Wash your troubles away: A laundry room in the guest house at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Cook's kitchen: A small but mighty kitchen with all of the essentials.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the garage apartment at 1017 Sunnyside Drive.

Room for grandma and gramps: The detached garage apartment at 1017 Sunnyside Drive is ideal for long-term renters or visiting in-laws.

1017 Sunnyside Drive, Healdsburg - $1,699,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,600 square feet. Year built: 2016. Lot size: 9,147 square feet. Craftsman compound: Although it was built in 2016, this Healdsburg home has the classic style of a home built in the 1920s. Click further to see the garage apartment on the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kimberly Maffia , Vanguard Properties)

938 Country Club Lane , Sonoma - $5,950,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 5,124 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 14.5 acres. Wine Country dream estate: This wine lover's compound features a detached guest house surrounded by vines. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Interior: A crisp and clean bathroom with a walk-in shower in the guest unit at 1413 Elliot Lane.

Room with a view: Breathtaking vineyard views from the guest house bedroom at 12413 Elliot Lane.

Let there be light: The open concept living space is flooded with light in the guest house at 12413 Elliot Lane.

12413 Elliot Lane , Freestone - $1,895,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,287 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 2.66 acres. Storybook castle: This English countryside style estate features an attached guest apartment. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Thomas Wurst, Engel & Voelkers Sonoma County)

Go with the flow: An open guest house with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Surf's up: This cool beachy pool house has been transformed to accommodate year-round residents. Click further to see what's inside.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 9898 Keith Court.

9808 Keith Court, Windsor - $1,500,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,211 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 0.5 acres. Rental potential: This successful former vacation rental includes a 3,211 square foot main residence (pictured here) and a brand-new granny unit. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura Hall , Terra Firma Global Partners)

Interested in a little rental income or a place for mom and pops? A new California state law which goes into affect Jan. 1 makes it easier to put a grandmother unit on your property.

Senate Bill 330, which passed in October, is a 5-year measure which temporarily lifts some of the development policies that restrict accessory housing (aka. granny) unit construction.

The jury is still out on how this will affect Sonoma County, which has already passed legislation to entice home owners to build grandmother units.

Some of the rules overwrite preexisting laws governing development in the county including rules that set a minimum lot size for construction and laws that govern how setback a housing unit must be from the other structures and the road.

With the region still grappling with the loss of some 5,300 housing units in 2017’s October firestorm and 174 homes to the Kincade fire this year, the law offers a tiny ray of light for a region grappling with one of the worst housing crises in recent memory.

Interested in putting a grandmother unit on your property? Get inspired by some of the listings with guest houses currently on the market in the gallery above.

Read more about the changes in Press Democrat reporter Tyler Silvy’s story here.