Wine lover's abode: 222 E. Shiloh Road is surrounded by 55 planted acres in the Chalk Hill, Russian River and Sonoma Coast viticultural areas.

Green with envy: An olive grove and rose garden surround the home.

Fun in the sun: Work on your tan on the poolside patio at 222 E. Shiloh Road.

Sweet dreams: A second bedroom with patio access at 222 E. Shiloh Road.

Romance is in the air: A fireplace in the master bathroom - ooh la la!

King of the castle: Kick back and relax in the master suite.

Inspiring views: Pen the next great American novel in the home office at 222 E. Shiloh Road.

Make an entrance: A winding staircase leads up to the second floor at 222 E. Shiloh Road.

A formal affair: The perfect locale for your next holiday feast.

More to love: A gas cook-top in the kitchen at 222 E. Shiloh Road.

Family matters: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the center kitchen island.

Gourmet delights: A chef's kitchen with stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space.

Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing and dining seamlessly flow together at 222 E. Shiloh Road.

Interior: Room for extra-large furniture in the expansive great room.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the formal living room.

Old-world elegance: A chandelier, fireplace and soaring ceilings in the great room at 222 E. Shiloh Road.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the backyard pool.

222 E. Shiloh Road, Santa Rosa - $12,300,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 6,772 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 68.6 acres. Shiloh Estate & Vineyards: Take a minute and escape from it all with this luxury Wine Country compound. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Bounsall , Compass)

With the world in upheaval, take a minute to escape from it all with this gorgeous vineyard estate on 69 acres.

The classic Santa Rosa Wine Country compound features a luxurious mansion, pool, rose garden, olive grove, and 55 grape-covered acres.

At the center of it all is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence dripping with decadent fixtures and finishes. Inside 222 E. Shiloh Road you will find a wide-open great room with soaring ceilings, a fireplace, and classic Roman columns. Adjacent to that is a chef’s kitchen with a gas stove, stone counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances.

There are multiple dining rooms in the home – indoor, outdoor, formal and informal as well as a family room, office and parlor.

The property includes vineyards in the lucrative Chalk Hill, Russian River, and Sonoma Coast AVAs and can be subdivided for an additional residence or future winery.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

222 E. Shiloh Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Jeffrey Bounsall at Compass real estate.