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,183 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 1.21 acres. Modern luxury: This Skyfarm home is one of the many brand-new abodes springing to life on wildfire-damaged lots. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jack Ryno , NorCal Modern Homes, LLC)

Soaring over the city of Santa Rosa, this brand-new Skyfarm neighborhood home boasts panoramic views of twinkling city lights, verdant vineyards and rolling hills.

The ultra-modern estate at 3935 Skyfarm Drive sits in the hills of northeast Santa Rosa close to Fountaingrove Golf Course and Reibli Valley. Filled with the latest smart-home technology the residence features voice-controlled lighting and a Nest thermostat which can be integrated with Alexa.

Aside from being “plugged-in,” the home is just doggone beautiful. It features a modern/industrial aesthetic with a healthy blend of concrete, metal and wood. Although the factory-inspired materials may seem cold and uninviting, the home remains light and bright courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows in the massive two-story great room.

The open-concept estate includes all of the luxury essentials – marble counter-tops, fireplaces, professional kitchen appliances and stylish decorative tile-work.

What’s more the home is a recent construction built with fire-resistant materials, and although no home can be 100 percent fire-proof, the residence goes a long-way to keep you safer during fire season.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

3935 Skyfarm Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by John O. Ryno, NorCal Modern Homes, LLC.