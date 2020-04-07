With the world in upheaval, take a minute to escape from it all with this gorgeous vineyard estate on 69 acres.

The classic Santa Rosa Wine Country compound features a luxurious mansion, pool, rose garden, olive grove, and 55 grape-covered acres.

At the center of it all is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence dripping with decadent fixtures and finishes. Inside 222 E. Shiloh Road you will find a wide-open great room with soaring ceilings, a fireplace, and classic Roman columns. Adjacent to that is a chef’s kitchen with a gas stove, stone counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances.

There are multiple dining rooms in the home – indoor, outdoor, formal and informal as well as a family room, office and parlor.

The property includes vineyards in the lucrative Chalk Hill, Russian River, and Sonoma Coast AVAs and can be subdivided for an additional residence or future winery.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

222 E. Shiloh Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Jeffrey Bounsall at Compass real estate.

 

 

 

 